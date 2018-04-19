Transformations

See Tye Sheridan Rave, Strip, Go Glam Rock, and Even Get Presidential

Tye Sheridan, the 21-year-old star of virtual-reality epic Ready Player One, is maybe Hollywood's most talented young transformation artist. Since the director Terrence Malick discovered the native Texan's audition tape as a 10-year-old for his film The Tree of Life (Malick became convinced he could be the next James Dean), Hollywood's finest filmmakers, from Jeff Nichols (Mud) to Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One, of course), have relied on Sheridan's chameleonic powers to disappear into roles. Here, for W's cover story, we asked him to do the same—as a glam rocker, a raver, a Hollywood agent, a cowboy, a president, and more. Of course, he was a natural in every part.
Tye Sheridan wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and jeans; Beladora earring.Beauty: Chanel Le Blanc Huile Healthy Light Creator Oil, Hydra Beauty Flash Instantly Hydrating Perfecting Balm, Joues Contraste in Jersey, La Palette Sourcils in Naturel, Le Gel Sourcils, Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care.
The actor, paying tribute to glam rock, wears a Givenchy blazer, pants, shirt, scarf, and boots.

Beauty note: Stay slick with Redken Brews Wax Pomade.

As a raver, Tye Sheridan wears a Gucci jacket, pants, and sunglasses; Abril Barret necklaces; Richard Mille watch; stylist’s own pendant necklace and bracelets.

Remembering the early ’90s Manchester music scene in a Prada top, pants, and hat; Balenciaga sunglasses; Adidas Originals sneakers.

Feeling presidential in a Corneliani suit; Tom Ford shirt; Ralph Lauren tie and pocket square; Tiffany & Co. watch; Bruno Magli shoes.

Channeling Hollywood power agents in a Berluti suit; Giorgio Armani tie; Jimmy Choo shoes; stylist’s own shirt.

Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Carlos Nazario Hair by Jawara for Oribe Hair Care at Bryant Artists; makeup by Hannah Murray at Art + Commerce; manicure by Michelle Saunders for Essie at Forward Artists. Set design by Julia Wagner at CLM. Produced by Wes Olson at Connect The dots; Production Coordinator Kaitlyn fong at Connect the dots; Retouching at Dtouch NY; Digital Technician: Nick Rapaz; Photography assistants: Wilder Marroquin, Cris Ian Garcia; Fashion assistants: Anna Devereux, Mohammad Diallo, Alexandra Rose Grandquist; Tailor: Susie Kourinian; Production Assistants: Nikki Patrlja, DeMarquis McDaniels, Cedric Adajar; Special Thanks to Kitchen Mouse, Quixote, Studios 60
Going back to his Texas roots in a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shirt, pants, and boots; Stetson hat.

