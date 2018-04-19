Tye Sheridan wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket and jeans; Beladora earring.
Beauty: Chanel Le Blanc Huile Healthy Light Creator Oil, Hydra Beauty Flash Instantly Hydrating Perfecting Balm, Joues Contraste in Jersey, La Palette Sourcils in Naturel, Le Gel Sourcils, Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care.
The actor, paying tribute to glam rock, wears a Givenchy blazer, pants, shirt, scarf, and boots.
Beauty note: Stay slick with Redken Brews Wax Pomade.
As a raver, Tye Sheridan wears a Gucci jacket, pants, and sunglasses; Abril Barret necklaces; Richard Mille watch; stylist’s own pendant necklace and bracelets.
Remembering the early ’90s Manchester music scene in a Prada top, pants, and hat; Balenciaga sunglasses; Adidas Originals sneakers.
Feeling presidential in a Corneliani suit; Tom Ford shirt; Ralph Lauren tie and pocket square; Tiffany & Co. watch; Bruno Magli shoes.
Channeling Hollywood power agents in a Berluti suit; Giorgio Armani tie; Jimmy Choo shoes; stylist’s own shirt.
Going back to his Texas roots in a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shirt, pants, and boots; Stetson hat.