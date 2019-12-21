The Look

Scenes from the Uncut Gems Pop-Up in Manhattan's Diamond District

To celebrate the release of Uncut Gems, the indie crime thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the production company A24 took over a storefront in New York City's Diamond District. On Friday afternoon, fans of the film checked out crystal-encrusted Furby necklaces (a favorite prop), tons of merch including embellished basketballs and a vinyl edition of the movie's soundtrack, plus chains, pendants and rings by local jewelers who created custom pieces used on set. Experts were also on hand to offer free jewelry cleaning. Upstairs, in a replica of KMH Gems and Jewelry, the fictional store run by Adam Sandler's character, browsers took selfies, tried on pieces from Sandler's wardrobe, and admired the setup in all its dramatically lit glory. W sent photographer Mark Sommerfeld to capture the action. (Also: If you happen to be in New York, the pop-up continues through the afternoon of December 22 at 76 West 47th Street.)
Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Meni Musheyev of Ideal Diamonds inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Preston Chloupek inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Outside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Peter of Unique American Precious Metals inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Rebecca Moinian inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Eddie Lezcano of Diamond District Private Security inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Ronald Greenberg, from the cast of Uncut Gems, inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Tommy Lam's rings inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Preston Chloupek inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Louie Cortes inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Reggie Simpson in Adam Sandler's wardrobe inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Jessica Riley inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Reuben Shlomov of Diamond City Inc. inside the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

Outside of the Uncut Gems Pop Up, held at the Diamond District in New York City. Photograph by Mark Sommerfeld for W Magazine.

The LookAdam SandlerNew YorkJewelry