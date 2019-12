To celebrate the release of Uncut Gems , the indie crime thriller directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the production company A24 took over a storefront in New York City's Diamond District. On Friday afternoon, fans of the film checked out crystal-encrusted Furby necklaces (a favorite prop), tons of merch including embellished basketballs and a vinyl edition of the movie's soundtrack, plus chains, pendants and rings by local jewelers who created custom pieces used on set. Experts were also on hand to offer free jewelry cleaning. Upstairs, in a replica of KMH Gems and Jewelry, the fictional store run by Adam Sandler's character, browsers took selfies, tried on pieces from Sandler's wardrobe, and admired the setup in all its dramatically lit glory. W sent photographer Mark Sommerfeld to capture the action. (Also: If you happen to be in New York, the pop-up continues through the afternoon of December 22 at 76 West 47th Street.)