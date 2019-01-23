The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.