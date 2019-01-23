Backstage

Inside Valentino Couture Spring 2019, a Show So Gorgeous It Brought Celine Dion to Tears

Over the past few seasons, Céline Dion has all but solidified her status as queen of couture. She doesn't just quietly take in runway shows; she hoots, she hollers, and she jumps up to kiss designers as they take her final bow. But at Wednesday's Valentino show, she added a new trick to her roster: crying. Yes, Dion was so moved by Pierpaolo Piccioli's latest collection, that she couldn't help but pull out a tissue to dab her tearing eyes. But really, who could blame her? As he's done again and again, the designer presented a masterful collection full of bright, voluminous gowns ready for their red carpet moment. Here, a closer look at the show.
Credit
The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
1/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
2/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
3/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
4/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
5/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
6/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
7/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
8/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
9/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
10/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
11/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
12/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
13/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
14/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
15/15

The Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, France on Wednesday, January 23rd. Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

Keywords

ValentinoCOUTURE