Over the past few seasons, Céline Dion has all but solidified her status as queen of couture . She doesn't just quietly take in runway shows; she hoots, she hollers, and she jumps up to kiss designers as they take her final bow. But at Wednesday's Valentino show, she added a new trick to her roster: crying. Yes, Dion was so moved by Pierpaolo Piccioli's latest collection, that she couldn't help but pull out a tissue to dab her tearing eyes. But really, who could blame her? As he's done again and again, the designer presented a masterful collection full of bright, voluminous gowns ready for their red carpet moment. Here, a closer look at the show.