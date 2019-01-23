At this point, Céline Dion 's reinvented style is old news. But, that doesn't mean that she's stopped serving looks worthy of praise. That was especially the case at Paris Couture Week, where Dion took in two shows while looking at the top of her game. It was during the Giorgio Armani Privé show, though, when Dion's love of couture crossed over into meme-worthy.

After arriving to the presentation in a pair of Armani wide-leg slacks and a white shirt, with a black bow tied around her collar and a knee-length tail peeking from her backside, Dion proceeded to capture the crowd's attention. During the presentation, when one look went by that caught her eye, she gestured with her hands as if she couldn't find the words to express how much she loved it. The look in question was a floral, long-sleeve dress that sparkled beneath the runway lights. Thankfully, someone was there to document the moment, and it has since been amassing likes and retweets.

Pinterest Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Dion also made an appearance at her friend Alexandre Vauthier's spring/summer 2019 haute couture show. For the occasion, she completely switched up her look and opted for a glam gown with a plunging neckline and a slit that rivaled Angelina Jolie's at the 2012 Oscars. She took in the show alongside her backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, before hugging the designer at the end of the presentation.

Pinterest Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The music artist's style has been the source of much praise over the past year or so, since stylist Law Roach began working with her. Well, not exactly a "stylist": "I call myself an 'image architect,' not so much a stylist," as Roach explained to W last year. "So when I meet my clients, we built a blueprint of what I think their fashion profile should be and how I’m going to get there. I was just surprised at how much of a fashion girl Celine Dion really was; nobody knew it."

Even though Dion's image has transformed over the course of her relationship with Roach, the "image architect" says that her artful approach to dressing has always been within her. "I wish I could take credit for introducing Celine Dion to this whole new world," Roach said. "But she’s always lived in this world; she just did it quietly. Like, she performs in couture at her Vegas shows. She buys couture." And, thanks to a viral tweet, now we have a little more insight about her process.