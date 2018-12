Maybe it's because she has been an ageless beauty for as long as anyone can remember that we forget Vanessa Paradis first became a star at the age of 14, when her song “Joe le Taxi,” off her 1987 debut album, M & J, shot to the top of the charts in her native France. She'd go on, of course, to become a wonderful actress, a fashion icon, a Chanel fixture, a wife to Johnny Depp (and then ex-wife), a mom to Lily-Rose . And she sailed through all of it with her indelible je ne sais quoi. On her 46th birthday, 22 images of Paradis through the years—the mother-daughter resemblance is breathtaking.