Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, and Emily Ratajkowski Bonded in New Jersey Over Champagne

If you live in New York, there is perhaps no greater signifier of the start of summer than the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic. Held every year on the first Saturday in June, the boozy polo match brings out celebrities and polo fans alike to—gasp—New Jersey for an afternoon of horse play and champagne. This year, the VIP set included Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Emily Ratajkowski, and Julianne Moore, who had the privilege of throwing out the game's first ball. Also this week, Big Little Lies held its star-studded premiere in New York City, complete with a Meryl Streep appearance. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Michael B. Jordan and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 01, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 01, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Antoni Porowski attend the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 01, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore attend the 12th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 01, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Patti Smith and Ron Howard attend the "Pavarotti" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 28, 2019 in New York City.

Winnie Harlow and Jourdan Dunn celebrate 50 Years of the Monaco Watch at the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco on May 26, 2019 in Monaco.

Wes Gordon attends the Frick’s Spring Garden Party and evening opening for Edmund de Waal on May 29, 2019 in New York, NY.

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Chloe Coleman and Zoe Kravitz attend the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 premiere after party on May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Cassie attends Diesel celebrated their partnership with FELT Zine at Kinfolk 94 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

