Victoria Beckham Partied All Over New York City This Week

Victoria Beckham may be known for her refined—or, dare we say, posh—style, but that doesn't mean she still can't let loose now and then. And this week, during a trip to New York City, she did just that. First up was a rager at Lower East Side hotspot The Flower Shop, where she celebrated the release of her new Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection with husband David Beckham, son Brooklyn and his new girlfriend Hana Cross, and Justin Theroux, among others. Next up was a private dinner at the Frick Collection to fete Sotheby's newest exhibition. Also this week, Anne Hathaway attended the premiere of Serenity, and Rita Ora hosted a shopping event for her new collection with Giuseppe Zanotti. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Victoria Beckham attends Victoria Beckham, Sotheby’s auction house, and The Frick Collection celebrate the opening of The Female Triumphant in New York City.
Victoria Beckham attends Victoria Beckham, Sotheby’s auction house, and The Frick Collection celebrate the opening of The Female Triumphant in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Justin Theroux, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto attend New York Premiere Of TNT's "I Am the Night" at Metrograph on January 22, 2019 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge
India Eisley attends New York Premiere Of TNT's "I Am the Night" at Metrograph on January 22, 2019 in New York City.

Theo Wargo
Anne Hathaway attends the "Serenity" New York Screening hosted by The Cinema Society at Museum of Modern Art on January 23, 2019 in New York City.

Lea Seydoux attends the Boucheron Reopening of 26, Place Vendôme in Paris.

Stefanie Keenan
Elizabeth Stewart and Jameela Jamil attend Sergio Rossi & Elizabeth Stewart Celebrate Capsule Collection at Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on January 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Vanessa Traina, Joseph Altuzarra, Jenna Lyons, and Cindi Leive attend a celebration of Altuzarra's 10 Year Anniversary at Barney's New York.

Darren Gerrish
Kate Moss and Rosemary Ferguson attend the Rosemary Ferguson X MATCHESFASHION.COM party on January 24, 2019 in London, England.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends The Winter Show's annual Young Collectors Night in New York City.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
Harley Viera-Newton attends The Winter Show's annual Young Collectors Night in New York City.

GRANT FRIEDMAN
Mary-Kate Olsen attends a dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Iris in New York City.

GRANT FRIEDMAN
Hilary Rhoda attends a dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Iris in New York City.

Donato Sardella
Rita Ora and Giuseppe Zanotti attend Giuseppe Zanotti And Rita Ora Launch 'Giuseppe for Rita Ora' Shoe Collection At Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills on January 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

