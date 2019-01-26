Victoria Beckham Partied All Over New York City This Week

Victoria Beckham attends Victoria Beckham, Sotheby’s auction house, and The Frick Collection celebrate the opening of The Female Triumphant in New York City.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.
Justin Theroux, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.
Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross attend the launch of Reebok x Victoria Beckham at The Flower Shop in New York City.
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto attend New York Premiere Of TNT's "I Am the Night" at Metrograph on January 22, 2019 in New York City.
India Eisley attends New York Premiere Of TNT's "I Am the Night" at Metrograph on January 22, 2019 in New York City.
Anne Hathaway attends the "Serenity" New York Screening hosted by The Cinema Society at Museum of Modern Art on January 23, 2019 in New York City.
Lea Seydoux attends the Boucheron Reopening of 26, Place Vendôme in Paris.
Elizabeth Stewart and Jameela Jamil attend Sergio Rossi & Elizabeth Stewart Celebrate Capsule Collection at Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on January 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Vanessa Traina, Joseph Altuzarra, Jenna Lyons, and Cindi Leive attend a celebration of Altuzarra's 10 Year Anniversary at Barney's New York.
Kate Moss and Rosemary Ferguson attend the Rosemary Ferguson X MATCHESFASHION.COM party on January 24, 2019 in London, England.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends The Winter Show's annual Young Collectors Night in New York City.
Harley Viera-Newton attends The Winter Show's annual Young Collectors Night in New York City.
Mary-Kate Olsen attends a dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Iris in New York City.
Hilary Rhoda attends a dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Iris in New York City.
Rita Ora and Giuseppe Zanotti attend Giuseppe Zanotti And Rita Ora Launch 'Giuseppe for Rita Ora' Shoe Collection At Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills on January 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.