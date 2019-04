How Victoria Beckham Went From '90s Posh Pop Star to Sophisticated Style Maven

As a member of the Spice Girls Victoria Beckham 's style was, understandably, very, very '90s. It was a time for bandanas, boot cut jeans, and brown lipstick, and as Posh Spice, Beckham became something of a style icon in the United Kingdom and beyond. She also managed to successfully update her look with each passing year, surpassing the trends and setting them. Beckham ultimately launched her own fashion label in 2008, and won Designer Brand of the Year at the 2011 British Fashion Awards . Whether she's dressed up to look all prim and proper at a royal wedding , or casually stepping out in a simple t-shirt, jeans, and oversized blazer look, Beckham has maintained her status as a style icon no matter where she goes, and she always let's herself have a little fun while she's at it. See some of her best and boldest style moments, here.