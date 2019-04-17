How Victoria Beckham Went From ’90s Posh Pop Star to Sophisticated Style Maven

During her time as a member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham’s style was, understandably, very, very ’90s. It was the era of bandanas, boot-cut jeans, and brown lipstick, and no one embraced the aesthetic more than she did. As Posh Spice, Beckham became something of a style icon in the United Kingdom and beyond as she managed to successfully update her look with each passing year, surpassing the trends and setting them. Whether she was matching with her husband, soccer star David Beckham, or doing her own thing in Roberto Cavalli or Dolce & Gabbana, Beckham turned heads every time she stepped out for an appearance

It was no surprise, then, that when Beckham launched her own label in 2008, she was quickly recognized for her work, winning Designer Brand of the Year at the 2011 British Fashion Awards. Since then, Posh has been dressing almost excusively in her own line, and we don’t blame her. The designer produces the perfect cool girl clothes, and these days, Beckham never runs out of sleek dresses and perfectly-tailored suits. Right now, the Beckhams are getting a lot of attention thanks to the documentary about David on Netflix, but it seems only right to give Victoria her props as well. So, we’re looking back at two and a half decades of Posh style, from her girl group days to now.

2023: Beckham Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images While David looked great in his Loro Piana suit, Victoria is the one who really stood out in a white suit from her line featuring an oversized jacket and cropped pants.

2022: Today Show Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The designer wore a one-shoulder top and knee-length skirt from her own line with her favorite Saint Laurent pumps for an appearance on the Today show.

2020: British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Over the years, Beckham has completely mastered the art of suiting. Here she is seen in a look of her own creation, featuring her signature pants pooled on the floor.

2019: GQ Men of the Year Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The GQ Men of the Year Awards was a family affair for the Beckhams, and they all arrived in power suits. While David wore a classic Tom Ford tuxedo, Victoria wore a look from her resort 2020 collection, an oversized suit featuring a double-breasted jacket.

2019: The Portrait Gala Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham attended the 2019 Portrait Gala in a look straight off the fall 2019 runway, wearing it almost exactly as it was styled when it walked in her show, though she did ditch a belt and scarf seen on the original model.

2018: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Not only did Beckham where this long, black dress with a geometric neckline from her spring/summer 2019 collection to the Fashion Awards, but she also wore it while on vacation with Elton John.

2018: People’s Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Another red carpet, another suit. Beckham attended the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in an all-white look from her spring 2019 collection.

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Victoria spiced up her Victoria Beckham dress with a pair of orange pumps when attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

2016: Cannes Film Festival, Cafe Society Premiere and Opening Gala Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Beckham has had a big hand in redifining women’s red carpet style. While everyone else wears larger-than-life gowns on the Cannes red carpet, the designer showed up to the 2016 opening gala in a tuxedo-inspired look from her fall 2016 collection.

2015: British Fashion Awards Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Beckhams matched in black suits at the 2015 British Fashion Awards. Victoria, who was nominated for Best Womenswear Desginer, wore a suit from her own label, of course, featuring cigarette-style pants.

2015: Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images While Beckham usually sticks to more neutral colors on the red carpet, she attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in a bright red gown from her own collection.

2015: CFDA Fashion Awards Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham kept things simple at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards, wearing a black Victoria Beckham dress with Jacob & Co. jewels.

2014: British Fashion Awards Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2014 British Fashion Awards were a big night for Victoria, who took home the award for Brand of the Year while wearing a design from her fall 2014 collection.

2014: London Evening Standard Theatre Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The designer wore a black strapless dress of her own design to the 2014 awards.

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images If Beckham’s white strapless dress at the 2014 Met Gala looks familiar, that’s because she wore it in black just months later to the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

2013: Glamour Women of the Year Awards Alan Chapman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beckham actually opted to wear another designer’s creation to the 2013 Glamour Awards, walking the red carpet in a top and pants from Maison Margiela spring 2013.

2012: Olympic Games Closing Ceremony Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Of course, Beckham went all out for her return to performing when she took the stage with the rest of the Spice Girls at the Olympic closing ceremony in London. Posh rode a blinged-out taxi in a Giles Deacon strapless dress, inspired by a look from the designer’s fall 2012 collection.

2012: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Chris Farina/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Victoria was back in her own design, attending in a clay-colored, belted dress.

2011: British Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The 2011 British Fashion Awards were a big year for Beckham as it was the first time she took home the honor of Brand of the Year, and she did so in a black, halter neck dress.

2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Wedding Danny Martindale/FilmMagic/Getty Images Victoria wore a navy blue dress of her own design with Louboutin pumps to the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

2010: British Fashion Awards Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The designer showed off a lot of leg at the 2010 British Fashion Awards with the help of a Victoria Beckham dress.

2010: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Beckham brought out another neutral dress (this one with an abstract print on the skirt) for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2010.

2009: British Fashion Awards Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images The designer wore a black, long sleeved dress from her spring/summer 2010 collection to the Fashion Awards in 2009.

2009: “The Model As Muse” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Beckham wore a polka-dotted Marc Jacobs mini dress with an attached bustle and train to the 2009 Met Gala.

2008: ESPY Awards John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Victoria brought some color to the red carpet when supporting her husband at the ESPY Awards, wearing a butter yellow Roland Mouret dress with large, round sunglasses.

2008: CFDA Fashion Awards Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images One wouldn’t normally describe Beckham’s style as whimsical, but she definitely embraced that aesthetic when she wore this heart-covered Marc Jacobs mini dress to the CFDA Awards in 2008.

2008: “Superheros: Fashion and Fantasy” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Beckhams looked especially chic at the 2008 Met Gala, which Victoria attended in a fall 1989 Giorgio Armani sheer, beaded dress.

2007: Glamour Women of the Year Awards Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Beckham embraced her pop star past in Roberto Cavalli at the 2007 Glamour Awards where she was honored as Woman of the Year.

2007: MTV Movie Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Posh went for a very different look at the MTV Movie Awards in 2007, showing up to the pink carpet in a zebra print mini dress with a hot pink bra polking out.

2007: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The former pop star mastered the chic, simple aesthetic even before she packaged it into a brand. In 2007, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a classic white gown.

2006: Bambi Awards Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham attended the Bambi Awards alongside Karl Lagerfeld in an ornate, black and gold Roberto Cavalli dress.

2006: Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ Wedding Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer attended the wedding of her friends, Tom Cruise and Katie Homles, in a black midi dress by Giambattista Valli along with a Philip Treacy hat.

2006: “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Beckham went for a more classic, old-Hollywood style at the 2006 Met Gala, attending the event in a red, strapless Roland Mouret dress.

2005: Fashion Rocks for the Prince's Trust Event The Prince's Trust/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Throughout the years, Beckham has cycled through many different style “eras” but her Roberto Cavalli era might be our favorite.

2005: The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Beckham wore a simple, black Roland Mouret dress to the Pride of Britain Awards in 2005.

2003: David Beckham Receives His OBE AFP/AFP/Getty Images Victoria was right by David’s side in a black lace dress and jacket when he received his OBE honor from Queen Elizabeth.

2003: Lycra British Style Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham showed off some leg in a ruby red, halter top mini dress.

2003: MTV Movie Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Victoria and David matched in white at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards, with Victoria wearing a lace-up Dolce & Gabbana dress.

2003: “Goddess: The Classical Mode” Met Gala Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since Beckham was in her Dolce& Gabbana era in 2003, it makes sense that she also wore the designer to the Met Gala that year.

2002: Pride of Britain Awards Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images The singer spiced up a white pantsuit with a colorful necklace and pink heels at the 2002 Pride of Britain Awards.

2001: Elton John's AIDS Foundation White Tie and Tiara Ball KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images The Beckhams once again coordinated looks for Elton John’s White Tie and Tiara Ball.

2001: NRJ Music Awards Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Another event, another coordinating look. This time, the couple matched in all black.

2000: MTV European Music Awards Anthony Harvey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Beckham stood out from her group mates in a red hot leather set.

2000: VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Back in the beginning of the century, Beckham wasn’t scared to wear some color on the red carpet, and she attended the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in a pink and orange lingerie-inspired set.

2000: British Fashion Awards Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images Almost a decade before Beckham launched her brand, she was already attending the Fashion Awards in head-turning looks.

1998: Brit Awards Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Beckham (then Victoria Adams) attended the Brit Awards in a vertigo-inducing, yellow and black mini dress.

1997: Spiceworld: The Movie Premiere Tim Graham/Hulton Archive/Getty Images All the Spice Girls matched in old school, pin stripe suits at the premiere of their film, Spiceworld.

1997: Billboard Music Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Posh stood out in her gold mini dress when attending the Billboard Music Awards with the rest of the Spice Girls.

1997: Meeting With Prince Harry and Prince Charles in South Africa Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images When meeting Prince Harry and Prince Charles in South Africa, Beckham opted for a more proffesional look and wore a white suit (though she still had her stomach showing thanks to her crop top).

1997: MTV Video Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Posh went for a slightly edgier look and wore a black mini dress to the MTV VMAs in 1997.

1997: Cannes Film Festival Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images The Spice Girls all showed off their personal style at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.