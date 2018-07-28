Viviane Sassen's "Love-Hate Relationship with Fashion" Is On Display in a New Exhibition

Viviane Sassen, Luxaflex, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.
Viviane Sassen, Ra, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017.
Viviane Sassen, Belladonna, from the series Parasomnia, 2010.
Viviane Sassen, Yellow Vlei, from the series Umbra, 2014.
Viviane Sassen, Untitled from Roxane II, 086, from the series Roxana II, 2017.
Viviane Sassen, Marte #02, from the series Umbra, 2014.
Viviane Sassen, Inhale, from the series Parasomnia, 2011.
Viviane Sassen, Three Planets, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017.
Viviane Sassen, HCG, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017.
Viviane Sassen, Nepenthes Alata, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017.
Viviane Sassen, Eudocimus Ruber, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017.