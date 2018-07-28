Eye Candy

Viviane Sassen's "Love-Hate Relationship with Fashion" Is On Display in a New Exhibition

As much as Viviane Sassen is known in certain spheres as a fashion photographer—she’s shot campaigns for Carven, Miu Miu, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Acne Studios, just to name a few—she’s also a name in the art world; the latter lead to her concurrent exhibition alongside the photographer Lee Miller in an appreciation of Surrealism at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England. Featuring her own selections from her past decade of archives, plus her latest homage to the avant-garde movement with a new series of so-called “image-poems,” ”Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," which is on view through October, also serves as a retrospective of sorts of the Amsterdam-based artist and photographer (not to mention her "love-hate relationship with fashion"), thanks to a spread including photographs she's taken in Kenya, where she spent part of her childhood; her experimentations with mirrors on a family trip to the red sand dunes of Namibia; and the results of the years and years she’s spent playing with light and shadows. Take a look inside the show, here.
and
A photograph titled Luxaflex by Viviane Sassen.
© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
1/11

Viviane Sassen, Luxaflex, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
2/11

Viviane Sassen, Ra, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
3/11

Viviane Sassen, Belladonna, from the series Parasomnia, 2010. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
4/11

Viviane Sassen, Yellow Vlei, from the series Umbra, 2014. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
5/11

Viviane Sassen, Untitled from Roxane II, 086, from the series Roxana II, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen. Courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
6/11

Viviane Sassen, Marte #02, from the series Umbra, 2014. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
7/11

Viviane Sassen, Inhale, from the series Parasomnia, 2011. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
8/11

Viviane Sassen, Three Planets, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
9/11

Viviane Sassen, HCG, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
10/11

Viviane Sassen, Nepenthes Alata, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

© Viviane Sassen, courtesy of Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town, South Africa
11/11

Viviane Sassen, Eudocimus Ruber, from the series Mud and Lotus, 2017. Featured in the exhibition "Viviane Sassen: Hot Mirror," on view at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in Yorkshire, England through October 2018.

Keywords

Eye CandyViviane Sassen