London Fashion Week: Men's

Wales Bonner's Runway Show Speaks To Larger Questions of Black Identity at London Fashion Week: Men's

Grace Wales Bonner, the brilliant young mind behind the menswear label Wales Bonner, put tailored sailors at the forefront of the fall 2018 show at London Fashion Week: Men's. From slick nautical waterproof hooded coats and sou’wester hats to short jackets with large buttons paired with trousers, clean cut seafaring looks were on display, and the maritime men's show sent a powerful message about black male identity and movement—across cultures and across oceans—as a result of the African diaspora. While many of the looks were solidly monochromatic, a few prints depicting black laborers made an appearance and the word "créolité" appears on one of the yellow jackets, in reference to the literary movement of the 1980s pioneered by Martinican writers. The emerging menswear designer also included one woman to walk the runway in a slick, tailored white suit lined with white buttons. Here, see photographs of this season's naval dissertation from Wales Bonner.
On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men&#x27;s show during London Fashion Week Men&#x27;s in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
CLEO GLOVER
1/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
2/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
3/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
4/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
5/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
6/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
7/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
8/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
9/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
10/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
11/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
12/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
13/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
14/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
15/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
16/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

CLEO GLOVER
17/17

On the runway at the Grace Wales Bonner FW18 Men's show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Keywords

Wales BonnerLondon Fashion WeekMenswear