Before he was known as a photographer, Walter Pfeiffer took pictures so he could paint from them. As it turned out, the Swiss artist had generational talent with a camera, going on to become hugely influential in photography and fashion image-making, his gritty naturalism preceding the likes of Juergen Teller and Ryan McGinley . But Pfeiffer, who began his career as a commercial draftsman, never stopped drawing and painting, and he has at last released Bildrausch. Drawings 1966 – 2018 , a collection of his art over his career published by Edition Patrick Frey. The subjects are familiar to those familiar with Pfeiffer's seminal work: erotic portraits of young men, flowers, the Swiss landscape, only seen through a different medium. The collection at once illuminates Pfeiffer's career as a photographer—for which he was just honored in a special tribute last Thursday at the Swiss Institute 's annual benefit in New York—and feels like a completely new one, to be continued hopefully.