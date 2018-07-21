Skrillex, when he was Sonny Moore of From First to Last, at the 2006 Vans Warped tour in San Francisco.
A pre-pop fame Katy Perry performing at the 2008 Warped Tour in Carson, California.
Hayley Williams of Paramore with her signature neon hair performing at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Chris Barker of Anti-Flag performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Wheatland, California.
Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, United States.
Simple Plan performing at the 2004 Vans Warped Tour in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Before his makeup line became an empire, Jeffree Star, seen her at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in Carson, California, was a Warped Tour regular.
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Columbus, Ohio.
Katy Perry performing at the 2009 15th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California.
The Casualties performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Uniondale, New York.
Demi Lovato posing backstage at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.
Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless (and more famously of Gossip Girl) performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Marysville, California.
Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless' shoes during her performance at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Mountain View, California.
Bert McCracken of The Used performing at the 2002 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California
Benji Madden of Good Charlotte performing at the 2004 10th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Boston, Massachusetts.
Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Columbus, Ohio.
Billy Idol performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Pomona, California.
Lars Frederiksen and Tim Armstrong of Rancid performing at the 2003 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California.
Joan Jett performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Detroit, Michigan.
Travis Barker of The Transplants performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Randall's Island, New York.
Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon performing at the 2013 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.
Jeffree Star at the 2013 Vans Warped Tour press conference and kick-off party in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew W.K. performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Mountain View, California.
William Beckett of The Academy Is... performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Englishtown, New Jersey.
Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in San Diego, California.
Ice-T performing in a surprise appearance at the 2003 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California.
Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in San Antonio, Texas.
Katy Perry signing a fan's cast at the 2008 Warped Tour in Ventura, California.
Joan Jett performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bebe Rexha performing at the 2015 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.
Riff Raff and bassist Andy Glass of We Came As Romans performing during the 2015 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.
Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Carson, California.
Katy Perry performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, Caliornia.