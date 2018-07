Last year, Warped Tour's founder Kevin Lyman announced the end of an era: that after nearly a quarter of a century, the monumental fest would make its "final, full cross-country run," which is now sinking in as a reality as its final date, August 5th, fast approaches. What's been known as Vans Warped Tour since 1996 has equally officially been known as a place for aspiring alts trapped in the suburbs to flourish—one that just so happened to make history in the process. Warped Tour was not only a launching pad for, say, Green Day, Katy Perry , Blink-182, and even Eminem; it's also a documentation of the birth of emo as we know it in the aughts, seen through its lineups' shift from punk acts like Bad Religion, Rancid, the Casualties, NOFX, and Anti-Flag to bands like All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday, the Used, and From First to Last—the latter of which featured one long-haired, screaming emo heartthrob Sonny Moore, now better known as Skrillex . In case you hadn't noticed, pretty much all of the above feature almost exclusively white men—a lack of diversity that's unfortunately continued into the 50-plus bands chosen to make up Warped Tour's last hurrah. (Joan Jett is putting in her usual appearance, but Paramore's flamed-hair Hayley Williams, essentially the only woman who managed to become a face of Warped Tour throughout its history, is noticeably missing from this year's lineup.) Take a look back at that history, flaws and all, with the best photos of its glory days, including flashbacks to Perry's guitar, Oli Sykes' neck tats, Benji Madden's snake bites, Jared Leto's lipstick, Pete Wentz's popped collar, Demi Lovato 's sweeping side bangs, and Jeffree Star's infamous hot pink mop, here.