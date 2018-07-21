Nostalgia

Warped Tour: A Look Back in Photos in Honor of Its Last Hurrah

Last year, Warped Tour's founder Kevin Lyman announced the end of an era: that after nearly a quarter of a century, the monumental fest would make its "final, full cross-country run," which is now sinking in as a reality as its final date, August 5th, fast approaches. What's been known as Vans Warped Tour since 1996 has equally officially been known as a place for aspiring alts trapped in the suburbs to flourish—one that just so happened to make history in the process. Warped Tour was not only a launching pad for, say, Green Day, Katy Perry, Blink-182, and even Eminem; it's also a documentation of the birth of emo as we know it in the aughts, seen through its lineups' shift from punk acts like Bad Religion, Rancid, the Casualties, NOFX, and Anti-Flag to bands like All Time Low, Simple Plan, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday, the Used, and From First to Last—the latter of which featured one long-haired, screaming emo heartthrob Sonny Moore, now better known as Skrillex. In case you hadn't noticed, pretty much all of the above feature almost exclusively white men—a lack of diversity that's unfortunately continued into the 50-plus bands chosen to make up Warped Tour's last hurrah. (Joan Jett is putting in her usual appearance, but Paramore's flamed-hair Hayley Williams, essentially the only woman who managed to become a face of Warped Tour throughout its history, is noticeably missing from this year's lineup.) Take a look back at that history, flaws and all, with the best photos of its glory days, including flashbacks to Perry's guitar, Oli Sykes' neck tats, Benji Madden's snake bites, Jared Leto's lipstick, Pete Wentz's popped collar, Demi Lovato's sweeping side bangs, and Jeffree Star's infamous hot pink mop, here.
2006 Vans Warped Tour - San Francisco
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
1/36

Skrillex, when he was Sonny Moore of From First to Last, at the 2006 Vans Warped tour in San Francisco.

Stephen Albanese/Getty Images
2/36

A pre-pop fame Katy Perry performing at the 2008 Warped Tour in Carson, California.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
3/36

Hayley Williams of Paramore with her signature neon hair performing at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

4/36
Steve Jennings/Getty Images
5/36

Chris Barker of Anti-Flag performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Wheatland, California.

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
6/36

Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, United States.

Jason Squires/Getty Images
7/36

Simple Plan performing at the 2004 Vans Warped Tour in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
8/36

Before his makeup line became an empire, Jeffree Star, seen her at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in Carson, California, was a Warped Tour regular.

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
9/36

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Columbus, Ohio.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
10/36

Katy Perry performing at the 2009 15th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Los Angeles, California.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
11/36

The Casualties performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Uniondale, New York.

Chelsea Lauren
12/36

Demi Lovato posing backstage at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.

C. Flanigan/Getty Images
13/36

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless (and more famously of Gossip Girl) performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Marysville, California.

Tim Mosenfelder
14/36

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless' shoes during her performance at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Mountain View, California.

J. Shearer/Getty Images
15/36

Bert McCracken of The Used performing at the 2002 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
16/36

Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
17/36

Benji Madden of Good Charlotte performing at the 2004 10th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stephen Albanese/Getty Images
18/36

Katy Perry performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Carson, California.

Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images
19/36

Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Columbus, Ohio.

J. Shearer/Getty Images
20/36

Billy Idol performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Pomona, California.

J. Shearer
21/36

Lars Frederiksen and Tim Armstrong of Rancid performing at the 2003 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California.

Paul Warner/Getty Images
22/36

Joan Jett performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Detroit, Michigan.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
23/36

Travis Barker of The Transplants performing at the 2005 Vans Warped Tour in Randall's Island, New York.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
24/36

Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon performing at the 2013 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
25/36

Jeffree Star at the 2013 Vans Warped Tour press conference and kick-off party in Los Angeles, California.

Tim Mosenfelder
26/36

Andrew W.K. performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Mountain View, California.

Jeffrey Ufberg/Getty Images
27/36

William Beckett of The Academy Is... performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Englishtown, New Jersey.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
28/36

Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the 2011 Vans Warped Tour in San Diego, California.

J. Shearer/Getty Images
29/36

Ice-T performing in a surprise appearance at the 2003 Vans Warped Tour in San Francisco, California.

Gary Miller/Getty Images
30/36

Hayley Williams of Paramore performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in San Antonio, Texas.

John Shearer/Getty Images
31/36

Katy Perry signing a fan's cast at the 2008 Warped Tour in Ventura, California.

Frank Mullen/Getty Images
32/36

Joan Jett performing at the 2006 Vans Warped Tour in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
33/36

Bebe Rexha performing at the 2015 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
34/36

Riff Raff and bassist Andy Glass of We Came As Romans performing during the 2015 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
35/36

Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects performing at the 2010 Vans Warped Tour in Carson, California.

John Shearer/Getty Images
36/36

Katy Perry performing at the 2008 Vans Warped Tour in Ventura, Caliornia.

Keywords

Katy PerryJared LetoSkrillexMusic