White Dresses After Labor Day? But, Of Course!

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? It's an age-old question that has no business bothering us in 2019. You can wear white before Labor Day, on Labor Day, after Labor Day, or whenever you damn well please. From mini to maxi, and from opaque to totally sheer—see our favorite white dresses from the W archives for Labor Day and beyond. Rules were made to be broken after all.
1/16

Alicia Vikander photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, April 2015.

2/16

Photograph by Patrick Demarchelier for W Magazine, December 2013.

3/16

Photograph by Jerome Corpuz for Wmag.com, May 2015.

4/16

Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, May 2012.

5/16

Photograph by Claudia Knoepfel and Stefan Indlekofer for W Magazine, 2009.

6/16

Photograph by David Sims for W Magazine, 2009.

7/16

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, October 2013.

8/16

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, January 2010.

9/16

Anne Hathaway photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2008.

10/16

Rihanna photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2010.

11/16

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, March 2011.

12/16

Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, January 2012.

13/16

Photograph by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, December 2007.

14/16

Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, June 2005.

15/16

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, February 2008.

16/16

Negin Mirsalehi. Photo by Sophie Van Der Perre, styled by Verity Parker for W Magazine, 2015.

