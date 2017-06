Who Had a More Fabulous Roman Holiday: Carly Rae Jepsen or Riccardo Tisci?

At first glance, you might not think that the 31-year-old pop star Carly Rae Jepsen and the 42-year-old Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci have anything in common besides, well, making women around the world feel hot and cool and feminine with their work. But the two of them recently embarked on separate but simultaneous Italian vacations that rivaled each other in fabulousness. Jepsen, according to her Instagram, just wrapped writing "something like 50 tunes" for her next album, and decided to take a (long) break in Italy. In a caption she wrote, "And plot twist.... never comes back." Meanwhile, Tisci is doing what most Europeans do for the summer, which is a whole lot of beautiful nothing. He started in Puglia, then headed to Tuscany for a birthday party, meeting many friends along the way. Jepsen, on the other hand, started in Rome, then traveled to Portofino, the countryside, and then Florence. See all of their many adventures, here.