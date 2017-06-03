View as SlideshowVacation Wars

Who Had a More Fabulous Roman Holiday: Carly Rae Jepsen or Riccardo Tisci?

At first glance, you might not think that the 31-year-old pop star Carly Rae Jepsen and the 42-year-old Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci have anything in common besides, well, making women around the world feel hot and cool and feminine with their work. But the two of them recently embarked on separate but simultaneous Italian vacations that rivaled each other in fabulousness. Jepsen, according to her Instagram, just wrapped writing "something like 50 tunes" for her next album, and decided to take a (long) break in Italy. In a caption she wrote, "And plot twist.... never comes back." Meanwhile, Tisci is doing what most Europeans do for the summer, which is a whole lot of beautiful nothing. He started in Puglia, then headed to Tuscany for a birthday party, meeting many friends along the way. Jepsen, on the other hand, started in Rome, then traveled to Portofino, the countryside, and then Florence. See all of their many adventures, here.
Carly Rae Jepsen began her vacation in Rome, Italy doing touristy activities like visiting the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, monuments, etc.
While Riccardo Tisci, an Italian native, kept things down to earth in Puglia, which is on the southeastern side of Italy.

Jepsen channeled Audrey Hepburn while boating around Portofino.

While Tisci hit the beach in Puglia.

Jepsen toured around on the back of a Vespa. (Driver unknown, but we hope it was a handsome Italian man.)

While Tisci made his own fun out with friends at night.

Jepsen gladly consumed lots, and lots, of carbs.

While Tisci traveled with his (also handsome) personal trainer.

Jepsen saw Italian monuments.

While Tisci was more interested in Italian art and architecture. Together, it's clear they both really, really like Italy.

