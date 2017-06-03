Who Had a More Fabulous Roman Holiday: Carly Rae Jepsen or Riccardo Tisci?

Carly Rae Jepsen began her vacation in Rome, Italy doing touristy activities like visiting the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, monuments, etc.
While Riccardo Tisci, an Italian native, kept things down to earth in Puglia, which is on the southeastern side of Italy.
Jepsen channeled Audrey Hepburn while boating around Portofino.
While Tisci hit the beach in Puglia.
Jepsen toured around on the back of a Vespa. (Driver unknown, but we hope it was a handsome Italian man.)
While Tisci made his own fun out with friends at night.
Jepsen gladly consumed lots, and lots, of carbs.
While Tisci traveled with his (also handsome) personal trainer.
Jepsen saw Italian monuments.
While Tisci was more interested in Italian art and architecture. Together, it's clear they both really, really like Italy.