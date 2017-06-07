Why 17-Year-Old Yara Shahidi Is Already a Fashion Favorite

Actress Yara Shahidi attends the 2012 'Dream Halloween' presented by Keep A Child Alive at Barker Hangar on October 27, 2012 in Santa Monica, California, wearing a pretty, blush-colored tulle dress with white sneakers and a flower in her hair.
The teen actress wore a masterful printed dress with black-and-white heels to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's celebration of the 2015 Golden Globe award season November 20, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Shahidi looked casual in a white crop top and high-waisted skinny jeans at the Wayke Up fundraiser at Sofitel Hotel on December 14, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi paired a plaid dress with black high-top sneakers at the premiere of "Jurassic World" at Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
The actress and model wore a matching, printed jacket and skirt set, with strappy black sandals and an embellished necklace, to the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
At Kari Feinstein's Style Lounge at Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas on September 17, 2015, Shahidi looked chic and casual in a plain white button down, white sneakers, a-line skirt and playful hat.
At the premiere of Disney-Pixar's 'The Good Dinosaur' on November 17, 2015 in Hollywood, California, Shahidi wore a long dress, leather jacket, and a pair of oversized glasses.
Yara Shahidi stood out at InStyle and Warner Bros.'s 73rd Annual Golden Globe awards post-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 wearing a bright, printed suit with strappy sandals.
Yara Shahidi masterfully balanced her loud, fitted dress with a pair of sleek white pumps and delicate jewelry at the ESSENCE 7th annual Black Women In Music event at Avalon Hollywood on February 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Actess Yara Shahidi looked sleek in a blue jumpsuit with coordinating jacket at the 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles featuring "Black-ish" at the Dolby Theatre on March 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi attends BET Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on April 1, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a bright white jumpsuit, with a bold red jacket and matching sandals.
Shahidi attended the Television Academy's 9th Annual 'Honors Awards' at Montage Hotel on June 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a black-and-white strapless dress with delicate, high-heeled sandals.
Yara Shahidi wore a multi-colored striped dress with neutral accessories at the 2016 BET awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Boho chic. Yara Shahidi paired a maxi dress with high-heeled sandals and a neutral bag at the Just One Eye x Creatures of the Wind Collaboration Dinner at Just One Eye on August 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
In one of her most daring looks yet, Yara Shahidi embraced head-to-toe red at the Television Academy Reception for Emmy-Nominated Performers at Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Yara Shahidi looked ladylike in a flowy, ethereal gown at the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at The London Hotel on September 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Yara Shahidi wore an angelic white gown to the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
In a distressed mini-skirt and embellished, satin bomber jacket, Yara Shahidi looked playful and age-appropriate at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood 14th Annual Young Hollywood Issue at Reel Inn on September 23, 2016 in Malibu, California.
Yara Shahidi looked sleek in a fitted skirt, black top, and cross-body bag at the premiere of Amazon Studios' "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win" on October 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Wearing the perfect summer look, Yara Shahidi hit the red carpet at NYLON Nights Los Angeles on October 13, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Shahidi wore a digital-printed ensemble with her hair in long pigtails to the 23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi wore a bold, printed, metallic minidress with coordinating strappy sandals to the Glamour Women of the Year 2016 on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
In an off-the-shoulder printed dress, Shahidi looked easy and breezy at the 1st annual Marie Claire Young Women's Honors on November 19, 2016 in Marina del Rey, California.
In a black-and-white lace dress with Victorian details, Shahidi embraced a high-fashion look at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
In a ladylike pink jumpsuit and strappy black sandals, Yara Shahidi looked playful and ladylike at W Magazine's It Girl luncheon on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Yara Shahidi looked ready for a night of dancing at the 2017 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Yara Shahidi looked elegant in a long, white dress at the 2017 Annual Artios Awards on January 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
In a fashion-forward look, Shahidi wore a black-and-white, checkered gown by Virgil Abloh's Off-White at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
In a sheer, floral gown, Shahidi looked elegant at Harper's BAZAAR celebration of the 150 Most Fashionable Women on January 27, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi wore a matching top and pants to Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Yara Shahidi wore a multi-colored striped gown with slicked back hair to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Model and actress Yara Shahidi wore a stunning, voluminous blue dress with magenta-colored sandals at the 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music Event on February 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Shahidi masterfully paired a printed top with red-and-white striped pants at Vanity Fair and L'Oreal Paris' Toast to Young Hollywood on February 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Shahidi looked sleek in a blue pantsuit, white button-down top, and strappy sandals at the ABC's "Black-ish" FYC event on April 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
In cuffed jeans and a printed button down, Shahidi looked relaxed at Hollywood Today Live on April 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi attended the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection Show in an all-red look on May 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
Wearing a playful LBD and embellished sandals, Shahidi looked sleek and sophisticated at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Yara Shahidi looked beyond chic in clashing prints, and her favorite sandals, at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Shahidi was our best-dressed of the day in a red Gucci tracksuit at Fossil Firsts Breakfast at The Wing on May 10, 2017 in New York City.
Actress Yara Shahidi looked ladylike in a gray pinstripe dress over a white button down, paired with strappy sandals, at the 14th Annual Inspiration Awards on June 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.