Fall's Most Seductive Fashion Comes Into Bloom Over the past year, much has been said about the return of the rom-com. But let's not ignore the romantic renaissance that is also happening on the runways. For fall, femininity made a comeback in a strong way, with new takes on sensuality. At Givenchy, strong shoulders are softened—but no less strong—with rounded edges; at Ferragamo, a silk blouse is twisted and sumptuous. Here, see as the season's most seductive silhouettes come into bloom.