Fall's Most Seductive Fashion Comes Into Bloom

Over the past year, much has been said about the return of the rom-com. But let's not ignore the romantic renaissance that is also happening on the runways. For fall, femininity made a comeback in a strong way, with new takes on sensuality. At Givenchy, strong shoulders are softened—but no less strong—with rounded edges; at Ferragamo, a silk blouse is twisted and sumptuous. Here, see as the season's most seductive silhouettes come into bloom.
Paco Rabanne dress; Bottega Veneta earrings (throughout); Prada boots.
Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Givenchy dress; Bottega Veneta boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Prada coat and boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Giorgio Armani top and skirt; Molly Goddard mesh top; Bottega Veneta boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Bottega Veneta coat and boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Salvatore Ferragamo dress. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Lemaire dress.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Burberry dress and gloves; Bottega Veneta boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Herno coat; Wolford turtleneck bodysuit; Christopher Kane skirt; Bottega Veneta boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
JW Anderson jacket and skirt; Bottega Veneta boots.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.
Yohji Yamamoto jacket and hooded dress.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix. Hair by Tamara McNaughton at Bryant Artists; Makeup by Fara Homidi for Chanel at the Together Company; Manicure by Alex Jachno for Tom Ford Beauty at Art Department. Casting: Edward Kim. Model: Selena Forrest at Next Management. Set design by Spencer Vrooman. Produced by Wes Olson at Connect the Dots; Production Manager: Jane Oh at Connect the Dots; Production Coordinator: Hannah Murphy at Connect the Dots; Photography Assistants: Caleb Adams, Milan Aguirre; Retouching by Studio RM; Set Assistant: Griff Snyder; Production Assistants: Nikki Patrlja, Jeremy Sinclair; Fashion Assistant: Victor Cordero.
Dior playsuit and skirt; Molly Goddard mesh top; Bottega Veneta boots.

