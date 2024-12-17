Whether you’re shopping for a marathon runner or someone whose New Year’s resolution is (once again) to start working out, the options for wellness gifts are seemingly endless. We’ve asked three sporty experts to curate presents that are both athletic and chic. With recommendations from Sporty & Rich founder Emily Oberg, Kirsty Godso—Olivia Rodrigo and Kaia Gerber’s personal trainer, as well as the creator of Made Of protein powder and PYRO!, a workout platform—and Krissy Jones, the founder of SKY TING, Manhattan’s coolest yoga studio, we have gifts for every type of athelte.

Emily Oberg

I love this device because it cools and warms. I use it before bed and when I wake up—it makes my skin more sculpted and smooth.

I love to style in luxury accessories with sports and casual wear. It really elevates the look while still making for a comfortable outfit. With Hermès’ rich sport heritage, their vintage Kelly is the perfect bag to pair with any every day, sporty look.

These are a staple for me. I especially love using them after doing a strenuous sport like tennis or an intense glute workout. They make a big difference.

My favorite workout top. We perfected the fabric and fit and it’s all I want to wear when I workout.

I love playing tennis. Of all the brands leaning into the sport, I think Gucci has done a particularly amazing job. This duffle is the ultimate luxury but sporty accessory.

I’m obsessed with right light therapy and try to use it at least once a day, if not twice. This one is comfortable so you can multitask while wearing it.

The Nautilus has epitomized the luxury sports watch since the 1970s. It is the perfect accessory that balances active living with unparalleled class.

Kirsty Godso

I can't get enough of Soft Service’s Buffing Bar and Theraplush hand cream! For someone who is active all the time, their products are a real relief to my skin and keep it smooth and hydrated.

I'm nothing without my caffeine and Rocky's Matcha is by far the best matcha! If you haven't liked matcha before, this is the brand that will convert you. I always need an extra supply in my house. It's the not-so-secret sauce behind all my activity.

My favorite place in the world. I would love nothing more than to relax for a few days enjoying my favorite cucumber salad and soaking in their amazing gym and spa!

I love my Oura Ring so much. It gives valuable insight into your daily stress levels and sleep patterns. I like that the language they use in the app is much less aggressive than competitor products. It always encourages people to use the data as insight for how they can make changes rather than obsessing over their sleep score.

The perfect gift for someone you love that needs to add more yoga and zen into their life. The yoga classes are so good that you'll be wanting to schedule your stretching rather than avoiding it.

Celluma is by far my favorite brand for light therapy. I've had the Celluma Lite for 6 years and it's been the best purchase ever. They now have a SPORT product that is perfect for your overactive friend who needs to amp up their recovery.

These are hands down the best earphones. I wear them to workout, run, walk, and do meetings—they never fall out. These are a great gift for your friend who is always active and loves a good playlist or podcast to go with it.

My favorite protein powder and a perfect gift for your friend that hasn't stopped talking about hitting their protein goals this year. With 25 grams of grass-fed, New Zealand whey protein isolate per scoop—and no unnecessary ingredients—it’s a winner for your healthy friends.

Krissy Jones

For those in need of a wellness reset, an infrared sauna session paired with a cold plunge at SKY TING is the perfect gift. It’s something I love sharing with friends who deserve a little self-care and recovery.

Kirsty Godso is one of my besties, and her PYRO subscription is perfect for anyone who loves high-intensity, energetic workouts. It’s the ultimate gift to push your fitness limits and stay motivated, especially during the colder months.

I’d love to unwind with a sports massage at the serene Shibui Spa in Tribeca. This luxurious experience, rooted in Japanese tradition, is just what I need to relieve muscle tension and enhance overall wellness.

These chic, cool, and sporty Prada sunglasses are at the top of my wishlist. They’re perfect for a day on the tennis court or a sunny beach vacation.