The last of the generational planets is moving signs. This is the final culture-shifting transition of the decade: with Uranus leaving the soft, stable, and sensual sign of Taurus, we are about to be whisked away in a free, fluid, and fast-paced flurry of Gemini energy.

This isn’t completely new, though. We got a taste of Uranus in Gemini last year. Remember when everyone crashed out over AI, new protests were popping up every day all over the world, new media sources were created and legacy platforms were consolidated...? Yep, that was all Uranus in Gemini, marking the dawn of a new era.

This year is particularly significant for Uranus in Gemini, because the planet of rebellion, change, and advancements in culture meets up with all the other movers and shakers of the cosmos. A quick recap before I dive into the good news: Uranus in Gemini revolutionizes the way we communicate. It often brings us a surplus of ideas, and information that can shock, inspire, confuse, bewilder, and even send you down a path of enlightenment. Objectively, this is a fabulous transit. Uranus loves air signs. Barriers that restrict the free flow of connection will be broken down, and networks will become a beautiful web, full of depth.

The biggest piece of advice I can give for this period of time is to stay curious. If you have a question, dig deep for the answers. If something piques your interest, explore every facet of it. Don’t settle for simplicity—force yourself to embrace a childlike spirit that sees the world as full of endless potential, rather than a rigid system with rules to follow. Uranus is a rule-breaker, innovating systems by flipping the status quo the middle finger. Gemini allows you to do that with some flexibility.

This summer will be juicy one, thanks to Uranus. Between July 15-21, Uranus has hot dates with Neptune, Pluto, and Jupiter (all harmonious). Anything that has been restricting you from chasing your dream, fully embracing a psychological transformation, and taking a scary (but necessary) leap of faith is going to come under the line of fire. Uranus is essentially going to huff and puff and blow the obstacles out of your way (or at least help make it more obvious what tools you need to use to keep moving forward).

July should be an electrifying time. We can expect on a personal and collective level that…

Tolerance for being shoved into a box will be non-existent. Risky business and leaps of faith will be at an all-time high. Boredom and the desire to carve out a new path will be an itch that must be scratched.

It’s important to remember that Uranus is all about positive change, guiding us to utopia, even if we have to make big adjustments to get there. So before doing anything reckless, ask yourself whether or not the experience will be a step in the right direction—or if this is just your inner diva over-producing the reality TV show called Your Life.

For additional guidance, check your rising sign readings below. Keep in mind that Uranus will stay in Gemini for about a decade, so you have plenty of time to work with and adjust to these influences. Wishing you all the best, and go have some fun.

Aries

It’s time to sharpen your mind and senses. Uranus will make things feel a bit chaotic, especially if you don’t have a way to process all the information this world throws at you in a healthy way. On one hand, you should absolutely look forward to learning more and exploring new tools to make your life easier. On the other, be careful about overdoing it. We don’t need an unnecessary crash-out.

Taurus

This transit will have you approaching your values and material world in a new way. Perhaps there will be some questioning if what you have really serves any purpose, or if your money habits align with what matters most to you. Don’t let anything be for show. Remember you are allowed to change your stance on things if it means being authentic to your core values.

Gemini

If anyone is getting a glow-up from Uranus moving signs, it’s you. You’re about to become a whole new version of yourself! Thank goodness, because the world could always use a bit more variety. Take this transit as your permission slip to explore who you are and how you show up in the world. Look in the mirror and challenge yourself—allow your inner self to be reflected through the other self in new and exciting ways.

Cancer

This shift of Uranus is going to clear you up—mind, body, and soul! Changes in beliefs, spiritual practices, and the ways you hold onto and let go of things are on the horizon. Your spiritual awareness and mental awareness are synchronizing, giving you the change to prepare for a huge change of self by releasing what no longer serves you. Slow down and find a routine that lets you process all the downloads incoming.

Leo

Look alive, because Uranus in Gemini is going to sweep you up in a rush of energy and action. The next few years will take you to new places to meet and work with new people. Think of it like you’re curating a guest list for the ultimate gala, and together you will move the cultural needle (together, don’t forget). Collaborating with like-minded people will do you well.

Virgo

If there was ever a time for your dream job to come forward, it’s now. Uranus in Gemini is going to take you on a wild ride, exploring new ways to leave your mark on the world. That itch you want to scratch is the stars telling you that now is the time to put faith in yourself and the universe. The ideas will flow when you stop getting in your own way.

Libra

Consider these next few years your enlightenment era. There will be plenty of new and exciting adventures to go on, so say yes to things that intrigue you. Uranus is pushing you to expand your belief systems, your understanding of the world, and a pursuit for knowledge. Ask questions, put yourself out there, and if it feels like you’re on the ledge waiting to take a leap of faith—jump.

Scorpio

As a wise woman named Lizzo once said, “truth hurts, needed something more exciting,” and that is exactly what Uranus in Gemini will mean for you. Uranus is going to help you explore trust, intimacy, and transformation by shifting the way you share information. Being honest about what you need from others. Additionally, your shared resources will glow up, giving you the ability to make stable connections and gain support.

Sagittarius

The next few years are about to be a party. And like all good parties, the people will be the main focal point. Who are you inviting? Which unwanted visitors are sneaking in? Where can you curate the perfect soirée? Uranus moving into Gemini offers an opportunity to refresh the way you connect with people. Don’t be surprised if you are pushed and pulled in many directions—there’s a lesson to learn from everyone.

Capricorn

Are you ready for a routine reset? You might have to deal with some health habits in order to really make the most of these next few years. Expect massive shifts in your work, daily life, and the ways you flow through the mundane. Explore new ways to organize your time! Who knows, you might discover you have new priorities. You might start exploring new professional paths as well.

Aquarius

Uranus in Gemini is going to help your rebellious, freedom-loving spirit come alive. These next few years are going to be a fabulous time to discover new passions. The limit quite literally does not exist when it comes to making connections. Let your inner child lead the way. If something excites you, go after it. Say yes to joy, it is an act of rebellion and helps keep the hope alive. Who knows, you may even discover that a simple hobby reveals a deep truth about yourself you hadn’t accepted yet.

Pisces

Uranus in Gemini calls for a spring cleaning moment in your home. As you dig through the heavy stuff, look at your emotions and your upbringing in new ways; open doors for a new sanctuary in your life. There is a lesson in communicating your inner world over the next few years. Explore new boundaries, talk through them. Redecorate your home, and if you hate it, change it back. Explore what safety means and how to make it a new normal.