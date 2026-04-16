April Horoscope: The 5 Signs Starting a New Life Journey During the Aries New Moon

How has April been for you so far? Are you feeling the heat? How about the fierce and fiery influence of Aries, thrusting you forward to new adventures and exciting challenges? Aries is the warrior spirit, after all, and this month has been filled with opportunities to step into your own confidence. The Aries new moon, taking place on April 17, is no exception.

Aries is the cardinal fire sign, bearing lots of initiator energy. This is the song keeping you going for one more round in the gym (my personal favorite: “Midnight Sun” by Zara Larsson). This is the Kool-Aid man bursting through a wall kind of energy. It’s a push to go forward without hesitation.

But there might be questions swirling around your head at the moment. Where am I? Where am I heading? How am I supposed to thrive amid the chaos? They’re all fair questions—and thankfully, the stars have answers.

We are currently in an era of conflict. Big heads with big influence are mucking things up, and making the mundane miserable. However, that doesn’t mean we have to be stuck here. There’s always a lesson from Aries season about choosing your battles, owning what is yours (even if it’s unflattering) and not letting the past hold you back.

New moons are new beginnings, plain and simple. This is the time to take steps toward a fresh, freeing, and more fabulous life. Finding the confidence to do so is the hard part. What’s a diva to do in a world where everything is measured by metrics: how much money you make, how many followers you have, how many friends show up to your birthday party, etc....

Screw that. Make your own metrics. Aries are, at their best, completely unbothered by what others think. Ideally, the Aries new moon will transform that competitive nature to become less about one-upping everyone else and more about rising to the standards we set for ourselves—and celebrating those who are able to overcome their own hurdles. This new moon is a reminder that, at the end of the day, the only person who is really holding you back is yourself.

Mars, the ruler of this new moon, has been stuck in Pisces for a while. That’s why you’re most likely rolling your eyes as you read this, thinking, “easier said than done.” Still, Mars moved into Aries a few days before this new moon—now that you’ve hibernated through a Pisces transit, are you ready to get things off to the races?

It’s going to be hard work. This is just the beginning of a marathon, but think about how great you will feel once you reach the finish line. That said, let’s be careful we don’t get too exuberant with our pacing. The rush of adrenaline before the race could have you pushing things too early, and depleted before you know it. The lesson here: have a plan in place before you start running.

As you move through this new moon, remember that Aries wants forward momentum. It doesn’t care about making mistakes, scraped knees, or running into bigger challenges down the road. Aries is fixated on how to progress in the present moment. If you know where you want to go, keep asking yourself: what can I do right now to help me get another step further? If you don’t know where you’re heading, start with what excites you—then read your rising sign horoscope below for extra insight.

Aries

This is your new moon! Think of it as a fresh start for yourself: who are you becoming? Perhaps now might be a good time to make sure your outer self reflects your inner self. Is there something you’ve realized about yourself over the past month that has caused you to spend more time wishing you were just letting it rip? Pay attention to patching up wounds to your ego; you might need to go through old diaries and the hallways of your mind to affirm how far you’ve come. Don’t rush your personal development, make sure you’re appreciative of how every step you’ve taken has shaped you.

Taurus

Which dream are you ready to pursue? Is there something coming to an end that is allowing you the time to put more effort into what you’ve been yearning after for so long? This new moon, though fiery, is slow—like losing track of time while gazing into the flames of a bonfire. Your subconscious is lit up at the moment, helping nudge you toward that pie-in-the-sky vision you have for yourself. You might also be realizing that it’s time to kick some toxic traits getting in the way of your forward momentum. Try something new: the intention can stay the same, but the execution could use a refresher so you don’t keep cycling through experiences over and over.

Gemini

Gemini, this Aries new moon has the potential to bring you closer to people who will shock your system (in a positive way!) and inspire you. The main question to ask is: “How is your community motivating you?” Are you finding that you’re surrounded by like-minded individuals who help keep your mind clear of negativity and encourage you to keep exploring? That said, it’s important that you are heading toward your goals with a clear and focused perspective, and not bounding around haphazardly. This doesn’t mean you should stop dabbling, just don’t let the new and shiny distract you. Try something risky—a leap of faith could serve you well right now.

Cancer

You might be feeling like it’s about high time you got your flowers. When is my moment to shine, to take up space, and to thank the Academy? Well, it’s now. You just need to figure out what it is you’d like to be recognized for. The Aries new moon is a highly positive one for you, especially if you are hoping to shift your career, cement yourself as an authority, or simply take on a more serious role in how the world sees you. No one else will sing your praises if you don’t put in the effort to be seen. But make sure you are recognizing the hard work you’ve been putting in, and not relying solely on someone else’s cheers.

Leo

New journeys are coming your way with the new moon. You might find that the world has been racing around you at 100 miles a minute (or even faster): constant twists and turns, nonstop movement from one place to the next. If you’re tired, you can sleep when you’re dead. All clichés aside, Aries energy is coming to open up your perspective. What have you learned about yourself and the world around you as you’ve been thrust from place to place? How far does the horizon stretch? The answer to that is how far your influence can reach, and how much potential there is for you to grow.

Virgo

Virgo, the Aries new moon is coming in like a 2014 pop anthem to help you “Break Free.” The universe has the majority of this month sending messages about your shadow self, doing deep psychological work, and considering the influence of others’ values on your way of life. If you haven’t already, this is a great time to establish some accountability practices. This will be an interesting moment for shared things—developing a new relationship with your worth as it relates to what others want will do you good. Don’t carry unnecessary baggage into this next phase of life.

Libra

The Aries new moon is the spark that lights the match on your relationships. And that match will either burn them to the ground, or help nurse the flames of a budding connection. Aries can be a bit conflict-prone, while you, dear Libra, would rather mediate (or avoid) the tension. So, are your relationships harmonious? Do you have clear boundaries in place? Are you waiting for a knight in shining armor to fight your battles for you, or will you step into your Joan of Arc era? Focus on values of others and how they might be influencing you. Harmony is something worth fighting for.

Scorpio

That warm spring air is blowing—and the breeze is helping clear the dust that’s settled on your life these past few months. The Aries new moon is a fresh start with your health, routines, work, and daily life. Perhaps you are starting a new job, or even setting the intention to find a position that is more in-tune with what you need. There might be a moment or two leading up to the new moon where you look in the mirror and think… wait, am I the problem? Daily, tangible, sustainable actions are the solution. Focus on hard work that challenges you to do something new, so you don’t fall back into the same-old cycle.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius! It is getting hot, hot, hot! Although the summer sun has not quite come up, the Aries new moon is lighting a fire in your heart. Start going after what you desire, and what will heal that inner child who wants to do it all. Starting new creative endeavors and hobbies will act as your canvas. The muse will come through a potential new romantic connection (or experience). Who knows, these creative pursuits could turn into financial pursuits as well. What a fabulous time to be reminded of the healing powers of play!

Capricorn

Emotions are heating up, and the Aries new moon is screaming through a megaphone like Glee’s Sue Sylvester, urging you to get it together. There may be conflict at home, something weighing on your heart, or an old emotional wound keeping you from slowing down. The Aries season push to go, go, go, is actually a call from the universe to go home. Deal with the tension, the pain, and the hurt. You can’t push it down—it’s time to face it head-on. Building a strong foundation to support all your external endeavors starts with the inner work, and it starts during this new moon.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the new moon is here to wake it up! Your mind is going to be racing with new ideas, plans, and perspectives on how you can speak your truth and move through the world with confidence. This is a great time to get into new forms of mental stimulation—something simple but exciting that adds a few more wrinkles to your brain. This could be an educational experience, light reading, or even tinkering with a new tool that will refine your skills. Ask yourself: what new resources do I need to support my own long-term stability?

Pisces

Oooooh Pisces, baby, this is a good one for you! It’s high time to put what you value at the forefront of your priorities list. This means auditing your resources (perhaps even a budget tracker is in order) and making sure what you put out aligns with what you want to bring in. Standing ten toes down and not letting someone else’s needs or wants sway what you invest your resources into is the lesson of the moment. Yes, it’s a confusing time, especially when it comes to making your desires a reality, but the good news is if you chip away at it consistently, you’ll have nothing to worry about.