April Horoscope: The 4 Signs Seeing Huge Life Shifts With the Libra Full Moon

A full moon at the beginning of the month seems like some sort of cosmic gag. But in reality, this April Fools’ Libra full moon is not joking around.

A quick refresher: full moons are a celestial cleanse. All your issues and anxieties have piled up, and are sitting in the middle of your bedroom, (much like that mountain of clean/dirty laundry...) ready for you to face them. Think of the moon as a symbol of your subconscious: her brightness is shining a spotlight on a particular situation that needs resolution.

Libra is all about relationships, compromise, balance, and harmonizing. Libra transits encourage us to weigh the options (without falling into a trap of indecision) to make sure that, whatever the outcome, you’ve considered all sides.

That said, Libra can be a sneaky little diva—acting coy, as though they’re unsure what they want; or using charm to mask their true desires. Sometimes the sign of relationships and compromise can let the scales tip too far in one direction or another.

Still, being peace-loving and compromising is a great lesson to learn during this period. Ask yourself: who does it benefit to pass off responsibilities to others, or to let your desires stay on the back burner? The answer is no one.

During the full moon on April 1, over half of the planets are (generally) opposite the moon. So there is almost no way to be avoidant or indecisive. It’s quite literally time to stand ten toes down, and find a way to some sort of equilibrium. The moon, which represents what we need, is screaming at us to take a chill pill. Perhaps you’re feeling a bit volcanic at the moment, like you’re living off balance.

Unlike their sister Aries, Libra can tend to pass responsibility onto others. With two generational giants—the sun, and a wound-healing asteroid—in Aries right now, it’s almost as if the stars are saying “You got yourself into this situation, so you’re going to have to get yourself out of it.”

It’s time for you to decide what you need (and who can help you) to find peace. Not making a final decision relieves a bit of the tension, but if you’re trying to find the most harmonious option, how will you grow?

Don’t get avoidant, but remember that not every battle is worth fighting. One of Libra’s strongest qualities is their ability to mediate among the chaos, so focus on what’s stirring up the drama and go after the most significant conflicts rather than getting caught up in the petty BS.

And while my homework for you is to make decisions for yourself, that doesn’t mean you have to go at it alone. This is a Libra transit, after all, so relationships will be playing a significant role in this cosmic narrative.

With the ruler of the moon, Venus, in Taurus, there’s a hope that any tension will end in a rational, honest, and supportive conclusion. Venus is making it very clear what we value, what we desire, and the tangible ways to make that not just a reality, but a priority. However, Pluto (in Aquarius) is menacingly wagging its finger, saying “nuh-uh, honey.” The Venus-Pluto square is a reminder that sometimes, what you want isn’t what you need. Keep in mind that if it makes you feel comfortable right now, it might not be what is best for you in the long run.

As you approach this full moon, remember that some conflict is okay. Healthy confrontation and conversation allows us to grow. What is a hard but necessary action? Is there something that feels as though it would be farfetched, but it’s necessary for your long-term happiness? Are you obsessed with doing the “right thing” so much that you are constantly weighing options without actually doing the damn thing? And if you’re saying “Cole, it’s not that easy,” girl, I know it isn’t! I too get stuck constantly questioning and overanalyzing any given outcome!

For some extra guidance, your personalized horoscope will give you a framework to reflect and move forward from the Libra full moon. I wish you all the best!

Aries

This full moon is a relationship release! The pressure to perform is lifting, and you are inches away from just letting it all flow. But in order for you to realize what course of action you must take, you might endure a bit of conflict that forces you to reflect on what really matters. There could be some confusion about who is working with or against you, and it’s essential to ask yourself which relationships are worth fighting for. Ask yourself, “is it worth it?” before you start popping off on someone with whom you disagree.

Taurus

Have things felt a bit topsy-turvy recently? Are you feeling out of whack and need to find your balance? The focus of the full moon is to smooth out your wants, needs, and obligations. This means trusting your circadian rhythm to create consistent daily rituals that cause more harmony and less hellishness. The mundane is where the answers lie! Spend some time spring cleaning your daily life. Dust off that calendar, habit tracker, or to-do list to help you home in on what is burning you out—and what is bringing you peace.

Gemini

Do you want it? You’re dying for it! What is that “it” you’re yearning for right now? Voicing your desires and going after them is a bit of a balancing act—we don’t want to come off selfish. But it’s your life, so do what you want. Who cares if the haters are chirpin’? Let’s also make sure that we are working with long-term pleasure over those fleeting dopamine spikes. Mercury is fresh off a retrograde, so if you’ve been a little overindulgent, maybe it’s time to remember moderation and consistency is key.

Cancer

Right now, you’re probably itching for a way to find inner peace. There’s probably a lot going on at work and home that keeps pushing your buttons. The best thing to do at this moment would be to reflect on what you need to devote more time to your inner world. The external experiences are great and all, but if you are rushing through life, you might find that you are lacking the necessary support systems to navigate the stillness. Make sure there’s some system in place to rest and recover.

Leo

Are you feeling a bit wired at the moment? Perhaps you’re noticing the big, bad world has you overstimulated? Now’s a good time to make sure you check what you’re consuming. Balance out your (very important!) news consumption with a little hopecore. Additionally, it might be time to strip down and reconnect with a local space rather than putting so much focus on the large-scale. It’s good to have the big picture in mind, but every picture has finer details that need appreciating. Zero in on what messages aid your mental well-being, and put rage at bay.

Virgo

At the current moment, your task is to consider whether you’re staying true to your desires amid all this transformation. Putting your values at the forefront is hard, especially when you have such an affinity for helping others. What will help you realize when someone else’s narrative is sweeping in? By holding true to yourself, your money will also get a nice refresh—possibly in the form of a surprise $20 you find on the ground, or a more thoughtful budget tracker to make sure what you spend is what you care about.

Libra

Libra, diva—who are you fighting? Yourself? And for what reason? Right now is the moment to shed someone else’s baggage. This will help you show up as your best self. What is happening in your relationships that allows you to take more time to reflect on who you are? Are you holding onto someone else’s idea of your identity? This is your full moon. So make sure you put yourself as the main priority, even if it ruffles some feathers.

Scorpio

Is it time for a vacation? A spa day? A deep-tissue massage and seven hours in the sauna? Perhaps even 20 minutes of more sleep would change the trajectory of your day. The full moon is helping you tap into your subconscious so you can take a more critical look at your routine. You might be fighting with yourself by holding onto a habit or responsibility, but deep down you know something’s gotta give. What is the inner routine that helps balance all of the outer experiences?

Sagittarius

Let’s take a moment and reflect on what you’re working toward. I’m not just talking about the short-term goals, but your aspirations that are multiple years down the line. Now is a perfect time to rediscover where your arrowing is pointing—and who will help you chase after it once you let it fly! Find your people and the rest will be a cake walk. Consider the power of shared passions, and how the people you surround yourself with boost each other up. Use what you know about what keeps your fire alive to help inspire others.

Capricorn

I’m curious if the push to your outer world and pull to go inward is becoming a bit much right now? Aries season should have you motivated to make your emotional core and home a priority, but the Libra full moon is checking you’re still balancing those external aspirations. Perhaps there’s some sort of emotional tension that needs addressing. Is the path you’re heading down what you need when you’re resting or relaxing? What about the professional goals you’ve laid out for yourself? Find the path that has the most middle ground.

Aquarius

What’s going on in your mind at the moment? Are you overwhelmed by a swell of new ideas or information coming your way? Is this a good time to reassess what you believe in, and what you know to be true? Your perspectives are shifting, so before you commit to one idea or belief system, make sure to do your research. If you’re finishing up an academic endeavor, let this be a moment where you review your notes and progress. Remember to leave no stone unturned and continue to stay curious!

Pisces

Pisces, it’s time to release whatever is tipping the scales financially. This is probably some sort of commitment you’ve made involving someone else. Assess whether or not it’s symbiotic. If not, ask yourself: “How can I bring this back to center?” Additionally, you can expect some a ha moments within your psyche. Is there anyone or anything (and this could be your own inner saboteur, mind you) that is keeping you stuck in the past? Sometimes it’s not about running from your shadows, but learning how to live with them.