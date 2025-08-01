Happy August, friends! If you’re feeling burnt out due to ongoing retrogrades, heat waves, etc., don’t worry. This month promises to help course-correct with some cosmic aloe vera. As the summer months continue to pass, remember that astrologically speaking, summer is a time for nurturing all the things we planted during spring. While you’re celebrating life and soaking up the sun, make sure you don’t neglect the inner work necessary to keep yourself aligned with your goals.

On August 6, Mars moves into Libra. Mars is the planet of action. The red-hot planet helps us stay motivated and assert ourselves. Unfortunately, Mars doesn’t love being in Libra. Libra is a bit too passive and people-pleasing for Mars to function at his full potential. However, there are still valuable lessons to be learned from this transit. From August 6 until September 22, Mars is hoping you pull your foot off the gas and balance your actions. He wants you to find the balance between assertiveness and collaboration. He’s also throwing up a big caution sign, reminding you to be wary of passive-aggression and relying on others to make decisions.

On August 9, the universe blesses us with an Aquarius full moon that’ll feel like the culmination of your long-term dreams and aspirations. There will be plenty of aha moments that could teach you how to finesse your movement through life, always ensuring you are prioritizing your own version of utopia. Through this, however, you may also realize you need to let go of social groups and communities that no longer align with your values. No need to feel anxious—this will help make space for connections that do align. Ultimately, the Aquarius full moon will force you to realize how you need to make change, and how you are responsible for your growth. Give yourself permission to explore new ideas, form new connections, and set new goals.

On August 11, Mercury retrograde is over! Pump up the music and pop those confetti cannons. We can all breathe again and stop letting the drama get underneath our skin. On a deeper level, though, now that Mercury is out of the microwave, do some reflection. What have you learned about your ego? Your self-expression? Your passions? Your creativity? Spend some time reflecting on where you felt the most tension, and when you were challenged to speak up for yourself since July 18. This is an indicator of how the universe is trying to guide you to course-correction.

On August 12, Venus and Jupiter connect in Cancer, and this is going to be a blessing for all of us to open our hearts and take risks. Both Venus and Jupiter enjoy being in Cancer. Jupiter, in particular, is working overtime while in Cancer, so if you need to hold onto anything this month as a sign of hope for the future, this is the transit. Both the benefics are expressing Cancerian energy, which means you need to reflect on how you nurture your relationships, creativity, values, and finances. Take the time to reflect on how you can spend more time cultivating your passions and enjoying simple pleasures. You may feel the urge to dive headfirst into some exciting connection or financial opportunity, but don’t rush anything that won’t provide you a sustained sense of security.

On August 22, Leo season is over, and Virgo season is here. Though less glamorous than Leo season, Virgo season comes along like the ever-dreaded, but much-needed Sunday Scaries. Virgo season is almost like the universe pouring Pedialyte down our throats after a NYFW after-party. Virgo season doesn’t just clean up the mess; it reminds us how to moderate our pleasures. The following month is about moving with more intention to refine how we occupy our time. Check in with your health and habits, and reflect on your routines and work-life balance.

On August 23, we have the first of two Virgo new moons this year! It’s exciting that we have two chances to establish better habits and prioritize self-care. The Virgo new moon is quintessentially the fresh start you are looking for. This is not just a new chapter in self-care, service to others, and work, but also a fantastic time to eliminate habits that distract you from your goals. Replacing the negative with positive will help you take consistent steps to making your goals a reality. So yes, this is a great time for new jobs, going to the gym, working with a nutritionist, and getting your regular health checkup. This new moon is ruled by Mercury (in Leo), so listen to your needs. Don’t let someone else tell you what is good for you.

And lastly, on August 25, Venus moves into Leo. If you’re kicking yourself for not spending enough time during Leo season focusing on what you love, stop it because Venus will help you reconnect with your joy. Venus rules relationships, beauty, passion, and creativity. There is no better time than now to find hobbies that let you recharge and celebrate yourself. Additionally, let the people in your life know what you want and need from them. Venus in Leo wants us to think about the love that surrounds us. So if you aren’t getting what you need, let people know rather than sulking in frustration.

I hope that August is a fabulous time to realign with your passions and aspirations. Remember to practice moderation and find balance between work and play! For more details on what to expect, read your rising sign reading below!

Wishing you all the best!

Aries

Aries! Your ruling planet, Mars, moves into Libra this month, so let yourself spend some time working with others. Be careful of power struggles and conflict this month, because Mars can do that, but allow yourself to engage more regularly with other people who motivate and inspire you. The full moon will help you pinpoint exactly who these inspiring characters are, and with Mercury retrograde ending, you’ll find that expressing your desires is met with less confusion. You will also discover that the Venus-Jupiter conjunction is just what you need to bury the hatchet with any family drama and start investing into new self-care routines. Oh, and the Virgo new moon will also help with finding the much-needed change to your work life and habits.

Taurus

Taurus, your ruling planet, Venus, is about to wake up big time during the Venus-Jupiter conjunction. You can expect this to feel like an aha moment, where any mental blocks getting in the way of what you’re growing start to clear. Venus and Jupiter are in Cancer, so speak from the heart and let yourself be supported by others. Mars will help you find a work-life balance, while the full moon supports your efforts to course-correct your professional efforts. With Mercury retrograde coming to a close, make sure you don’t avoid any tough conversations with family as you’ve been feeling uneasy lately. And thankfully, the new moon will have you feeling lighter, so once you get everything weighing on your chest out into the world, you can focus on filling your heart back up with what you love.

Gemini

Gemini, the past few weeks have probably felt chaotic with your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograding. You’ve probably been more anxious, self-conscious, and stressed about the minutiae of life. With Mercury retrograde ending, take time to let someone know what you were going through, and double-check that calendar to make sure you have some “me time” coming up. Mars moving into Libra is going to be a great time for you to release this Mercury retrograde stress by prioritizing your passions. The full moon even says, “Go ahead, try something new!” With Venus and Jupiter coming together, you can expect there to be some financial blessings or, at the very least, a reminder that you are worthy. And the new moon at the end of the month will help you establish a stronger foundation for your emotions.

Cancer

Cancer, what a fabulous month for you! Venus and Jupiter are coming together in your sign, which is basically like the universe rolling out the red carpet for you to strut your stuff. Venus and Jupiter want you to invest in yourself and whatever makes you feel more comfortable in your skin. When Mars moves into Libra, however, be careful of pettiness at home. You’ll want to ensure that even the slightest conflicts are addressed sooner rather than later. And if you’ve been struggling to assert your values, don’t worry. The end of Mercury retrograde will help you and your loved ones understand who you are and what you stand for. And as always, the full and new moon are when you will feel the most energy. The full moon wants you to let go of lingering skeletons in the closet, and the new moon will help you speak your mind without fear of judgment.

Leo

Leo, you’ve still got three more weeks of Leo season, so soak up August as a reminder that you are the main character. However, Mercury retrograde has probably made you question whether or not that is true. Once Mercury finishes stirring the pot, reflect on what the root cause of any insecurities is, and who benefits from you dimming your light. Mars could make you a bit bolder than normal, so be careful that you don’t speak over others or move through your days without caution. The full moon is also going to be a big wake-up call in your relationships. Be willing to acknowledge who has your back. With the combination of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction and the Virgo new moon, you have the potential to start making your dreams a reality by investing in concrete steps that make your imagination materialize.

Virgo

Virgo, you can expect the most relief to come this month. It won’t happen right away, because Mercury is retrograde for a bit and Virgo season doesn’t start until later, but August is going to be a time to reflect and reset. What doors are you closing? Mercury retrograde and the new moon together remind you that the past is the past and change only happens in the present—so let go of any ideas or beliefs that don’t serve you. Mars will help you in using your resources more effectively. Mars is supported by the full moon, which will help you add structure to your daily life by making it more apparent what you want to prioritize. And with Venus and Jupiter coming together, you have a stellar opportunity to not just visualize but actualize your dream life by taking a leap of faith, knowing that if you fall, your community will catch you.

Libra

Libra, you’ve got a juicy month ahead of you, especially if you are looking for some more power in your profession. With your ruling planet, Venus, meeting up with Jupiter, this is your time to take control of where you path is going and ensure that you are nurturing your dream job. Yes, there are bills that need to be paid, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to start implementing elements of your dreams into our professional path. With Mars moving into your sign and the full moon in Aquarius, it’ll be pretty easy to put yourself and your needs first, even if they shock everyone around you. Use the new moon and Mercury retrograde ending as opportunities to plant seeds in your community for whatever grandiose dream you want to grow. You will probably be surprised by how many people respond with “I see that for you!”

Scorpio

Scorpio, your ruling planet is about to be a pain in your side for the next month and a half. Mars moving into Libra, unfortunately for you, requires that you take a break from your assertive and ambitious ways and connect with your softer side. Consider this your rest stop on the road trip of life. You need to refuel, check the engine, and make sure you are still heading in the right direction. That direction may be a bit confusing since Mercury retrograde has been forcing you to question your life path, but let the full moon remind you of where your heart lies. Who knows, this restful month, in addition to Venus and Jupiter coming together, you may realize you want to change the direction you’re heading. The good news is that the new moon will allow you to shift gears if you want to.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your ruling planet, Jupiter, is up to all sorts of nonsense. Meeting up with Venus, on paper, is really lovely, but for you it’s less playful and more personal. Like, deeply personal. Like, open up and be real about what you feel on the deepest level. The full moon is a great opportunity to express your emotions and speak honestly. And Mars moving into Libra and Mercury retrograde ending will give you more perspective on who actually resonates with you intellectually and emotionally. Ultimately, let this month be a slow burn to the new moon, where you can establish an intention for yourself to start living by how you wish to be remembered. This will require that you aren’t avoidant, but direct about every facet of who you are and what you stand for.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the next month is going to be one of the best times for you to put in the work! Mars moves into Libra, which will help you balance all the many goals you’ve set out for yourself, while also allowing you to assert yourself professionally. The full moon is going to further set your eye on the prize as your awareness homes in on what you deserve and how you’ve been prioritizing your values. When Mercury retrograde ends, you’ll be able to be more honest about how you hope others will support your endeavors; which will be an easy ask with Venus and Jupiter bringing in new connections and support systems. Then finally, the new moon is a reminder for you to continue exploring life by refusing to limit yourself to a single opportunity.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you’ve got a dynamic full moon coming your way this month! With the full moon in your sign, you can expect a big sigh of relief that will help you let go of any imposter syndrome or anxiety you’ve been holding onto. Additionally, with Mercury retrograde ending, you’ll find it easier to ease into your relationships without freaking out about how they perceive you. One way to make the most out of this month is to start adding variety to your daily life and going on mini adventures. Mars moving into Libra wants you to balance your life by breaking up the mundane, and the Venus-Jupiter conjunction will give you the permission to take a leap of faith to something new that nurtures you. And the new moon at the end of the month will be the cherry on top of a month that is meant to help you let go of anything that restricts you from being you.

Pisces

Pisces! Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is making magic in your life this month. Jupiter meets up with Venus, allowing you to remember that self expression, creativity, and romantic connections can be a form of self-care. Dive deep into your emotional desires that also allow you have fun at the same time. Mars moving into Libra may be tough, though, so don’t let passive-aggressive habits cause you to avoid tough love. The full moon, however, will help you accept your shadow and realize what you need to release what is holding you back. When Mercury retrograde comes to a close, you will find your daily life sorting itself out again, and less frustration with the mundane. Then by the end of the month, the new moon will help you bring in new relationships that will encourage you to love yourself the way you love others.