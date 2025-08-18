August Horoscope: The 5 Signs Drawing Relationship Boundaries With the Virgo New Moon

August 23 marks the Virgo new moon—and what a new moon this will be. Not only is it the first of two Virgo new moons, it’s also occurring at a critical degree of Virgo, amplifying the lessons we can learn. On August 23, prepare to step into a powerful transit that will help you start living life with greater intention and efficiency.

Virgo transits are often viewed as opportunities to assess your health, diet, routine, and work, because Virgo rules over all those themes. But this new moon isn’t just about starting to build the perfect gym routine or color-code your calendar. The Virgo new moon is an opportunity for a body, mind, and spirit recalibration. You’re getting the chance to shock your system with experiences that will inspire you to work smarter, not harder.

The Virgo new moon will look different for everyone, but the important lesson from this lunation is that we all work differently. The world tends to try and force us all into the same boxes, even though we are each built differently. From standardized tests to fad diets, and even the 9-to-5 workday—these are all manners in which society nudges us to fall in line. However, Virgo—although meticulous and detail-oriented—is a mutable sign, which means we must embrace the flexibility of this transit.

You will probably feel worked up around the new moon, overwhelmed with work, self-conscious that you missed out on achieving that ripped summer bod, or even stressed that you still have so many personal projects you haven’t started. Take a breath, diva! The Virgo new moon is here to remind you that you will get everything done on your time.

Think about it, there have probably been days when you found yourself in the flow, working eight hours straight with no breaks, and other days when you could barely muster up the energy to go to the bathroom. In these moments, what do you do? If you are going based solely on instinct, you listen to your body. You let yourself work hard when the spirit moves you, and you take a rest day when your body demands it. The essence of this new moon is to establish new habits that help you to listen to the natural rhythms of your mind, body, and spirit.

Of course, it’s easier said than done. But what does this look like in practice? Start by tracking your habits leading up to the new moon. How do you spend your days? Where are you? What are you doing? Include every detail, from sleeping at night to fifteen minutes of doom-scrolling on the train.

Then, pay attention to when you feel the most energized, the most exhausted, and the most at equilibrium. What are the common threads between those days/times of day? Once you’ve nailed down these recurring themes in your life, your truth will become more clear. You might try prioritizing morning workouts to stay energized during days with long meetings. Or perhaps you need to work from home on Wednesdays so you can take your much-needed hump day lunchtime nap.

The goal is to understand how you operate so you can begin to work more efficiently. Remember that efficiency is meant to be defined by you and your natural rhythm. So while this is a fabulous time to apply for new jobs or start a new self-care routine, if you are adding and subtracting stimulus, blindly looking for change, you’ll only continue the cycle of stress that the shadow of Virgo loves oh so dearly.

This new moon will feel extra exciting, which is a good thing, but proceed with caution. A square from Uranus could have you feeling like you need to radically change things in your life. Only change what doesn’t contribute to your well-being. Anything else can stay—and might even become more of a priority in the long run.

I am wishing you all the best during this Virgo new moon. For a more specific look at what area of life to work on, read your rising sign horoscope below.

Aries

This Virgo new moon lands smack-dab in your sixth house of work and wellness. You’re usually charging forward like the Energizer bunny, but this lunation suggests you slow down so you can speed up more effectively in the long run. Pay close attention to what motivates you and what consumes all your energy. You might find that working less impulsively and more systematically will help you understand your triggers. Uranus is definitely going to be stirring up the urge to go crazy with change, but don’t toss out the routines that work for you just yet.

Taurus

Taurus, this Virgo new moon shines its practical light on your fifth house of creativity and joy. It’s time to get real about what fuels your fun without draining your energy. Are you overbooking yourself with social plans or creative projects? Maybe you don’t give yourself enough time to be in a passion-filled flow state. Take a step back and notice when you feel truly inspired versus when you feel burnt out. The Uranus square could tempt you to drop everything for an impulsive adventure, but consider if it’s a stabilizing joy or just an escape before jumping.

Gemini

Gemini, your fourth house of home and emotional roots gets the Virgo new moon glow-up. If you are looking around the house and shuddering at the sight of chaos, this is your chance to tap into some spring cleaning. It’s time to declutter not just your space, but also your old emotional baggage that could be weighing you down. Your inner critic might be getting extra chatty now, but remember that flexibility is key; let yourself embrace the good days as much as you focus on the bad. Uranus might shock you with sudden news or personal revelations, but don’t let this derail your growth.

Cancer

Cancer, this new moon lands in your third house of communication and mental habits. It’s prime time to reboot how you talk to yourself (and others). Are those mental loops helping or hurting? When you look in the mirror, are you being as kind to yourself as you are to the people you love dearly? Track your thoughts and pay attention to the kind of criticism you keep encountering. This will reveal where you waste brain energy on stress instead of solutions. Uranus could spark some unexpected conversations that bring up past drama, so face it head-on instead of avoiding it.

Leo

Leo, say hello to a Virgo new moon in your second house of money and values. This lunation encourages you to think critically about what truly matters (hint: it’s not those impulse buys). It would be beneficial for you to take some time to examine how you are utilizing what you have. Yes, this means rebooting that budget tracker, but it also means taking a look at your material possessions and the role they play in your life. Uranus’s square may make it difficult for you to separate your experiences from others’. Remember: if you are investing in something to receive validation from someone else, who is it helping?

Virgo

Virgo, this is your time to reclaim your power. This year, you get a double dose of new moons, but don’t wait for the magic to come to you. You’re invited to reevaluate who you are and how you care for yourself. This new moon wants you to honor every version of yourself. Start paying attention to how you view yourself when you aren’t worried about what others think (which can be a challenging task for you) and how you allow that unfiltered person out into the world. Uranus’s square may tempt you to radicalize your approach when it comes to your public persona, but remember, people know who you are; you just need to accept they’ll love you regardless of which side you show.

Libra

Libra, the Virgo new moon hits your twelfth house of subconscious patterns and rest. This lunar cycle encourages deep reflection on habits that run beneath the surface, especially those tied to anxiety over productivity. Although you love beauty and going with the flow, this new moon wants you to take some time and get serious about your shadows. Get honest with yourself about how you may be avoiding deeper underlying tensions. You may find that you need to spend more time resting or meditating to accept what’s bubbling beneath the surface! Uranus may bring sudden insights from dreams or quiet moments—jot them down because they’re golden.

Scorpio

The Virgo new moon shines in your eleventh house of friendships and aspirations. On one hand, this new moon is the perfect time to start investing energy into the friends and communities that support your goals. On the other, it is also a time to reflect on how you move through society. Do you give as much as you hope to receive? Do you allow yourself to engage actively with people who inspire you? Group projects or social commitments might feel extra intense under Uranus’s square—beware impulsive breakups or spontaneous new connections! Focus on quality over quantity when it comes to creating a tribe.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this new moon lands in your tenth house of career and public image—marking the perfect moment for professional repositioning. Are you hustling hard but ignoring the signs of burnout? Are you letting yourself follow a path that someone else carved out for you? Well, it’s time to design routines that respect both ambition and rest days. Take some time to outline what your dream job entails, including its responsibilities, the work environment, and the amount of time you’re allowed to take off. Uranus’s square could bring unexpected curveballs from the support systems in your life, so keep in mind that if they don’t vibe with what you’re envisioning, that’s okay. It isn’t their life to live.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Virgo new moon is in your ninth house of beliefs and big-picture vision. This is your time to let your inner student out and start questioning life again like you’re an 18-year-old who just discovered you actually have free will. Take stock of which philosophies are serving you well and which are outdated mental chains that keep you stuck in grind mode. This is a stellar transit for learning how mind-set shifts can boost efficiency without stress overload. Consider signing up for an online course, getting a library card, or even listening to an educational podcast. Uranus is ready to jolt your worldview; stay curious rather than defensive.

Aquarius

Aquarius, get ready for the Virgo new moon to work its magic in your eighth house of transformation and shared resources. It’s time for an energetic detox around intimacy, finances with partners, or deep emotional patterns related to control versus surrender. Although you may enjoy maintaining a cool-as-a-cucumber demeanor, this is the time to start chipping away at the shell that keeps everything bottled up so tightly. Uranus’s square could prompt sudden shifts here, especially by helping you realize how your relationships impact your joy. Allow yourself to start micro-dosing vulnerability so you can enjoy life without fear of being seen.

Pisces

Pisces, the Virgo new moon in your seventh house of partnerships (romantic or otherwise) is going to light up your life with new ways to love and be loved. This lunation encourages reevaluating routines within close relationships. Are they mutually supportive or just habitual stressors? Sometimes healing means saying “no,” even if it feels uncomfortable at first. The Virgo new moon wants you to be intentional about how you approach commitments to others. With Uranus squaring off here, expect surprises, but only keep what truly nourishes your soul!