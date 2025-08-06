August Horoscope: The 4 Signs Building Deeper Connections With the Aquarius Full Moon

On August 9, we have a stunning full moon lighting up the sky—giving us the chance to release, recharge, and realign. The August full moon is also known as the Sturgeon Moon, named because of the large quantities of sturgeon found in The Great Lakes during this time of year. In many native belief systems, the sturgeon fish represents endurance, wisdom, and longevity, which is aptly aligned with the themes of the full moon. This is not only the Sturgeon Moon, it’s also the Aquarius full moon.

Aquarius is the sign of innovation, long-term goals, societal advancements, and humanitarianism. When everyone else zigs, Aquarius zags. Aquarius gives us a permission slip to break free from the mold, often encouraging us to stand out from the crowd as a form of radical self-acceptance. The energy around an Aquarius full moon encourages us to reflect on how we’ve been advancing ourselves and the world around us.

During any Aquarius transit, one of the easiest questions to ask yourself is, “What do I need to change?” Should you consider a wardrobe revamp to help you feel more empowered at work? Do you need to change your habits to have more energy during the day? What about changing your job, so you can spend more time with your family? You will realize what needs to stay and what can go during this full moon, but don’t stress that your world is going to flip on its head.

Often, Aquarius’s rebellious energy is painted as living with reckless abandon. While there is some truth to that, Aquarius doesn’t want you to move that way. Aquarius is ruled by both Uranus and Saturn, so while Uranus helps Aquarian energy stay electric, Saturn makes sure that it is contained, so you aren’t shocking your system. The best way to work with this is to change with intention. Respect the systems in place that work and support your goals, but be willing to explore replacing the ones that don’t.

Full moons are the culmination of whatever you started six months ago, during the partnering new moon. Full moons help us visualize the progress we’ve made thus far, and what we need to change and release in order to keep moving forward. This period is often associated with cleansing rituals, and the inner work continues. But the job is less focused on exploring what works—now, it’s more about stabilizing what you’ve found feels good to you.

I want you to go back to January 29 of this year—reflect on how you’ve grown since then, as it relates to the themes of Aquarius. You may find yourself exiting social circles from which you feel disconnected. You might want to revisit your vision board from earlier this year and shift which goals you’re prioritizing.

This full moon is going to rush through all of us like a much-needed breath of fresh air. Although Aquarius is known as the water-bearer, it is still an air sign. You can expect plenty of a ha moments, dynamic conversations, and ideas that will come full-circle.

There is a powerful grand air trine at the same time of the full moon—which means you should take the opportunity to share experiences, socialize with others, and embrace new ideas—more magic will come your way. With Uranus in Gemini, Mars in Libra, and Pluto in Aquarius, this Aquarius full moon reminds us that we don’t live in a vacuum of our design; we live harmoniously with the people and places around us. So, to make a change on an individual level, we must also be willing to work towards transforming the world around us.

Below are some insights on how you can make the most of this Aquarius full moon based on your rising sign. Remember: Be open to change. Support the change blossoming in your community. And if anyone tries to force you into a box, break it! The freedom to exist on your terms is your right, so grab hold of it during this full moon.

Aries

Aries, the full moon is lighting up your eleventh house, which rules your social groups and long-term goals. During this full moon, you’ll want to reflect on how the people you surround yourself with support your aspirations. Right now is the perfect time to have conversations and share ideas with your team to see if they have any valuable insights that may help illuminate your path. Be careful, though! You may become frustrated and reactionary if you encounter any pushback. Remember that everyone is on their own path, and if you don’t want to travel alongside anyone else, you don’t have to.

Taurus

Taurus, the full moon is shining a spotlight on your tenth house, which rules your career and public reputation. During the full moon, you’re going to want to take some time to reflect on whether or not you are getting your flowers. You may realize that you aren’t following a path that supports your values and how you want to be remembered. Perhaps you even come to accept that your desire for stability has led you down a path that is too comfortable. This is a great time to explore what changing up your workflow and professional endeavors may look like, and how changing your path can put excitement back into your life.

Gemini

Gemini, the full moon is sparking inspiration in your ninth house, which rules your belief systems and sense of adventure. You will feel like a fog is lifting from your mind, and you’re able to see the world more clearly. To achieve this, however, you must do what you do best and dive deep into rabbit holes. Ask questions, engage in healthy debates, and learn something new by experiencing a life outside your routine. The full moon is going to help you focus on the big picture of your life, while simultaneously connecting your passions. So say yes to whatever feels right for you.

Cancer

Cancer, the full moon is going to shine a light on your eighth house, which rules intimacy and transformation. This is one of the most intense full moons of the year for you, because the eighth house often brings up our inner demons and skeletons in the closet. During the full moon, you may want to retreat and internalize your feelings, but it will be healing to let yourself be vulnerable right now, allowing you to build more intimate connections. By sharing your experiences, you won’t have to face your inner saboteur alone. You will be able to transform yourself, but also allow others to help you transform.

Leo

Leo, the full moon is going to bring love your way while it lights up your seventh house, which rules relationships and contracts. You’ve been going through it lately with Mercury retrograde in your sign—but don’t worry, because the full moon is going to help you wash away any impostor syndrome you’ve been feeling. While you’ve been analyzing yourself, you may have neglected your connections with others, out of fear of how they might perceive you. With this full moon, you’ve got an amazing opportunity to reconnect and reintroduce yourself to those closest to you. Consider this your time to commit to building stronger relationships with those who accept you unapologetically.

Virgo

Virgo, with the full moon in your sixth house (which rules routines and health), this is the time to realign your workflow and daily actions. This full moon may feel hectic, as you could be kicking yourself for not prioritizing your daily life as efficiently as you had once hoped. Because you want everything to be perfect, you are constantly distracted by too many things that are out of place. Use this full moon to home in on the big picture, and start investing your energy in what moves the needle forward (or in whichever direction you hope it will go). The key to this lunation is changing the patterns and behaviors that keep you in a state of panic and disarray.

Libra

Libra, the full moon in your fifth house, which rules creativity and passions, is going to feel like a lightbulb going off in your mind! The Aquarius full moon should be incredibly motivating for you to prioritize what you love, while exploring new avenues of self-expression. Take some time during this full moon to reflect on why you may restrict yourself from celebrating your desires. Do something playful that is just for you, so you can be reminded of how you feel when you allow your inner child out into the world! Allow the universe to blow wind in your sails and inspire you to find joy every day.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the full moon is shaking up your fourth house, which rules emotions, family, and the home. This doesn’t mean there will necessarily be a turbulent crash at any upcoming family reunions, though. The full moon is bringing awareness to your “underworld” and everything that rests in your psyche. Slow down and be reflective during this full moon. Allow yourself to move based on what you are feeling—by doing so, you will connect with a part of yourself from your childhood that holds answers on how to take better care of your adult self. Have honest conversations with family members, because their support will make your life more peaceful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with the full moon in your third house (which rules the mind and communication), you can expect that mental fog to clear up, and you likely won’t be so stressed about all the little things. When the full moon is in the third house, one of the best things you can do is communicate what you are going through as much as possible, whether that is a vent session with your bestie, a long-awaited return to therapy, or even journaling every day leading up to the full moon. This full moon is about blending the head and the heart, and bringing you closer to accepting that they don’t have to live separately. Don’t hold things in; let yourself embrace new ways to share what is going on in that beautiful brain of yours.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the full moon is going to be in your second house, which rules finances and values. On one hand, this could be like hitting it big at the casino: you might receive a long-awaited bonus or find a random $20 bill in your back pocket. On the other hand, you could realize that you’ve been investing too many of your resources into retail therapy. This full moon wants you to learn the ways you’ve been using what you have and how that aligns with what you value. It’s a great time to stop seeking immediate gratification and prioritize experiences that sustain your stability.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this is your full moon! The full moon in your first house, which rules identity, will bring you back to the core of who you are. Even though full moons are often associated with release, this is also a time for you to celebrate yourself. If you are going to release anything, you should release the ideas that hold back your true self! During this full moon, set the intention of authenticity and do something that feels radical yet real. This could look like wearing your funkiest hat to brunch, or posting some inspired photos of yourself on social media. Whatever it is, make sure it is a celebration of you.

Pisces

Pisces, the full moon is in your twelfth house, which rules spirituality and the hidden facets of life. The good news about this full moon is that you can let yourself daydream, be imaginative, and reflect on the ways you’ve been connecting to your higher self through art, rituals, and human connection. The not-so-good news is that you will have to face your fears and resist the urge to be avoidant. Because there is a lot of air energy in the sky right now, consider having honest conversations with yourself and then sharing what you’ve been discussing internally with someone you trust. Getting an outside perspective will be helpful when trying to determine how you need to close out one chapter of your life to embark on a new one.