Tennis WAG Ayan Broomfield Plays Hostess at the US Open

In January of this year, Ayan Broomfield posted a TikTok: “POV you go to the Australian Open and don’t see any Black girls,” she wrote on a video set to Tyla’s “Push 2 Start.” The 28-year-old looked befuddled, then panned to the tennis tournament’s predominantly white crowd. The 12-second clip garnered almost 900,000 views on the app.

“I quickly realized women of color either didn’t have enough information about the event or weren't able to make it because of costs,” she told W over the phone. Broomfield spends much of her time at tennis tournaments: the Toronto-native has been dating Frances Tiafoe, one of the top-ranked American players, since 2015. After playing tennis at UCLA, Broomfield joined him on the tennis circuit, where she supports him and works as an influencer, often posting tennis content. At the Miami Open, a few months after her TikTok went viral, she launched a project called Ayan’s Aces, where she partners with brands to bring women of color to tennis tournaments.

Broomfield and Tiafor at an Off-White show in September 2024. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On September 2, Ayan’s Aces hosted a suite, sponsored by Grey Goose, at the U.S. Open quarter-finals, inviting guests like Issa Rae and Olandria Carthen of Love Island USA. Unfortunately, the women were not able to root for Tiafoe, who lost to German Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round—but that Honey Deuces were still flowing. Below, Broomfield talks Ayan’s Aces and all things U.S. Open.

What are the main boundaries for women of color when it comes to entering the tennis community?

Tennis is a very expensive sport all around. You need to be a member of a country club or have access to a public court to play, and that’s just not feasible for a lot of people. And tickets can be so expensive too, which is unfortunate, because a lot of the people who would want to come aren't able to come because of cost.

A view of the Ayan’s Aces suite. Photograph by David Dow

You’ve played tennis most of your life. Did you experience discrimination in the sport?

A little bit. On the court, you don't really notice it. Tennis is one of those sports where, if you put in the hard work, your race, your financial background, or your age doesn’t matter. To be honest, I really only noticed it when I stepped off the court and when I was looking around. That’s when I was like, “I don't see a lot of my community here.” That’s not a comfortable feeling, and I wanted to make sure I was doing something about it.

Seventy-five years ago, in 1950, Althea Gibson became the first Black player to compete in the US Open. What does that anniversary mean to you as you launch this initiative focused on the community of Black women in tennis?

Althea Gibson broke barriers for every single Black woman that came after her in this sport. I know everyone going into this tournament is using this anniversary as inspiration to be as successful as they can. It's a privilege to even step out on the court.

Personally, I’m like, “Okay, Althea created this path for us to compete on court, but right now, I'm not on the court, so how can I use what she's done to inspire myself?” And I’m trying to do that through fashion. This year, I’m wearing exclusively Black designers, Black brands, and brands that are focusing on Black history through their collections. This is my way of contributing to her legacy. I know it's just little outfits and TikToks, but just being able to re-share her story as many times as possible, get her name out, and make sure that she's always remembered is my way of contributing to the anniversary.

Broomfield with some of her Ayan's Aces guests.

Who are some of the designers you’re working with for the Open?

LaQuan Smith, Harbison, Telfar, Off-White, Andrea Iyamah, and Sergio Hudson. I’m also wearing a piece from Ralph Lauren's Oak Bluffs collection, which focuses on this historical area in Martha's Vineyard that was a safe haven for Black people.

What was your goal for Ayan’s Aces at the US Open?

My focus was to showcase Black female influencers, fill a room with successful Black women, and use each individual platform to get this message out. In all my years of attending tennis tournaments, hosting the Ayan’s Aces suite was the most meaningful experience.

Broomfield in her Harbison mini dress. Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images

What is your goal for Ayan’s Aces in general?

To bring Ayan’s Aces to as many tournaments as possible. One of the beautiful things about tennis is that it's global. I've been really focused on getting it done here in the U.S., just because of familiarity and access, but I want women of color all over the world to be able to experience tennis matches.

And creating opportunities to enjoy a Honey Deuce?

Oh my goodness, absolutely. I wait all year for these Honey Deuces.