Remember the SNL “Christmas Morning” sketch—the one where the whole family unwraps a bounty of perfect gifts while Kristen Wiig’s character is left with a sad robe? I, for one, felt that.

Consider this the antidote: rather than waiting for someone else to get it right, embrace a little holiday self-care with a luxury advent calendar. No need to wrap a present for yourself and tuck it under the tree; these curated boxes do the work for you—and okay, your friends and family, as well.

Over the past decade, the advent calendar has undergone a major glow-up. Each year, brands and retailers raise the stakes, filling lavish, cabinet-like creations with their best offerings that, when taken all together, are often worth way more than the price tag. The result is a month (or sometimes two weeks) of perfectly wrapped surprises leading up to the main event. So by the time Christmas morning arrives, a robe (preferably Tekla) is perfectly fine.

Whether your obsession is skincare, chocolate, makeup, or 25 pairs of Skims undies, here are 16 luxury advent calendars truly worth the splurge.

Byredo 24-Day Advent Calendar Byredo 24-Day Advent Calendar $955 Saks Fifth Avenue Shop Now You’ve probably already seen this one unboxed on TikTok. Byredo’s first advent calendar comes at a high price tag, but the Swedish fragrance house isn’t holding back. It’s packed with Eau de Parfums, hand creams, candles, oils, and more for a very Mojave Ghost Christmas, and a Gypsy Water new year!

Aman Advent Calendar 2025 Aman Advent Calendar 2025 $699 Aman Shop Now Aman’s highly coveted Advent Calendar is back for the third year. Following last year’s Japan-themed edition, this year’s collection of goodies is all about conjuring the serene stillness of Camp Sarika in Utah. Expect candles that will transform your home into a calm oasis, luxurious skincare, and even some sage. What better way to set the tone for a peaceful 2026?

Skims Panty Advent Calendar Skims Panty Advent Calendar $450 Skims Shop Now Arguably the most no-fail gift for yourself or your friends, Skims’ first-ever advent calendar features 25 (yes, 25!) pairs of panties, from cotton basics to sexy thongs. Just pick your size, et voila, you’ve got yourself a dream underwear drawer.

New Yorker Advent Calendar: 2nd Edition New Yorker Advent Calendar: 2nd Edition $200 Anthropologie Shop Now The second edition of The New Yorker’s beloved puzzle advent calendar is already sold out, but do some digging and you’ll find it on other retailers like Anthropologie. Inside are 24 100-piece puzzles, each showcasing one of the magazine’s iconic covers. It’s the perfect way to take your morning Wordle ritual to puzzling new heights.

Compartes Chocolate Advent Calendar Compartes Chocolate Advent Calendar $119.95 Compartes Shop Now Not all chocolate is created equal. Opt for the Hershey’s calendar for the kids, and save Compartes’s bestselling one for you. And yes, it’s a surprise what’s inside.

Memo Paris Post Advent Calendar Memo Paris Post Advent Calendar $304 $380 Memo Paris Shop Now French perfume house Memo Paris is switching it up this year with a post-holiday advent calendar. Designed to be opened during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day, the super chic box offers seven days of fragrant surprises.

Bozal Mezcal Advent Calendar Bozal Mezcal Advent Calendar $1,090.99 $1,399 Bitters and Bottles Shop Now Mezcal has graduated from trend to mainstay. With the category only continuing to surge, consider Bozal’s advent calendar an invitation to escape to Oaxaca without leaving your couch. It includes 24 of Bozal’s rare and limited edition mezcals, plus two copitas and tea lights. Salud!

Skinceuticals Holiday Skincare Advent Calendar Skinceuticals Holiday Skincare Advent Calendar $550 Skinceuticals Shop Now If you’ve been curious about Skinceuticals’ results-driven products but don’t know where to begin, consider this your entry point. It includes ten of their most effective formulas and skincare tools, all buttoned up in a chic, leather keepsake trunk with a full-size mirror. Nothing here is getting tossed.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest $220 Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar is back, and it’s giving some major sparkly, princess fantasy vibes. But behind the gilded drawers, the gold treasure chest is filled with gadgets and gizmos aplenty, from Pillow Talk Lip Cheat lip liner to Charlotte’s Magic Cream.

The Caviar Co. 12 Days of Caviar The Caviar Co. 12 Days of Caviar $945 The Caviar Co. Shop Now Nothing says rich rich like 12 straight days of caviar. Packed in each tiny drawer of The Caviar Co.’s advent calendar are 1 oz. jars of the good stuff. Two mother-of-pearl spoons and a gold tin key round out the offering. Just don’t forget to refrigerate upon arrival.

Bloomingdale's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Bloomingdale's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar $325 Bloomingdales Shop Now In terms of a good deal, Bloomingdale’s 2025 Advent Calendar can’t be beat. Valued at $800 but priced at less than half, it’s a clear bang for your buck. The box cleverly mimics the retailer’s iconic 59th Street flagship facade, making you feel like you’ve raided all of Level 1. Highlights include products from SK-II, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, and La Prairie.

Oak Essentials x Jenni Kayne Advent Calendar Oak Essentials x Jenni Kayne Advent Calendar $263 $350 Jenni Kayne Shop Now Jenni Kayne, with her in-house clean beauty skincare line, Oak Essentials, has jumped aboard the advent train. Designed to encourage a few minutes of self-care for those final 12 days of the season, this is quiet luxury at its best. Think cashmere socks, blue tansy Ritual Oil, and cleansing balm for scrubbing off holiday-party makeup. It's basically a mountainside spa resort in a box.

La Maison du Chocolat Triomphe Advent Calendar La Maison du Chocolat Triomphe Advent Calendar $100 La Maison du Chocolat Shop Now Inspired by the Place de l'Étoile, Maison du Chocolate’s Advent calendar might take the cake (er, chocolate) for the most beautiful of the season. It twirls, it spins, and it even comes with a ribbon and a rod so you can hang it as part of your holiday decor. It’s equal parts chocolate and art.

111SKIN 11 Days Of Radiance Advent Calendar 111SKIN 11 Days Of Radiance Advent Calendar $555 111SKIN Shop Now Keeping numerologically on brand, 111 Skin’s advent calendar offers 11 of their bestselling cult favorites. This includes the Repair Serum NAC Y²™, the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, and the Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Face Mask.

Fortnum & Mason Tea Lovers’ Advent Calendar Fortnum & Mason Tea Lovers’ Advent Calendar $52.93 Fortnum & Mason Shop Now Holiday stress got you needing a cup of tea? Opt for one of the Royal houses’ official tea suppliers. Fortnum & Mason’s Tea Lovers’ Advent Calendar offers 24 brews for a very Cotswold-vibey Christmas.