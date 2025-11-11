The 21 Best Scented Candles for Winter

Every December, my girlfriend throws a holiday party so dazzling it could make even Truman Capote rise from his resting place just to attend. Her secret isn’t the flutes of elegant champagne, the imported caviar on silver trays, or the Krispy Kreme doughnuts passed around late-night. The subtle, unseen touches are really what make the ambiance unforgettable—and chief among them are the candles. Music, food, and company are essential, of course, but the enhanced warmth and lighting benefits of candles are non-negotiable. Placed with near-surgical precision in key corners, small ones flicker everywhere, each perfuming the room with a delicate, never-overpowering scent that whispers of holiday magic.

Lighting a candle during the holidays is not merely decorative; a true hostess will tell you that it is transformative for the vibe of a fete. The scent of pine or fig mixed with the soft, meditative flicker of the flame—and suddenly, a Tuesday evening feels operatic, baths feel even more serene, and snow-dusted nights mean emails and deadlines simply do not exist.

Transportive notes and the overall energy are what make a holiday candle a gift worth giving. Below, you’ll find our curated selection of candles for each holiday occasion—for every person you love, every gesture of gratitude, or simply for the rare moment that you want to make entirely your own.

Loewe Midi Sweet Almond Candle $290 See on Loewe This candle evokes a Nutcracker moment like no other without any tacky ornamentals on the vessel or packaging. This is the perfect example of holiday sumptuous meeting less is more. The almond and sugarcane scent here is lifted by the most fragrant blossom note—joyous without ever tipping into saccharine, dancing through the room with effortless elegance.

Loewe Midi Earl Grey Candle $290 See on Loewe We could not complete this list without a second Loewe candle (sorry, we’re obsessed). Simply put, this one sparkles with happiness when it’s lit. The delightful winter aroma is floral, laced with uplifting bergamot and an unexpected ultra-refined aroma of Earl Grey tea, which ties everything together. Not only does the candle smell fabulous, the newly launched Loewe vessel in gold frost is a beautiful adornment for any space.

Dior Piste aux Étoiles Limited-Edition Candle $125 See on Dior Glimmering with all the Christmas feels, this candle is a delightful blend of honeyed almond candy and warm cotton candy, instantly putting you in a festive mood. Inspired by Dior’s love of the circus, it brings a little theatrical flair to any room and reminds you that this season is really about gathering and celebrating together. With Piste aux Étoiles, even the simplest moments feel a little more magical.

Trudon Libra Scented Candle $160 See on Trudon If you’re going to invest in the finest holiday touches, make them unforgettable. We think of Trudon’s Libra as one of our all-time favorites to bring elegance and warmth into a space. It’s an irresistibly composed mood-setter of amber, cedar, and tonka bean humming softly in the background, infusing any space with warmth and quiet sophistication. And truly, if you’re bringing Libra home, go all the way. Pair it with the gilded Bees Pedestal and matching gold bee candle topper. They’re not just accessories, they’re final flourishes that transform fragrance into art.

Cartier Les Écrins Parfumés Cartier Neige Candle $200 See on Cartier Place this candle in your entryway for a quiet sense of admiration and class. Cartier has long defined what true refinement looks and feels like, and their candle collection captures that same timeless sophistication—none more so than the Neige iteration, in our opinion. A master at setting the most elegant holiday mood, the Neige candle evokes the purity of freshly fallen snow, the crispness of frosted landscapes, and a whisper of soft pink florals.

Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Candle $49 See on Salt & Stone We sincerely hope this candle becomes the next Baies moment (remember when everyone and their mother had that Diptyque staple in their home?). Saffron & Cedar deserves the same cult following minus the price tag. This candle is hypnotic: warm saffron threaded with cedar is grounding yet serene. It’s that rare candle that smells expensive without trying, perfect for gifting, or lighting at cocktail hour when you want to appear effortlessly composed.

Baobab Collection Céleste Max 10 Candle $155 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Trust us—this candle is a stunning sight when lit, twinkling through hand-blown glass in deep blue and ruby, etched in gold. Céleste is equally captivating in its scent, which contains cedarwood, amber, and incense drifting through in slow, comforting waves.

Le Labo Santal 26 Large Concrete Candle $535 See on Le Labo For the modernist who thrives in expansive spaces and loves minimal design, this candle is a study in curated sophistication. Encased in either a white or black concrete vessel, the candle blends smoky amber, creamy sandalwood, warm musk, and vanilla into a scent that even the most discerning art insiders can’t resist. Edgy, refined, and effortlessly creative—so you can never mess up gifting this or displaying it in full view.

L'Objet Lito Vert Candle $250 See on Bergdorf Goodman This is the kind of candle that feels equally at home in a diplomat’s study or chilling on your nightstand. That’s the allure of L’Objet—all of their candles are refined, artful, and just a touch mysterious The Lito (which also comes in four color options,) feels joyful but composed all at once, with notes of moss and citrusy vetiver that brighten a room and a mood. And when the wax is gone, the porcelain vessel remains, a beautiful object to reuse and admire, as functional as it is decorative.

Santa Maria Novella Tabacco Toscano Scented Candle $100 See on Santa Maria Novella This is for an elevated kind of night: lights dimmed, music playing, laughter over cocktails and a quiet Backgammon game happening in the corner. This scent wraps the room in a magical mix of creamy benzoin and earthy tonka bean, like a tailored suit in scent form.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Scented Candle Trio $105 See on Saks Fifth Avenue We adore everything Kurkdjian touches. The perfumer—known for a nose that’s as precise as it is daring—crafts scents that are consistently elegant, surprising, and utterly unforgettable. This holiday trio brings that genius home: Mon Beau Sapin is a perfectly poised woody pine; Pain d’Épices is warm, spiced, and instantly nostalgic; and Pomme d’Amour gives sweetness with a caramelized wink. Made in France from mineral and vegetable wax, this is a festive indulgence that manages to be both comforting and luxurious.

Flamingo Estate Douglas Fir & Ancient Vetiver Scented Candle $64 See on Bergdorf Goodman Imagine a forest after rainfall and this scent will come to life for you. Here, Douglas fir, basil, and vetiver are layered with restraint. If heavier woods feel overpowering, this is the candle you want: bright, nuanced, with just enough holiday warmth to make a room feel festive without shouting.

Diptyque Sapin Pine Tree Limited-Edition Candle $88 See on Bluemercury The signature holiday scent we’ve come to all know and love with fondness during the holidays, Sapin is an all-time classic. This year, she’s housed in a gleaming gold vessel. The crisp, original scent is perfect for a winter staycation, a hotel escape, or even a touch of North Pole magic to a holiday at the islands.

Tom Ford Fabulous Candle $135 See on Bloomingdale's Ever wonder if a holiday candle could actually embody confidence? Fucking Fabulous does exactly that. It’s not about caroling by the fire or sipping egg nog (though you could if you wanted). This candle goes for substance, style, and that ineffable feeling of feeling, well, exactly as the name promises. This is a fragrance that commands attention, sparks a little mischief, and reminds you to savor the holidays surrounded by people who make you laugh, toast, and rejoice.

Liis Choux Choux Scented Candle $65 See on Liis One of the better gourmand aromas to launch in 2025, this candle reads like a secret treat that folds dark cocoa, velvety vanilla, and just enough sun-warmed sandalwood to keep it grown up.

D.S. & Durga for Violet Grey Meet Me in the Powder Room Scented Candle $70 See on D.S. & Durga This fragrance unfurls in sultry layers of smoked leather and delicate violet leaf, an aromatic scent that feels both mischievous and impeccably composed. The name says it all: this is an invitation to indulgence, and will be perfectly at home upon your vanity’s marble edge, or on the mantle.

Carrière Frères Winter Flower Candle $76 See on Carrière Frères This fragrance is quiet, calm, and unexpectedly comforting—the kind of holiday candle you burn when the world finally slows down this time of year (think bath, book, and early bed vibes). Spiced tea, white blossoms, patchouli, and sandalwood mingle in a way that’s mellow, nuanced, and entirely relaxing.

Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Morning Scented Candle $60 See on Glasshouse Fragrances Perfectly crafted for the magic of Christmas morning, this candle is infused with gorgeous cinnamon spice and a hint of clove, plus blood orange to brighten the mood, while pine grounds it all (even if your Southern California “Christmas” is a mild 75 degrees). Glasshouse’s candle burns clean and is intensely fragrant, but it’s crafted from a high-quality, non-toxic soy blend.

Keap Candles Wood Cabin $55 See on Keap Candles Consider this—a candle so quietly magnetic, it makes you wonder if you’ve been sniffing the wrong things your whole life. We keep catching whiffs of this Wood Cabin everywhere we go, which is either a sign we’re hopelessly obsessed or that it’s genuinely mesmerizing (or both). It’s non-toxic, crafted from sustainable, zero-waste organic beeswax, and it smells like a winter cabin getaway.

Kai Fragrances by Gaye Straza Skylight Candle $48 See on Keap Candles For those who refuse to surrender to the onslaught of holiday pine, fir, and cinnamon, this is a gardenia masterpiece in which to envelop your room. The floral statement smells like a sunlit greenhouse rather than the Christmas market, proving you can indulge in sophistication without falling to clichés.