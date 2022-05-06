BURN, BABY, BURN

10 Fresh, Elegant Candles That Are Perfect for Summertime

One of the best foolproof gifts you can ever give (or receive) is a beautiful scented candle. Unlike gifting perfume—which is a much more personal choice, and therefore somewhat of an art form when it comes to presents—a candle will always be appreciated, indulged in, or, at least, regifted purposefully. As the sunshine begins to peek out behind winter’s clouds, and with Mother’s Day nearly at hand, we’ve compiled a roundup of the chicest, most graceful new (and classic) candles to help set you or a lucky recipient’s mood for the summer.

This timely candle brings much-needed attention toward a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body, especially where reproductive rights are concerned. Goop will donate $25 with each sale of the Hands Off My Vagina candle sold on goop.com or their retail locations in New York, California, and Hawaii to benefit the ACLU Foundation’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

For the chicest recipients with the most exacting taste, you can’t go wrong with Bitter Peach by Tom Ford Beauty. This candle is alluring, vibrant, and the embodiment of everything that is alive, sensual, and vivid. The aroma captures the essence of the bitter peach nectar, embodying at the same time the softness and the strength of life harmoniously. Cardamom balances impeccably the fruity floral, to make an aroma worth savoring.

Two gifts in one, this gorgeously handcrafted candle is housed inside a Limoges porcelain case with 24-karat gold accents along the trim. The paraffin wax burns a pleasing Champagne fragrance for hours on end—and once the candle is burned to completion, its delicate package can be repurposed as a keepsake box.

For those who devour every great rose scent on the market, this candle does not disappoint. A polished take on the flower, this fragrance is enveloped with hints of musk, sweet pea accord, and magnolia to even out the ultra-feminine notes.

Beachy, soft, and transportive, this candle perfectly captures the magnificence and gorgeous simplicity of early dawn at the beach. Jo Malone London’s newest aroma brings visions of gentle, soothing wave breaks, the crisp salty air, and fine grains of sand that are soft to the touch. The concoction is woodsy and upbeat, as the crispness of sage becomes a focal point while the candle burns.

From Diptyque’s beloved limited-edition Do Son collection, the scent of tuberose comes alive in this newly released candle. Grown in Southern India, these fragrant white flowers exudes a heady yet fresh and green scent, delicately nuanced with fruity, milky notes.

Inspired by seductive summer nights in New York City—particularly, the blooming linden blossoms in Central Park—this alluring candle has top notes of violet, verbena, and pear, along with a vetiver and cedarwood base that sets a perfect mood for dinner in the garden, or more intimate gatherings inside.

For anyone who loves fresh and joyful scents, the new Ellis Brooklyn Fable Terrific candle captures that very energy beautifully, without becoming cloyingly sweet. The candle is 100 percent vegan, and melds top notes of neroli and black currant with violet and crisp amber.

A calming candle that can be savored during evening baths and bedtime. Using the finest lavender extracted from the South of France, this candle relaxes the vibe in any room. Lavender is not only healing, but also pleasing to the nose and renowned for its pacifying qualities.

Bergamot is the focal point of this D.S. & Durga candle, which contains hints of cool citrus, inspired by the cool waters of Great Lake Superior. Base notes of cone flower and blue eyed grass round out the wafts of this refreshing concoction.