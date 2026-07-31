15 Life-Changing Wellness Resorts That Are Worth the Journey

People have become remarkably good at functioning while depleted. We answer e-mails from airport lounges, take meetings from hotel rooms, count our steps, monitor our sleep, and still wake up feeling like we’re borrowing energy from tomorrow. Productivity has always been easier to measure than peace, but with AI reshaping how we work, simply feeling present is becoming one of the most valuable human experiences.

Before long, the stress catches up to you—and you might find yourself searching for flights, weekend escapes, or a place where you can remember what it feels like to slow down. Perhaps that’s why the newest wave of destination travel is shifting away from simply getting away and toward something deeper: finding your way back to yourself.

The wellness economy is no longer a niche corner of luxury travel. Now valued at more than $6 trillion globally, the popularity reflects a much larger shift in how people value their time, money, and sanity. That’s why, this summer, we urge you to consider going somewhere that’ll restore you—a healing place where thoughtful design, exceptional practitioners, the surrounding landscape, and rituals no one has bothered to trademark repair the parts of you that your Whoop can’t measure. Sometimes, your burnout needs to be treated with extreme relaxation and a different area code. Because nobody needs another clinic with a Hamptons-level waitlist and $100 candles in the gift shop.

Domaine de Murtoli, Corsica

The true measure of a great retreat is how much of the outside world falls away the moment you arrive. Domaine de Murtoli is one of those magical spots. Hidden along Corsica’s wildly stunning southern coastline, this is a destination that evades the crowds drawn to Tuscany or Provence. The vegetables at Domaine de Murtoli come from the estate, the herbs from the surrounding maquis, the seafood from nearby waters and the menus change with whatever nature has decided is a good idea that day. Even the spa skips the pseudo-science—you’re not attached to an IV, surviving on celery juice or being lectured about wellness trends. Instead, the healing comes the old-fashioned way: herbs from the estate, skilled hands, and a landscape that does half the work for you.

The Flash Radiance treatment uses locally sourced sage and lavender; the verbena-and-yuzu Leg Rejuvenator makes your stems feel like they’ve had their own holiday, and the Star Massage is one of those treatments that has you wondering why you’ve been carrying tension in your shoulders since 2019.

There are also activities on offer, like foraging for edible plants, riding through the estate on horseback, or exploring Corsica’s ancient Cauria megaliths with a local historian. Nobody involved seems interested in convincing you that you’re having a transformative experience. Interestingly, that’s exactly why so many people do.

Spa Nucca Photo by Camille Moirenc

Finca La Donaira, Spain

The older we get, the more convinced we are that truly sophisticated wellness calls for going all the way back to basics. Finca La Donaira makes a compelling argument for this idea: the majestic Andalusian getaway focuses on barefoot walks, medicinal gardens, farm animals, and the simple luxury of knowing where your food comes from.

Located in the hills of southern Spain, this off-grid organic farm is a beautiful experiment in remembering how humans used to live: surrounded by animals, guided by the seasons, and slightly less obsessed with being productive every waking minute. The land does much of the therapy here—ancient trees, vegetable gardens, and a medicinal garden filled with more than 300 edible and healing plants create an atmosphere where nature takes over as your wellness director. You might spend the morning in a sound bath, or trying a vibrational massage/restorative yoga; in the afternoon, walk alongside donkeys, connect with horses in the pasture, or explore the sprawling on-site farm.

Courtesy of Finca La Donaira

Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica

Finding a wellness retreat that restores you while also satisfying the whole family is almost as rare as a swimsuit that photographs well from every angle (tell us when you find one). But Costa Rican resort Hacienda AltaGracia miraculously manages both. Nestled in the Central American country’s lush Pérez Zeledón mountains, this slice of paradise allows you to spend the morning immersed in a forest sound bath, or several Blue Zone-inspired healing rituals, while your children are off having the kind of adventures they’ll remember long after the holiday is over...Leaving you to reconnect with them at dinnertime. The River Bath Ritual is reason enough to come: an aura cleansing in the river, a locally grown coffee scrub, and nothing but rainforest sounds replacing the usual soundtrack of emails and texts. There’s also a real intelligence to the wellness approach here, from vibrational healing to garden walks that remind you food can nourish more than just your appetite.

Photo by Ingalls, Courtesy of Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica

Rancho La Puerta, Tecate

Consider this the elder statesman of wellness retreats. Rancho La Puerta—located in Baja, California—was pioneering the wellness space long before it became a billion-dollar industry and a bunch of buzzwords. Opened in 1940, there are no televisions in the casitas, Wi-Fi is intentionally limited, and the space invites you to remember that you can, in fact, go 72 hours without documenting your breakfast or answering an e-mail before sunrise. Today, that concept feels far more radical than climbing into a cryotherapy chamber.

What makes Rancho La Puerta so incredible is that it never reduces or waters down the well-being offerings. One week might bring meditation, sound healing, and yoga; another might focus on art, cooking, hiking, movement, or even fascinating conversations with visiting experts. You can paint, learn, explore the gardens, take a class, or simply do something increasingly rare—sit still long enough to hear yourself think.

Courtesy of Rancho La Puerta, Tecate

Clinique La Prairie, Switzerland

Meet the G.O.A.T. For over nine decades, Clinique La Prairie has been studying the art and science of living well. Their weeklong Life Reset Program is designed for people whose exhaustion has stopped feeling temporary.

The focus here is on tackling burnout and boosting your mental well-being, but not in the typical take-a-bath-and-turn-off-your-phone way. Everything begins with an understanding of what’s actually happening beneath the surface. The process revolves around the brand’s proprietary Nine Hallmarks of Mental Health and Well-Being—sleep, stress, metabolism, inflammation, cognitive performance, and hundreds of other biological markers are evaluated before the clinic builds a plan around your needs. You leave with information that’s actually useful and applicable to your life instead of a tote bag full of supplements you’ll forget to take by Tuesday.

Courtesy of Clinique La Prairie

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

Sleep is one of the most underrated luxuries, and Ananda in the Himalayas—an incredible retreat located in the foothills of northern India, overlooking the Ganges Valley—makes a persuasive argument that the key to peace is teaching your body how to rest properly.

Surrounded by the mountain air, you feel a sense of silence and a level of calm that is undeniable. The Ananda has built its Sleep Enhancement Program around a brilliant combination of ancient Ayurvedic practices and modern sleep science. Guests receive personalized assessments (including advanced sleep tracking) alongside yoga, meditation, pranayama, emotional healing, and deeply calming treatments like Abhyanga massage and Shirodhara. The days are also intentionally organized around your body’s natural rhythms.

Courtesy of Ananda in the Himalayas

The Vessyl, Costa Rica

Among a list largely defined by legendary institutions, The Vessyl offers a glimpse of where the next generation of wellness could be heading. This getaway helps people find true connection with others; The Vessyl’s emphasis is placed on conversation, creativity, and genuine human bonding.

Founded by Charlotte’s Web cannabis company cofounder Josh Stanley, the retreat sits on 188 acres of rainforest beneath Arenal Volcano. There are wellness programs, cold plunges, a sound-infused sweat lodge, breathwork, and horseback experiences on offer—but the centerpiece is the Frequency Dome, a space where sound becomes something you experience physically. Music, vibration, light, and a floating floor come together in an immersive session that is difficult to explain without sounding like you’ve joined a cult. Somehow, it works. Whether you leave believing you’ve recalibrated your nervous system or you simply enjoyed 90 uninterrupted minutes of bliss, this placae gives you a reason to stop living inside your own head.

Courtesy of The Vessyl

Euphoria Retreat, Greece

Hidden in the mountains of the Peloponnese, at the foot of Mount Taygetos, Euphoria Retreat will instantly cause you to become invested in chilling out. This magical place is located beside the ancient World Heritage site of Mystras, with valleys of citrus trees and forests surrounding you.

The standout offering is the Emotional Harmony program, a five-to-seven-day experience that involves meditation, transformational coaching, Thai yoga massage, private flotation sessions, and treatments designed to release stored tension. The spa blends ancient Greek traditions with modern wellness through beautiful tepidarium pools and biomarker-based programs. Last but not least, the privacy this place offers is another triumph. You can wander, reflect, and have your emotional breakthrough without the awkward possibility of bumping into someone from your everyday life.

Courtesy of Euphoria Retreat

Amanjiwo Aman Resort, Indonesia

Three days, Amanjiwo tells you, is the minimum required for spiritual clarity. (I thought that seemed optimistic, since I still hadn’t forgiven my sister for something she did in 2011.) You’ll arrive at this Indonesian resort jet-lagged and convinced that “grounding” is a word invented by people who sell crystals. Then Borobudur’s ancient stone spires rise out of the mist encircled by volcanoes, and suddenly you understand why Buddhist monks picked this exact spot for their home eight centuries ago. The days unfold in guided meditations and cleansing rituals designed to sweep out whatever emotional clutter you’ve been hoarding, followed by spa treatments that feel pampering and recalibrating. There are visits to Buddhist temples that ask nothing of you except presence, which turns out to be the hardest thing you’ve done all year. You’ll leave this place with the realization that you feel, for the first time in longer than you’d like to admit, like yourself. It’s a lot to ask of three days—but then again, so is a lifetime.

Courtesy of Amanjiwo Aman Resort

Miraval Austin Resort and Spa, Texas

Among a certain Los Angeles crowd, Miraval Austin has become a low-key favorite. Located just 30 minutes outside downtown Austin in the rolling Texas Hill Country, this getaway offers the increasingly elusive prospect of real rest. There are, of course, the slower rituals on offer: yin reiki, the Sophia Labyrinth, mornings spent beside Lake Travis that seem to stretch time with ease. But what lingers are the activities that challenge you—whether that’s stepping onto the challenge course suspended 25 feet above the ground, or discovering through the resort’s Equine Program that horses have an unnerving talent for exposing the false narratives we tell ourselves. Even the food here resists any performative healthy eating; an assortment of the fruits, veg, and produce come directly from the property’s own Cypress Creek Farm.

Aro Ha, New Zealand

The architecture on these grounds deserves its own paragraph. Stone, timber, and glass rise from the Glenorchy hillside, embodying Scandinavian minimalism without ever feeling sterile. More than 90 percent of the retreat’s power comes from its own solar and hydro systems.

Days at Aro Ha begin with sunrise hikes before unfolding into yoga, functional movement, breathwork, and plant-based meals sourced largely from their own gardens. Afternoons end in the spa pavilion, rotating between a Finnish sauna, infrared heat, and an ice-cold plunge pool. It is essentially a full-body argument with temperature, repeated twice a day for your own benefit.

There are no tasting menus, cocktail hours, or morning coffee runs here. Guests are encouraged to give up caffeine before arriving to experience the program as intended. Meals are grown a few hundred feet away, the air is crisp enough to notice, and the silence is the sort most people haven’t experienced in years.

Courtesy of Aro Ha

Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, Switzerland

Turns out the fastest way to quiet your mind is to get some altitude.

At the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken, Switzerland, recovery starts thousands of feet in the air. The Summer Adventure Escape retreat speaks to a growing desire for wellness experiences that address the realities of modern exhaustion and mental fatigue. Day One opens with a paragliding flight over the Alps, followed by a Better Aging Massage, combining lymphatic drainage, shiatsu, reflexology and cupping. Day Two swaps altitude for an e-bike ride through the countryside surrounding Interlaken, paired with recovery therapies aimed at circulation and muscle repair. Dinner happens at Radius by Stefan Beer, where the tasting menu draws almost entirely on ingredients grown or raised within 50 kilometers of the hotel.

Courtesy of Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa

Forestis, Italy

If you want one address in the Dolomites, make it this one. Forestis is built literally from the mountain’s own materials; spring water, alpine air, sunlight, and four native trees (mountain pine, spruce, larch, and Swiss stone pine). It is less of a hotel and more like the mountain decided to host you itself.

The program leans Celtic; there are ancient rituals, Wyda (think yoga, if yoga had grown up in the Alps), high-altitude conditioning, and a forest-driven kitchen that treats the surrounding woods like a pantry. Nothing here is trying to help you escape your life. It’s trying to hand you back a slightly more sensible version of it. A few days of clean air and mountains instead of screens, and you’ll start to suspect we’ve been doing this whole thing the hard way, and needlessly so. We adored the Tree Circle Ceremony, Forestis’s signature ritual, which is rooted in Celtic druidic teachings.

Courtesy of Forestis

Naturhotel Forsthofgut, Austria

Jaw-droppingly beautiful, this region of the Austrian Alps will make you wonder why you ever thought a packed schedule was a sign of success.

At Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Leogang, the forest is a large part of the recovery plan. The resort’s WaldSPA takes the traditional idea of wellness and moves it outside, with treatments among the trees, an infinity pool overlooking the Leogang Mountains, and much more. The new Health program here takes a more personal approach, combining metabolic analysis, breathwork, movement, nutrition, and therapies like cryotherapy and IHHT to understand what the body needs beyond the latest wellness trend. Days are filled with yoga, hiking, Pilates, and even massages beneath the spectacular forest canopy. This Alpine escape does not promise a new version of yourself, just a chance to reconnect with the one that was there all along.

Courtesy of Naturhotel Forsthofgut

Mayrlife, Austria

The magical alpine backdrop of Altaussee, Austria will lower your cortisol on sight. Mayrlife takes a refreshingly measured approach to wellness, offering highly individualized medical programs built on the understanding that stress rarely begins (or ends) in the mind alone. The philosophy here is built on the idea that emotional and physical health go hand in hand. Physicians pay particular attention to gut health, recognizing its influence on immunity, sleep, energy, mental clarity, resilience, and mood, while diagnostics such as biofeedback make the body’s stress response visible. Treatments range from mindfulness and breathwork to Watsu, a deeply restorative form of aquatic bodywork.

Courtesy of Mayrlife

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii

On the serene yet spectacular island of Lanai, Sensei is worlds away from the beach crowds and mai tais of Honolulu. Instead, this place offers a deeply personalized approach to wellness that focuses on lasting habits rather than quick fixes.

Built around three core principles of movement, nutrition, and rest, every stay is tailored to the individual. Guests can work one-on-one with Sensei Guides and wellness specialists to better understand everything from sleep and daily routines to exercise and stress management. For those looking to dive deeper, programs focus on areas such as metabolic health or cognitive fitness, the latter of which explores memory, focus, and brain health.