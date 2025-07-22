The Insider’s Guide to Bologna, Italy

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

While there are plenty of popular Italian cities to visit, Bologna is one that strikes a remarkable balance. It’s walkable, but surrounded by beautiful nature. It’s bursting with delicious restaurants and bars, and offers a rich history to mine. To help you get the inside scoop on this Italian destination for architecture lovers and foodies alike are four local experts: Pietro Aradori, an Italian basketball player who plays for Fortitudo Bologna; Lorenza Guerra Seràgnoli, a board member of Montenegro, the amaro brand based in Bologna; Caterina Libouri, cofounder of locally made clothing and accessories brand Double Trouble Bologna; and Pepe Doria, the owner and barista at popular local spot Bar Volare.

What

What to Bring

Bologna is a popular destination year-round, but temperatures vary—it’s a city of four distinct seasons. “It’s important to pack a good, warm down jacket for winter, as it can be very cold and damp,” says Aradori.

“A comfortable, cozy hoodie is ideal for spring.” Doria agrees, suggesting that it’s best to dress in layers when you’re going out for the day, “depending on the time of the year, there might be big temperature drops from day to night.”

According to Seràgnoli, comfortable walking shoes are also a must. “Bologna is a city to be explored on foot, under its porticos, through narrow streets, past towers, and across piazzas.”

She also suggests a foldable umbrella to keep handy in case of showers, which can be common in spring and fall (though the city is known for its porticos, which make it possible to stay dry, even if you don’t have an umbrella on hand).

What to Leave Behind

Since you’ll be doing a lot of walking, Seràgnoli recommends skipping high heels or any ultra-heavy luggage that might not handle the environment too well. “The historic center is full of cobblestones and staircases so it might make it harder to walk around and enjoy the city fully.”

What to Keep in Mind

“Bologna is a city with a warm and authentic soul,” explains Seràgnoli. It’s home to the world’s oldest university, plenty of art museums, and there are many local day trips you can take to enjoy everything from food to nature to cars. The city, originally Etruscan, then a Roman colony called Bolonia in 189 BC, has a long, storied history that’s still visible when you walk the streets. Medieval stone towers still dot the city, and the university dates back to the 11th century.

Getty Images

Traffic can be chaotic, and during the summers it can be very hot, so plan accordingly. Aradori also notes that because the city is small, it can suffer from overtourism during holidays and weekends, so if you’re looking to avoid crowds consider consulting the Italian holiday calendar ahead of your visit.

Also, knowing it’s a city that takes its eating and drinking quite seriously, Libouri points out, “we never accompany pizza with a cappuccino.”

Where

Where to Stay

Both Seràgnoli and Aradori suggest staying at Hotel Corona d’Oro due to its prime location. “It’s located in the heart of the historic center,” Aradori says.

Hotel Corona d’Oro @hotelcoronadoro

Aradori and Doria also recommend the city’s only 5-star option, Hotel Majestic Già Baglioni if you’re looking for a luxurious option. It has an old-school charm, and even has the ruins of an old Roman road tucked away in the basement, a testament to the city’s long history. “Hotel Baglioni would be my choice if budget wasn’t an issue” says Doria. “It’s one of the most historic hotels in the city, and you’ll be a short walk from all the main sights.”

Hotel Majestic già Baglioni @grandhotelmajestic

For a more modern option, try Hotel Brun, which still sits in the busy city center but opened in 2023.

Hotel Brun @monrifhotels

Outside of town, you can stay at Casa Maria Luigia in Modena, owned by renowned chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore. The 18th-century property is also the home of three-Michelin starred restaurant Osteria Francescana.

Casa Maria Luigia Courtesy of Casa Maria Luigia

Where to Start the Day

“Bologna’s breakfast is simple but delicious,” says Seràgnoli. The typical meal, cappuccino and a pastry, is often taken standing and can be found at many cafés throughout the city.

Seràgnoli recommends Caffè Terzi if you’re a coffee aficionado. Or try Impero, in Piazza Santo Stefano, for a classic and authentic Italian atmosphere. “Just order a cappuccino or a plain caffè, which means espresso, and you’ll fit right in,” she says. Aradori also suggests Zanarini, Gamberini, and Gianni Vini as classic local options. “If the weather allows, get a seat outside and do some people-watching,” Doria suggests.

Impero Courtesy of Impero

On weekends, if you’re aiming for a later start, and perhaps something more substantial, Aradori recommends Casa Azzoguidi. “In my opinion, it has the best brunch in the city.” Allegra is Doria’s recommendation for the best pastries in town, including croissants and pain suisse. “Just mind that queues, especially on weekends, get quite long—so if you want to get one of their famed pastries, you might want to get there early.”

Where to Eat

When it comes to food, the variety of restaurants is nearly endless—from traditional cuisine to modern reinterpretations, to Michelin-starred spots. It’s nearly impossible to make a concise list. Arandori recommends choosing a mix of both traditional and more modern restaurants to get a full sense of bolognese cooking.

Seràgnoli’s favorite restaurant is Casa Azzoguidi. “Every dish is thoughtfully crafted with top-quality ingredients, and the service is attentive without being intrusive.” She recommends trying classic local dishes, like tortellini in brodo (broth) and the balsamic-glazed pork fillet. “Both express the soul of Emilia-Romagna cuisine with a personal twist.” But, Doria offers one important note before you taste the local delicacies: “no parmesan should go on your tortellini in brodo, as the best ones shouldn’t need cheese to complete the flavor.”

Casa Azzoguidi Courtesy of Casa Azzoguidi

Another favorite is Osteria Bottega, which Seràgnoli loves for its traditional flavors. “Their tagliatelle al ragù and boiled meats with house-made sauces are classics, and the warm, welcoming service is unmistakably Bolognese.”

Fantoni and Sangiovese are Doria’s top picks for the flavors of traditional Bolognese meals, while Aradori is partial to Nonna Rosa and La Montanara. If you’re looking for a more modern take, try Massimiliano Poggi or La Bottega di Franco.

La Bottega di Franco Courtesy of La Bottega di Franco

The city is full of small shops where you can grab a casual sandwich during midday—if there’s already a crowd gathered, odds are the food will be good. “Make sure to try artisanal mortadella and tigelle with squacquerone cheese,” Seràgnoli says of her go-to order. “It’s a staple for anyone who's Bologna born and bred.”

Where to Shop

“I’d leave my clothes at home and revamp my wardrobe in the city, thanks to the abundance of stylish fashion shops,” Aradori says. You’ll find all the traditional luxury Italian labels like Gucci and Prada in Galleria Cavour, a central shopping street.

For something more unique, Antica Cappelleria Malaguti is a hatmaker that’s been in business since 1870. Libouri also recommends the concept stores Fabrica Features, La Ferramenta, and Cobalto, while Aradori suggests Ratti.

As a foodie city, you’d be remiss to not also pick up a few edible goodies on your trip. Paolo Atti & Figli offers tortellini you can take away. At Simoni, you can pick up cured meats and parmesan (they also have a delicious sandwich shop where you can stop for lunch). Drogheria della Pioggia, which has been around for over 400 years, is a great stop for picking up little grocery items. And no visit to Bologna is complete without popping into Fabbri for a jar of Amarena cherries to put in cocktails—or on a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Where to Look at Art

Bologna is a city full of unique art and architecture, and for the museum lover, there is plenty to choose from. MAMbo ( the Museum of Modern Art of Bologna), Museo Morandi, and The National Art Gallery (Pinacoteca Nazionale) all come highly recommended.

Museum of Modern Art of Bologna @mamboblogna

“Design enthusiasts will enjoy the artisan workshops in the Quadrilatero district and temporary exhibitions at the MAST Foundation,” adds Seràgnoli.

MAST Foundation @fondazionemast

Lastly, notes Aradori, every February Bologna hosts a major art fair called Arte Fiera, which makes it an ideal time for art lovers to plan a visit.

WHAT TO EXPLORE:

When you first arrive, “it is mandatory to see Piazza Maggiore and the adjacent streets where you can discover the markets like Mercato delle Erbe, and Mercato di Mezzo and eat something on the go,” suggests Libouri. “After that, I recommend getting lost in the city center on Via del Pratello, Via Rialto, and at the Lumiére cinema for an aperitivo.”

Twilight over the Piazza Maggiore in th heart of the Bologna historic center Getty Images

Bologna’s lush parks are a favorite spot for Doria, “If you wanted to blend in, I'd get a sandwich or something to take away and I'd just have a picnic in one of those to feel like a real Bolognese.”

Bologna is part of the “Motor Valley,” an area of Italy known for famous car brands. For fans, Aradori recommends planning visits to the Lamborghini Museum, Ducati Museum, Maranello “the home of Ferrari and all that comes with it,” and the Pasticcino Restaurant. “It’s owned by Luigi, aka ‘Pasticcino,’ who cooked for the Ferrari team for 12 years before moving on to Benetton and then opening his own place.”

If you want to get some fresh air, you can walk from the city center to San Luca at the top of the hill, “strolling through the UNESCO-protected portico network from Piazza Maggiore,” suggests Seràgnoli.

Sanctuary of San Luca Courtesy Bologna-Modena Tourist Territory

If you’re looking for a daytrip, Seràgnoli suggests Dozza, “it is a painted hilltop village and home to the Regional Wine Cellar.”

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK:

Though he runs the ever-popular cocktail bar Volare, Doria’s favorite spot to grab a drink is a bit more low-key, Bar Paolo. “It’s under the radar and where I tend to go when I just want to wind down and enjoy a nice cold beer (considering cocktails are my life almost 24/7). Great food and drinks and it’s definitely one of my comfort places!”

“Bologna is a great hub for mixology in Italy with plenty of vibrant bars around the city,” says Seràgnoli. She recommends Bamboo for a contemporary, international vibe, or Ruggine, in a former bicycle shop. “The vibes are great and always lively any day of the week.”

Italy is the land of the aperitivo (pre-drink meal), and while you can’t go wrong picking a local spot and sitting outside with a spritz in hand, Camera con Vista is Aradori’s favorite, “for its beautiful view over Piazza Santo Stefano.” He also suggests La Montanarina for cocktails with delicious finger foods, and Casa Azzoguidi again, where he orders his spritz with Select Aperitivo or Amaro Montenegro.

Camera con Vista @cameraconvistabistrot

WHEN TO VISIT:

Doria recommends planning your visit for the springtime. “The weather is great and is not yet too warm so you can enjoy walking around and making the most out of your time here.” Aradori agrees, adding that the festivities during the holidays make for another special time to plan your trip.

Getty Images

WHY:

“I love Bologna’s architectural style,” Aradori explains, highlighting the 62 kilometers of porticoes and the 24 towers standing throughout the city. “It’s a wonderful place to live because the quality of life is high. It offers events of every kind and is a city full of sports—every weekend you’ll be spoiled for choice on what to do.”

Aerial view of Bologna, taken from the famous "Asinelli" tower Getty Images