The Insider’s Guide to Cairo

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Four of Cairo’s most inspiring residents share their best-kept tips and secrets for the vibrant, intoxicating city: Cairo native and AD 100 architect Tarek Shamma, who’s known in fashion circles for his work with Christian Louboutin; the art historian and strategist Mai Eldib, an instrumental voice in promoting contemporary Egyptian and wider Arab art globally; hotelier Philomena Schurer Merckoll, the cofounder of the platform Egypt Beyond, which links travelers with Egypt’s most unique properties and experiences; and the artist and designer Louis Barthélemy.

What

What to Bring

Expect dry heat year round, and plan accordingly. “Pack linen. Curiosity. Patience,” says Shamma. Eldib recommends sunglasses. “There is not a day without sunshine in Cairo,” she shares.

You’ll want to bring light, airy apparel that covers shoulders, plus comfortable flats and layers for when it cools down at night. Remember to bring scarves for covering your hair when visiting mosques.

Perhaps most important of all: “I would recommend packing a spare bag,” says Schurer Merckoll. “There is so much incredible craft to buy in Egypt that you’ll want to take home with you.”

What to Leave Behind

Flexibility and openness are key to getting the most out of the lively, buzzing city. “Leave behind the need for perfect order or fixed plans—Cairo doesn’t respond to control,” explains Shamma. “It rewards spontaneity and those who know how to really look.”

Likewise, Barthélemy notes that Western preconceptions will not be useful. “Leave your fear,” he says. “Egypt is not what the headlines tell you. Let the city surprise you.”

What to Keep in Mind

“Come with an open mind,” says Eldib. The people are kind in Cairo, explains Barthélemy. If strangers approach you, “lean into the exchange,” he suggests. Curiosity, humor and good intentions are at play.

“Say yes to things you don’t fully understand,” adds Shamma. “Take the long way whenever you can. And always look up. In Cairo, the ceilings often tell better stories than the streets.”

Where

Where to Stay

There is no place like Immobilia Cairo, a collection of private residences in a historic 1930s Art Deco skyscraper (the city’s first) beloved by Egypt’s Golden Era celebrities. The flats are expansive one-to-three bedrooms; it’s like living in the home of a refined local family friend. “Cairo is intoxicating but can also be exhausting, so this feeling of coming ‘home’ really adds a restorative element to a stay in this megalopolis,” says Schurer Merckoll. “Ali, the former butler of the American ambassador, helms the service team in such a personal way, always making you feel looked after.”

Immobilia Cairo Courtesy of Egypt Beyond

The private three-course dinners are a highlight. So is the design and view overlooking the hazy and very alive district.

Immobilia Cairo Courtesy of Egypt Beyond

Barthélemy and Shamma both recommend Immobilia, as well, with Barthélemy suggesting an apartment downtown as ideal for a visit. “The neighborhoods of Abdin and Bab al-Louq are buzzing with life and full of charm,” he explains. “Zamalek is more serene and leafy. If you want hotel comfort, the Sofitel has an unbeatable Nile view and a breakfast terrace that’s hard to top.”

Sofitel Cairo Courtesy of Sofitel Cairo

Eldib likes the minimalist Mazeej, also downtown. “It’s a new small boutique hotel where you can see a glimpse of the Belle Epoque and Art Deco architecture of Cairo,” she says.

Mazeej Balad Hotel Cairo Courtesy Mazeej Balad

Where to Start the Day

“Start Egyptian style,” says Barthélemy. This means “foul and ta’ameya at Felfela, or head to Holm Café in Zamalek to sip your coffee under the trees and people-watch.”

Holm Café @holm_cafe

Shamma suggests Simonds in Zamalek for “a classic, old-school, unfussy” experience—” “just right for a morning pastry. There’s also Cinema Radio Café downtown for “a quieter, cooler alternative with a bit of cinematic charm.” He adds that Mazeej Balad’s rooftop is perfect for a light breakfast. “It gets livelier in the evenings, too,” he says.

Felfela @felfelaeg

If you stay at Immobilia, the breakfast of freshly baked pastries, local delicacies, and handmade jams is worth waking up for. Dine on your roof terrace overlooking downtown Cairo.

Where to Eat

Cairo is a city where entertaining largely takes place at home. That said, Schurer Merckoll, Shamma, and Barthélemy all call out the newly opened Mazeej Balad as a downtown hot spot with a beautiful ambiance and a fresh take on classic Egyptian street food.

“For something quicker, I’m a fan of Zooba—affordable, healthy, and deeply Egyptian,” says Barthélemy.

Zooba Courtesy of Zooba

Shamma likes Almeria as a simple local bite. Eldib adores the pasta at Pier 88 and recommends Fasahet Somaya downtown for the daily special from 5 to 7 PM.

Pier88 Courtesy Pier88 Group

“Also [check out] Mandarine Koueider for ice cream and basbousa and Junkie in Zamalek for burgers,” she adds. “The smash is the way to go.”

Where to Shop

Shopping in Cairo is a very special experience, especially for those with an interest in interiors. “I have practically redesigned my home with all the things I found here,” admits Schurer Merckoll. “All the artisan ware at MADU—you’ll find ceramics and vintage Suzanis there—Egyptian cotton bed linen from Malaika Cairo, salt candlesticks and hand-embroidered pillows from Siwa Creations, books for afternoon reading from Diwan, adorning myself with Egyptian gold jewelry from Nakhla, all things Egyptomania from Alef Gallery. There are so many great spots.”

Barthélemy echoes the appeal of Siwa Creations and Malaika, adding that the Librairie Franco-Égyptienne is a must-visit. “And for something truly timeless: Chemiserie Gamal and William’s—two downtown tailors who take you back in time with their handmade shirts,” he says.

Shamma likes Tanis (you’ll find “bold, beautiful fabrics that always make a statement,” he says); Artigiani in Zamalek for homeware; and Siwa Shop and Nakhla for jewelry. “Both are thoughtful, rooted, and tell a story,” he explains. “And I’ll always recommend getting a little lost in Khan el-Khalili. There’s gold in the chaos, literally and figuratively.”

For ceramics, Eldib recommends Caravanserai. Mounaya is the place to go for “knick-knacks,” she adds.

Where to Experience History:

The history in and around Cairo is truly breathtaking, and to visit the region is to walk through millennia.

What’s the best way to see the pyramids and dive into Egypt’s deeply layered past?

“The Giza Pyramids are a must, but go early, before the circus sets in,” says Shamma. Schurer Merckoll recommends grabbing breakfast at Khufu, which serves up local cuisine (think falafel omelets and fresh watermelon juice) with a view of the pyramids and skyline in the background.

After seeing the Giza Pyramids, drive to Saqqara. “Saqqara is sublime, especially the Step Pyramid,” Shamma offers. “From there, head to Dahshur to see the Red and Bent Pyramids. It’s quieter, more intimate, and honestly, just as awe-inspiring.”

Bent Pyramid in Giza, Egypt Photo by Sui Xiankai/Xinhua via Getty Images

Schurer Merckoll also highly recommends Saqqara. “What makes Cairo so interesting is the many layers of history and different cultures that all found themselves here and have layered over time. This clash is still to be seen sitting side by side all around the city,” she says. “[The Saqqara pyramids are] much less touristy and you often have the place to wander around by yourself. Saqqara was the ‘prototype’ of the Giza pyramids to come. The Serapeum, (tomb of the holy Apis bulls) is not to be missed!”

Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Eldib notes that a guide is worth hiring. “Also never to miss: Ibn Tulun Mosque, which is a wonderful example of Abbasid architecture,” she shares. “There is something I love about the perspectives of the long corridors of arches—minimal yet bombastic at the same time,” adds Schurer Merckoll. “Above all, it is a real pocket of peace in the midst of the city.”

The mosque of Ibn Tulun Photo by Doaa Adel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Likewise, the Grand Egyptian Museum recently opened and is a spectacular visit. The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir is also very special. “It’s chaotic perfection, a place where you feel like an explorer,” Shamma says. “I still catch something new every time I go.”

Grand Egyptian Museum Photo by Ahmed Gomaa/Xinhua via Getty Images

Finally, don’t miss the Coptic Museum, says Eldib. “It’s a gem,” she says. “And it’s usually not on the tourist route.”

Coptic Museum Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

Where to Look at More Recent Art and Architecture:

“My favorite contemporary gallery is Tintera, Cairo’s foremost gallery of photography, whose artists all have a connection to Egypt,” says Schurer Merckoll. “The space is a serene white spot in leafy Zamalek, and the secret library at the back is wonderful, too.”

Tintera Courtesy of Tintera

Shamma calls attention to Gypsum and Ubuntu in addition to Tintera. “Each has a strong eye for contemporary work and there’s always something worth seeing,” he adds. “Ubuntu Gallery always has strong shows of emerging Egyptian artists,” Barthelemy says.

Shamma also loves the Mahmoud Mokhtar Museum (“a beautiful stop for sculpture and atmosphere”) and Adam Henein Museum and Wissa Wassef Foundation, which showcase local craft.

Where to Stay Up Late

Cairo is a 24-hour city, full of movement at all hours and live music gems.

“[I usually go to] Pier 88,” says Eldib. “The energy is great and you always know everyone.”

She also suggests Makan on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for “the best Zar and Nubian music performances.”

“Cairo Jazz Club always delivers with live sets and a fun crowd,” Barthélemy adds.

Shamma’s latest find is Escua Cueva in New Giza. “It’s lively without trying too hard, and the crowd’s usually just right,” he explains.

Cueva Courtesy of Esca Cueva

Where to Unwind

Schurer Merckoll and Barthélemy both suggest an activity unique to Cairo as a way to center yourself and get active. “The rowing club in Giza is a favorite,” says Barthélemy. “There’s nothing quite like gliding on the Nile at sunrise.”

Schurer Merckoll also recommends the Gezira Sporting Club, while Shamma points to the city’s many quiet corners and the opportunity for small rituals to bring peace amid the chaos. For those looking to venture out for a weekend or a couple days, “for a full reset, Adrère Amellal in Siwa is unmatched: no electricity, just elemental luxury and total stillness,” he says.

Adrère Amellal & Siwa Oasis Photo by Nabil Tarazi

“[Cairo] is a bit of a concrete jungle,” adds Eldib. “But Mina at Mohamed Al Sagheer in Zamalek is a godsend for hair styling and is always able to make a bad hair day into something wonderful.”

When

The consensus is that fall, ideally October and November, is the peak time to visit the city. “The heat has lifted, the skies are clear, and the city takes on this golden generosity—it’s the perfect time to wander longer, and take it all in,” says Shamma.

“Everyone is home from the summer holidays and is tanned and happy,” Eldib adds with a grin.

Getty Images

If you need more time for planning, Barthélemy also suggests a spring trip. “I’ve just returned from the Easter period. Attending Palm Sunday in Coptic Cairo was unforgettable,” he says. “There’s something sacred in the air this time of year.”

Why

“Cairo is often misunderstood—as chaotic, even backwards. But in truth, it’s wildly forward-thinking,” says Shamma. “It just wears dust and contradiction like a second skin. It’s a city of makers, dreamers, and deep memory. You just have to look beneath the surface—and once you do, it stays with you.”

Boats sails along the Nile River in the Egyptian capital Cairo Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Barthélemy and Schurer Merckoll offer similar sentiments, touching on the city’s rich culture, interplay between the ancient and the current, and ongoing intellectualism.

“So many people treat Cairo as a stop-off before other places in Egypt to tick off the pyramids and then move on,” says Schurer Merckoll. “But the city is very much a destination in and of itself and it’s just a few hours from most places in Europe, so it’s an easy long weekend destination.”

“You can’t find another place which is alive 24/7 and yet gives you the comfort of being the safest place ever,” says Eldib. Schurer Merckoll sums it up: “Once you know what to do and where to do it in the city, this mix creates an inspiring experience that stays long after you leave.”