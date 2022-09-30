In 1985, Guest was the cochair of the April in Paris Ball, to which she wore a beaded dress by Fabrice, the Haitian-American artist and designer who was the unofficial courtier of the ’80s scene. “I danced the whole night, and there wasn’t a single bead left on the dress. I guess that’s the sign of a good party!” Courtesy of Ron Galella
If there’s one person who epitomizes New York’s Bright Lights, Big City era, it’s Cornelia Guest. By the time she was named 1982’s Debutante of the Year, at age 18, she was already a fixture on Manhattan's nightlife scene, a regular at society balls and at clubs like Xenon and the Palladium. “People were having fun—they were really having fun,” she recalls of New York in the ’80s. “They were more outrageous.” These days, the actor and animal-rights activist is occasionally in Los Angeles (she recently wrapped American Horror Story), but mostly she hangs out at her ranch outside Dallas, where she keeps company with her menagerie of six dogs, two cats, two donkeys, six miniature horses, one regular-size horse, eight hens, 12 chickens, and one tortoise. Which is not to say she has called it quits on partying: When she’s done feeding her chickens, she gets dressed up and heads out. “I love people, and I love to watch people,” she says. “A good party is just magical.”