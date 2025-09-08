For many casual travelers, a trip to England starts, and often ends, with London. But while the iconic capital city is full of urban thrills (shopping, museums, nightlife) it’s hardly the only vacation-worthy place the country has to offer. As locals and insiders will tell you, some of the nation’s most charming getaways lie within sprawling, sleepy stretches of dreamy landscapes and historic villages.

Among these pastoral countryside destinations is the Cotswolds, a Southwest region often frequented by celebrities. Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and Kate Winslet all have residences there; it was also the backdrop to Eve Jobs’s buzzy nuptials this past summer. Known for its storybook-worthy towns and lush hillside scenery, it’s a hot spot that’s somehow both quaint and a total A-list scene. Berkshire County, meanwhile, is the home of the famous Ascot horse races and Windsor Castle, one of the royal family’s vacation getaways. You also won’t regret a stay in the coastal area of Hampshire, which rewards its visitors with a mix of rugged, romantic beachfronts and ancient woodlands. And these options only scratch the surface of places to explore—there are so many captivating spots to pick from, it can be tough narrowing things down.

The following six luxurious—yet totally unpretentious—hotels are sure to make your decision easier. Sprinkled throughout key parts of England’s loveliest areas, these rustic escapes are all winning ways to soak up the country’s quieter side.

The only United Kingdom hotel to boast two full polo fields, Coworth Park in Ascot is an oasis of rolling green fields and fragrant gardens. Guests can keep themselves busy at the newly renovated spa (which includes a pool that plays soft underwater music, a packed menu of treatments, and a wellness-focused cafe), riding horses, or eating a decadent dinner at Woven by Adam Smith, the resort’s Michelin-star restaurant. However, you also can’t go wrong with ordering yourself an afternoon tea and leisurely enjoying it outside with a book, your phone in airplane mode, and no other plans.

The dining rooms at Woven by Adam Smith at Coworth Park Courtesy of Coworth Park

Guests can book opulent rooms, which are decked out in soothing shades of white and cream, at the main house—or, for a more secluded experience, stay in a private cottage located further out on the grounds. And for those traveling with children, there’s a kids’ R club with morning and afternoon hours, as well as the option to book babysitting services in the evening.

Courtesy of Coworth Park

This stately Berkshire-based hotel, located less than 30 minutes from Heathrow Airport, was originally built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham as a gift to his mistress. These days, it’s imbued with far less scandal, but has retained its sense of 17th-century decadence: picture ornate gold-covered moldings, plush velvet furniture, and richly colored draperies.

Courtesy of Clivedon House

Set on 376 acres of grounds maintained by the National Trust (an organization that preserves historic buildings and undeveloped land), the lavish hideaway offers access to full-service spa, a vast outdoor pool, and the River Thames, where guests—which have included the likes of Meghan Markle—can go boating.

Courtesy of Clivedon House

While this centuries-old Cotswalds retreat has universal appeal, it’s a particularly delightful place for dog lovers. Besides offering rooms with beds, bowls, and treats for one’s canine companions, the on-site restaurant offers a special dining space (complete with a dog menu) for eating with your four-legged friends.

@lygoncotswolds

There’s also, of course, a slew of sumptuous amenities for humans: a massive spa (complete with a gym, pool, and sauna/steam rooms), an on-site tavern, and an array of cozy rooms and cottages decorated in wood paneling, plaid fabrics, and antique furnishings. Although you’d be more than satisfied on campus for your entire stay, it’s worth venturing out to explore the neighboring area, which is full of the kind of fairy tale-like village scenes and country views you’d find in a period film starring Keira Knightley.

@lygoncotswolds

Like many estates in rural England, Lucknam Park has roots that date back several hundred years: It stands on land in Southwest England with historical records dating back to 1199. Today, though, it’s known for its grandly appointed facilities, which include elegantly adorned guest rooms and suites, an equestrian center, and a spa.

@lucknampark

This year, in honor of what would have been Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, the hotel is offering a special package paying homage to the famous author, who had deep family ties to the rolling lands upon which the property sits. A two-night stay comes with a full English breakfast each morning, one three-course dinner at the Walled Garden Restaurant, and afternoon tea. There’s also an option to add on a special walking tour through the city of Bath, where the literary icon lived for a time in the early 19th century.

@lucknampark

While this Hampshire hideaway already has plenty going for it—a cookery school for guests, an indulgent spa and pool, a kids’ club—its treehouse suites are what make it truly unique. Situated within the forest canopy, these secluded hideaways offer panoramic views of the treetops and stars. The property is also part of 130 acres of wildly beautiful land, including manicured gardens and wild pony-filled woodlands of The New Forest. It’s closely located to the coastline, giving guests easy access to England’s windswept Southern beaches and trips to the neighboring Isle of Wight.

@chewtonglen

Set in historic Somerset in an 18th-century manor, this Soho House outpost is a deft mix of regal architecture, relaxed cottage furnishings, and modern amenities (ahem, a health club with IV infusions, lymphatic drainage massages, and studio fitness classes). Guests can keep themselves busy with activities galore—there’s padel and tennis courts as well as a cricket field—or spend time taking in the house’s extensive art collection, which includes pieces from local artists like Daisy Harris and Sam Taylor-Johnson.