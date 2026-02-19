February Horoscope: The 5 Zodiac Signs Entering a New Era This Week

The transit of the decade is here: on February 20, Saturn and Neptune meet up in Aries. This celestial phenomena will usher in a new era of identity, willpower, and action. It’s a transit that’ll have you saying: “out with the old, and in with the new.” While on paper that seems like a nice idea, it’ll involve a lot of soul-searching and a willingness to let go of the safety nets that might be keeping us stuck.

Saturn represents the structures and systems that we all tend to abide by in our everyday lives. This includes everything from the morning routines you set to help achieve your goals to the legal system that keeps society operating in a just manner. Neptune, on the other hand, represents our spirituality, intuition, and dreams. Neptune transits often lift the veil off the material world and open us up to the vast multitudes of experiences our souls could encounter. So what happens when the two meet?

In 1989, Saturn and Neptune converged in the sign of Capricorn. Capricorn is a very earthy sign, one that represents structures, institutions, and regimes. The last time these two powerhouse planets came together, we saw the fall of the Berlin Wall, a pivotal moment in history that is still seen as a turning point in global politics and a move away from authoritarianism. On a cultural level, the transition from the ’80s into the ’90s saw a rise in rebellious self-expression in fashion, art, and music.

It’s safe to say that when these two planets meet, we can all expect to leave an old version of the world behind. It’s important to note that while this transit is happening in the very personal sign of Aries, Neptune is the planet of collective consciousness. The change coming is going to be a team effort, and while you might feel as though you are on this journey alone, you aren’t. In fact, everyone around you is buckling down to rebuild a more stable world. So, what will we rebuild?

Aries rules over identity, the sense of self, and autonomy. While Neptune strips away any negative versions of ourselves, Saturn will step in to help add structure to a more authentic sense of self. Outdated narratives around individualism will collapse.

Aries is the sign that teaches us how to sustain ourselves and persevere. This is the warrior spirit speaking. Simply put, this transit asks: what you are fighting for? Are you fighting for your dream, or someone else’s? Are you giving up the fight because there are systems in place that are making it too difficult for you to move forward, or are you dusting yourself off and discovering new ways to accomplish your goals? Of course, this is easier said than done, but this transit is ushering in an era of getting down and dirty in order to see your dreams become a reality.

Another facet of this transit is our action, Aries is the ram, the initiator, and the spark of all life. This sign quite literally propels us forward, but why? That is exactly what you’ll have to ask yourself during the Saturn-Neptune conjunction. Around this time, you’ll let go of actions that aren’t aligned with your higher purpose. We may see the end of performative toxic masculinity, artistic competition, and spiritual warfare. There is so much potential for this transit. We have a lot more in common than we think, and success is not just for one person to hoard. So expect to do a little less fighting and lot more collaboration.

Ultimately, this transit is the sign that a new era is upon us. Both interpersonally and intrapersonally speaking, a huge shift is coming that will allow us to fight for what we believe. Keep in mind that while this transit is only one day long, we will be feeling the impacts of it for as long as Neptune and Saturn are in Aries, so we will actually see the magic unfold over the next three to 14 years. This transit is deeply nuanced, so for extra insights, make sure to read for your rising sign.

Aries

The Saturn-Neptune conjunction will be a rebirth of the self. The old you is dissolving away; soon, you’ll start building up a new version of yourself that you were always destined to embrace. You have the capacity to step into a mystically powerful force that will help you express more authentically, be comfortable with taking charge, and reclaim your power. You’ll need to overcome self-doubt and anxiety in order to become the master of your own life. Use this transit as a chance to reinvent yourself and leave any naivety or childish fears behind.

Taurus

This cosmic event marks the beginning of a deeply spiritual and restorative period. You’ll feel inclined to spend more time alone, building yourself up and connecting with your higher self. You have an opportunity to find power within yourself by retreating from the humdrum of the world. Building a personal practice founded on sustainability, meditation, or prayer will help you understand what material parts of yourself can die off so you can evolve. Endings are good—this one will help you morph.

Gemini

Your dreams and long-term goals are about to go through a massive transformation, dear Gemini. This conjunction could help you let go of something you’ve been holding onto that has been getting in your way, whether you realize it or not. Saturn and Neptune will help you zero in on what matters vs. what is just clutter. Additionally, you will start to find your soul group, separating yourself from people who are more of a distraction than anything else. These folks will see you as a leader; they’ll help you build a community that allows for collaboration, inspiring all who participate.

Cancer

Cancer, your legacy is about to undergo a massive shift. The Saturn-Neptune conjunction will have you thinking about what you want to achieve and how you want to be remembered. Look back at where you’ve been, and consider what you need to do to end up somewhere new. You might realize that, upon reflection, you’ve actually been following someone else’s path, or your career trajectory no longer aligns with your sense of self. The beauty here is that if you open yourself up to something new and are willing to do the work, you’ll be able to make that dream a reality.

Leo

Leo, the Saturn-Neptune conjunction is helping you translate your lived experience into divine teaching. You are no longer just tinkering with personal philosophies or ideas of what matters in this world, you are about to embark on a journey of sharing what you know for a larger audience. Consider what ideas or belief systems are still lingering: what’s outdated, and how can you move past it with confidence, knowing that what you’ve gone through is the truth? This would be a good time to go back to school, or spend some time traveling to fill in any cracks in your knowledge that come up during your reflection.

Virgo

The Saturn-Neptune conjunction is about to teach you a lesson in trust: trust in the universe, trust in yourself, and trust in others. You’ll find that criticism isn’t a reflection of a negative relationship, but rather an opportunity to hold yourself and others accountable in building sustainable, long-term partnerships. Additionally, you’ll have to face your fears and start letting people in so you can be supported in this endeavor. The next period of life is going to be deeply transformative. You will find that letting go of the skeletons in your closet will open you up to new possibilities. Transformation is key, so if you notice a toxic habit, be willing to do the work to break it.

Libra

As the sign of relationships, get ready—because yours are about to go through a transformation. Everything that has to do with others is about to evolve into something beautiful. You’re moving out of a period in which you played the blame game and into a time of accountability for yourself and others. Building new relationships will require you to revisit your boundaries and establish clear and reasonable expectations. This next phase of your life will help you see through the BS and focus on the connections that honor your authentic self.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Saturn-Neptune conjunct is going to refresh and rebuild your daily life and habits. This will require you to reflect on your dream life—clear out anything that is getting in the way, and then live that dream. This transit can help you become more disciplined, take control of your health, and potentially even explore more healing professions. Under this magical conjunction, Saturn and Neptune are bringing you closer to your natural circadian rhythms, helping you live life as if you were always in a flow state.

Sagittarius

If there was ever a time for your heart to be set on fire, it’s now! The Saturn-Neptune conjunction is a fabulous connection that will bring you closer to your creativity, passions, and romantic desires. You might find that creative blocks are lifting, and you’re becoming more aware of maladaptive dating patterns, which is good because the energy will help you take control over your future approach to these problems. You’ll want to reflect on what matters to you and start building habits that help make those values a reality. Allow your fluid mind and free spirit to explore new ways to create beautiful things for yourself and the people you love.

Capricorn

Capricorn, what a fabulous transit for you to take care of yourself. The Saturn-Neptune conjunction focuses on your most foundational levels of home, family, and emotions. You might feel like this is a time to reparent yourself, and go through some necessary emotional reflection to undo a traumatic past. You might even leave a toxic family situation, or simply redecorate your house to have it align with what you need now. Setting boundaries is the most important part, so look at the people and things in your life that cause more confusion and start creating some distance.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Saturn-Neptune conjunction will build you a stronger voice and a more clear mind. You might notice various miscommunications or having to fight through mental fog, but that is your chance to dig deeper and seek answers. Keeping it casual and bouncing from thought to thought is not going to cut it anymore, you must turn your mind into a powerful tool for self-awareness and expression. Start to engage in critical conversations with yourself and others to build more authentic habits.

Pisces

This cosmic transit involves one of your ruling planets, Neptune—which means this will be a strong point of change for you. You are overcoming financial fears and self-doubt and starting to realign your values with what you deserve. Paying attention to your resources and how you’ve been using what you have is important so you can dissolve away any blockages. This is an opportunity to turn your gifts toward what matters the most to you, and putting your talents toward building those up, as high as they’ll go.