December Horoscope: The 3 Signs Letting Go of Relationship Stress This Week

On December 4, the full moon lights up the sky, lending a heightened sense of emotional and spiritual awareness. Full moons are peak excitable moments, when everyone tends to be a bit more wired. That all coincides perfectly with the Gemini energy of this full moon.

Think of this full moon like a pointillist painting—it helps us balance the big picture with the small details. You won’t know what the painting depicts if you’re an inch away from it, picking apart the placement of each dot. But you won't appreciate the nuance and hard work that went into that piece of art if you only ever stand far away from it.

You might feel an energetic pull toward the minutiae of your life, obsessing over details to help add depth to the complex story of your life. During this time, we won’t be just looking at the overarching theme, we’ll be picking apart every thread. Your mind might feel like it’s running wild, going through all of the possibilities of what, why, and how.

Gemini is one of the most mental zodiac signs. Always lost in thought, falling down new rabbit holes, or caught with 500 browser tabs open. While the full moon is an “emotional” revelation, the energy leans heavily toward intellect and ideas.

The head and the heart swirl together to remind us that our emotions can often provide valuable context for the way the mind functions. Pay attention to anything that ignites your nervous system. Where do you find yourself hyperfixating? When are the moments when you have to take an extra breath or two to calm down?

These are quintessential Gemini full moon experiences that require attention. The universe screaming at you: “This is something that stresses you out! Perhaps we take some time to unpack that, or make adjustments to how we engage with it.”

Under the Gemini full moon, you can expect to be chattier, more inquisitive, and more social. Gemini loves when we gab, so expect plenty of late-night yap sessions leading up to the full moon. These aren’t just surface-level convos, though—they’re insightful discussions that inspire you to learn more about uncharted territories and new perspectives.

The Gemini full moon wants us to accept that there is duality living within all of us. This is the time to flow in and out of various passion projects, wear multiple hats, and explore being more than just your job title.

Additionally, the ruler of the new moon, Mercury, is in Scorpio—and just finished up a monthlong retrograde. There are still lingering effects of the retrograde, but thankfully Mercury is still part of an ongoing grand water trine with Jupiter in Cancer, and Neptune and Saturn in Pisces. It’s a lot of watery influence of a naturally heady air sign transit.

So while this is a logical, mental moon, there is a quiet voice (your intuition) whispering sweet reminders that the head and the heart can work together. How can you use what you know to be truth in your heart and soul as the inspiration for what you need to learn? How can your emotions guide where to start using a fine-tooth comb to smooth out the tangled messes in your life?

Ultimately, this Gemini full moon is like when a ’90s cartoon has a lightbulb turn on above their head in a flashy moment of inspiration. It shines a light on a small detail you might have been missing that’ll help everything else fall in line. For more details, make sure to read your rising sign below. Happy full moon and enjoy the intellectual overload!

Aries

With the full moon in your third house, you can expect plenty of a ha moments. There will be inspiring conversations and a renewed sense of awareness in your daily life. By becoming more in tune with subtleties in conversations and the nuance of your ideas, you’ll have an easier time building up to whatever big-picture goal you’ve been eyeing. Let this full moon inspire you to be more open-minded and find the common thread between the small details and the big picture.

Taurus

With the full moon in your second house, expect some realizations about how you’ve been limiting your resources and keeping too much of a one-track mind. Gemini urges you to explore duality with your material worlds, your values, and finances. This means accepting that you don’t need to prioritize just one thing at a time. You can say yes to what excites you, as long as it is aligned with your non-negotiables. Dabble in duality, and who knows—you might just discover that you can create more streams of stability, both internally and externally.

Gemini

With the full moon in your first house, this is a chance to renew yourself. You can expect to feel drawn into yourself, even spending some moments staring at yourself in the mirror thinking “who are you?” And that’s good! This is your chance to start shedding any superficial facades keeping you from living authentically. Perhaps you’ve been focusing too much on others recently and how they want you to be. But unless it is what you want for yourself, it shouldn’t be a priority. So let go of the fluff and focus on your truth.

Cancer

With the full moon in your twelfth house, this is your chance to let go of ideas or belief systems that are holding you back. A word of caution: you might find that this full moon is a bit overwhelming. There could be a whirlwind of emotions for you to process, causing a bit of mental stress and confusion. But this influx is merely bringing to the surface all the things you should release to live more fluidly. Now’s the time to get your mind right, so do the inner work and let go of any mind-sets that no longer serve you.

Leo

With the full moon in your eleventh house, you can look forward to lots of gabbing with your friends, sharing grand ideas of what you’re hoping for, and how you plan to be more of a leader in your community. Spend as much time as you can surrounded by other people—that’ll help inspiration remain at an all-time high for you. Take advantage of the surplus of ideas surrounding you to help plan for the next step. What a fabulous time to let go of any notion that you aren’t a star in your community so you can collaborate more freely!

Virgo

With the full moon in your tenth house, this lunation is a reflection of your work, what you’ve accomplished, what you hoped to achieve, and what ideas keep coming back to you like a pesky ex during Mercury retrograde. Take this opportunity to reframe your legacy. How do you want to be remembered? Are there ideas flashing in your mind about what you’re meant to do with your life? Remember, you have the capacity to be a multifaceted professional, so don’t limit yourself, and don’t forget that even the smallest of wins is still significant in the grand scheme of things.

Libra

With the full moon in your ninth house, you can expect to intuitively recap what you’ve learned over the past year. What experiences are you looking at differently? Did you take a leap of faith? Under this full moon, let the universe shine a light on ways you can broaden your horizon, and take stock of the adventures or experiences that inspired you most during your reflections. Try and recreate them again next year, they’ll help you immensely.

Scorpio

With the full moon in your eighth house, today is a memoir to your growth, transformation, and vulnerability. You might feel more inclined than usual to share what strikes a chord with your inner psyche. Expect to go very deep, emotionally-speaking—deeper than you usually go. With an increased awareness of what it means to share, you can look forward to more intimate connections built on a mutual understanding of one another. Additionally, this could look like the death of an idea that has built walls instead of expanded your horizons.

Sagittarius

With the full moon in your seventh house, you are going to want to connect and communicate. This is a great time to open yourself up to new relationships, or even reframe your commitments. You’ll want to talk it out, renegotiate the terms of a relationship, and make sure that anything you’ve been keeping a tight lip on gets the chance to see the light of day. Ultimately, you’ll want to either let go of anything (or anyone) causing you relationship stress.

Capricorn

With the full moon in your sixth house, ask yourself if you’ve been doing the same-old, same-old, expecting different results. It shouldn’t be all work and no play—you need to balance your life with holistic fulfillment. What are your hobbies that have nothing to do with work? Do you have a routine that allows for exploration? Under this full moon, clock into your habits and take the time to explore whether or not you can adjust some of them to allow for more flexibility.

Aquarius

With the full moon in your fifth house, you’ll be having a super creative time during this period. There will be plenty of ideas that inspire you to reconnect with your passions and take some indulgent risks. Perhaps you have a creative or romantic breakthrough, realizing something you’ve been missing. Use this high-energy transit to your benefit by sharing the love and celebrating the wins of others as well.

Pisces

With the full moon in your fourth house, the awareness goes inward. You’ll be chewing on emotions, past experiences, and family connections. There could be some a ha moments relating to your family, emotional needs, or upbringing. Perhaps this is the time to vocalize more of what you need from others, as opposed to what you can give out. Remember, all relationships are a give-and-take, and in order for you to have peace of mind, you need to feel supported and secure.