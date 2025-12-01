Twenty-twenty-five has nearly come and gone—and as we move into the last lap of the year, a gust of wind is at our backs to help set sail for an optimistic start for 2026. Now, we are officially entering the astrological winter with Capricorn season. The winter solstice is not only the darkest day of the year, but the moment when the days start to progressively get longer and longer. Much of December is filled with reminders to find the light and seek experiences that keep you optimistic and hopeful about the future. So settle in, and get ready for one last lap before we ring in the new year.

The month kicks off with the Gemini full moon on December 4. The Gemini full moon teaches us how to be more flexible with our communication, idea sharing, and self-expression. There is a nudge from the universe to embrace your duality. Under the Gemini full moon, you might realize how you can juggle all of your responsibilities with less stress, and find comfort holding two things at once and not limit your curiosity. It’s the last full moon of the year, so any thoughts or ideas you want to leave in 2025 and come mentally correct for in 2026 will be cleansed.

Since July 4, the veil has been lifted—and now, Neptune flips forward on December 10, giving us a chance for a big, deep breath. Neptune in Pisces typically wears cosmic rose‑colored glasses. But during retrograde, the universe has snatched them off, so you can see all the cracks. Expect fog to thin and small a ha moments to feel like spiritual CPR: tender, clarifying, and strangely practical. Between now and January 26 you’re in a slow rebirth, dissolving the delusions and gently refusing the old escapist scripts.

Mercury slides back into Sagittarius on December 11, and you can expect your brain to be set to the max. We’ve seen this placement before this year, and because Mercury is still in its post‑retrograde shadow, conversations open up but can be clumsy or overblown. Expect big ideas, honest questions, and a thirst for truth, along with a bit of mental spinning. Lean into broad curiosity, but fact‑check before you tweet the manifesto.

On December 15, Mars struts into Capricorn. This is efficiency at its finest: focused action, realistic timelines, and an appetite for systems that actually work. Want results? Set deadlines, block time, and treat your goals like a project with milestones. Mars in Capricorn gives you the endurance to finish what you started, so bring snacks, a calendar, and a spreadsheet that would make even the most practical divas swoon.

The Sagittarius new moon on December 20 is a philosophical fresh start: new perspectives, a curiosity reset, and permission to plant seeds for future meaning. This moon asks you what you believe and which stories you want to carry forward. Make sure you think big, but keep the manifesto flexible. It’s a brilliant moment to draft roomy intentions, enroll in a class, or begin a travel‑adjacent plan (even if it’s emotional travel). Journal: one belief you’re ready to test in 2026.

The sun steps into Capricorn at the winter solstice on December 21, literally the darkest day before the light starts climbing again. Capricorn’s energy is tidy, responsible, and slightly solemn. Which makes this a great time to ask: what’s finishing, and what still needs steady chips of work? Use this day to inventory projects and choose one small thing to complete before year’s end. It’s the dawning of a new astrological day—slow, steady, and promising.

On December 24, Venus moves into Capricorn. Suddenly, everyone around you is wearing their most sensible styles. Money, priorities, and relationships harden into practical structures that aren’t necessarily unromantic, just realistic. This transit favors long‑term commitments, professional charm, and prioritizing what actually sustains you. If you want to get paid for your worth or make romance feel less dramatic and more reliable, this is your friend: classy, goal‑oriented, and quietly seductive.

Aries

Mars wanders into your ninth house in Sagittarius, then shifts into Capricorn in your tenth on December 15, turning adventurous learning into professional risk‑taking. Say yes to trying something new, even if it isn’t “the right time.” The Gemini full moon lighting your third house on December 4 gives you crisp a ha moments about how you think and present yourself. Spend this time rethinking one habitual line you repeat, and reframe it. The Sagittarius new moon on December 20 asks you to aim past the horizon: enroll in something that expands your philosophy, then pitch one brave idea at work.

Taurus

Venus flirting between your eighth and ninth houses pushes you to take emotional risks and open up. But do it with boundaries; vulnerability can be strategic. The Gemini full moon in your second house on December 4 nudges new ways to value yourself—and how to potentially make some more money. Rather than getting tunnel vision, juggle priorities and notice what actually sticks. The Sagittarius new moon on December 20 in your eighth house promises a transformational yes. So say yes to an experience that reshapes how you feel about risk, intimacy, or shared resources.

Gemini

Mercury hopping between your sixth and seventh houses puts practical relationship work on the table. Perhaps you could tweak habits that support clearer partnership dynamics? With the Gemini full moon in your first house on December 4, the cosmos slaps a mirror in front of you: time to shed versions of yourself that were propped up by dramatics. This is your time to shine, so let the moon shed light on what needs to take up more space. The Sagittarius new moon in your seventh on December 20 brings new people who expand your life; say hello to someone who makes you want to dream bigger and travel emotionally.

Cancer

The Gemini full moon in your twelfth house on December 4 helps you release stuck stories and anxious loops, which will be supported by some gentle shadow work that clears space. The Sagittarius new moon in your sixth house on December 20 supports building flexible, curiosity‑friendly daily routines. Small habit experiments will refresh your sense of capability and open you to new rhythms. Don’t stick to the same-old, same-old this month—try something new. Capricorn season lighting up your seventh house gives practical clarity about partnerships: who’s committed, who’s not, and which boundaries you need.

Leo

With the sun, your ruling planet, in Sagittarius and Capricorn, integrating joy into your routine is another lesson of December. Keep the mantra “work hard, play hard” in mind all month long and you will slay, no doubt. The Gemini full moon in your eleventh house on December 4 highlights group talk and network a ha moments. You’ll see which friends actually champion your next act. Approaching your social circles in new ways and holding space for diverse groups is imperative for learning. Lastly, the Sagittarius new moon asks: what big dream do you want for yourself? This is your chance to say screw it, I’m doing this for me.

Virgo

The Gemini full moon in your tenth house on December 4 brings career clarity—perhaps an idea about your public role finally lands and feels honest. Under the Gemini full moon, set the intention of refreshing your professional perspective. Additionally, The Sagittarius new moon in your fourth house invites a refreshing perspective on family matters and your home. The home and your personal sanctuary will become more open and inviting over the month, especially once Mercury, your ruling planet, moves back into Sagittarius. Then, it’ll be easier for you to communicate the necessary changes you expect to allow for peace of mind to flow through your space.

Libra

With Venus, your ruling planet, moving between Sagittarius and Capricorn, in your third and fourth houses, communicating what you need is imperative this month. Get your mind right, and make sure you aren’t questioning yourself for the sake of someone else’s comfort. Speak your truth. The Gemini full moon in your ninth house on December 4 flips a switch about belief systems, travel plans, or higher learning. Expect a reframe that makes you want to enroll in life. With the Sagittarius full moon, your daily life will start becoming more playful, taking you on short trips that feel like a much-needed holiday! Let the little things inspire you to view life more broadly.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet, Mars, moving into Capricorn this month gives you strategic energy for sorting out how you can use your mind like a tool and be motivated by even the smallest things. This transition will be a fabulous time for you to work hard, and build efficient routines. The Gemini full moon in your eighth house on December 4 nudges a financial or intimate revelation, something shared shifts and frees up energy. That said, the Sagittarius new moon will help you make sure that your priorities are in line, so any excess baggage you cleared during the Gemini full moon is replaced with something that matters to you.

Sagittarius

The majority of the month, the sun is still in your sign! On top of that, Mercury and Venus will be in Sagittarius as well, so take that as your moment to work on yourself. Reconnect with who you are, what you love, and what makes you feel the most confident in your skin. The Gemini full moon in your seventh house will help you release any ideas imposed upon you by others about who you “need to be,” while offering you the chance to make dual commitments to relationships, both new and old. Then, the Sagittarius new moon will help you clearly establish where you are going next—and how to embrace your truth by celebrating all the growth you’ve gone through.

Capricorn

Capricorn season is almost here, and several planets will be moving into your sign this month. Mars and Venus moving into Capricorn will make it easy for you to get a lot done while pampering yourself along the way. Your end of year will be filled with rave reviews, trust, and belief. The Gemini full moon might even give you the chance to make adjustments to your habits and work life, which will allow you to expand your daily capacity to hold space for yourself and your goals. The twelfth house Sagittarius new moon will kick-start a spiritual rebirth that allows you to view the world with more gray areas—and more optimism.

Aquarius

Your ruling planets, Saturn and Uranus, are still retrograde in Pisces and Taurus, respectively. The end of the year might feel like it’s dragging on, but have faith that 2026 will be a big energy shift for you! You got a taste of it earlier this year, so get ready for big changes coming soon. The Gemini full moon in your fifth house on December 4 lights up creative expression and romantic revelations. Your authentic voice wants a mic, so go to a karaoke bar and sing the song in your heart (or anything else that really allows you express yourself). With the Sagittarius new moon, you’ll be able to start connecting with new people who inspire you to pursue your long-term goals. Collaboration and community are going to be pillars for your success under this lunation.

Pisces

Neptune stationing directly will be great for you, Pisces. While the retrograde cleared the fog, you haven’t been moving with ease since your ruling planet was retrograde, so now that you are aware of what needs to be released and dissolved, start letting it go. The Gemini full moon in your fourth house on December 4 brings emotional clarity about home and belonging. An old narrative might finally loosen its grip, and you could feel more comfortable sharing your thoughts with your family. Then, the Sagittarius new moon offers you the chance to take a big swing professionally. If there is a job you’ve had your eye on for a while, now is the time to apply for it.