On December 20, the last lunation of the year graces the stage and sets us all up for success going into 2026. The days surrounding a Sagittarius new moon are always an exciting and optimistic time—you might find yourself thinking of all the limitless potentials in your life. What else would you expect from the sign of exaggeration and excess? Ruled by Jupiter, the Sagittarius new moon is the kind of transit where you have all the permission from the universe to take a risk, say “new year new me,” and actually follow through with it.

This is the perfect moment for setting intentions on how you hope to broaden your horizons and break free from the humdrum of this past year. What will be your next adventure? How do you plan on expanding your world view? What would free you from limitations, creating a more open-minded reality? This Sagittarius new moon says “Take the risk, diva! I will catch you!”

Sagittarius is the freedom-loving archer, running through life by the direction of their arrow. Under the Sagittarius new moon, you should say yes to taking risks. There is probably something tugging at your heart right now that feels scary, but by taking a leap of faith, you will refresh your mind-set to tackle 2026 with confidence.

Generally speaking, the Sagittarius new moon seeks adventure and learning. This lunation wants you to get out of your comfort zone and soak up experiences that make you wiser. That means travel, enrolling in a new class, or listening to how other people have navigated their struggles. Sagittarius reminds us that we learn and grow by doing. Now is not the time to simply manifest change, but to go through the actions which embody that change.

Venus, the planet of creation, beauty, and love, happens to be conjunct the Sagittarius new moon, adding extra auspicious vibes to the already lucky lunation. Venus gives us permission to prioritize what matters to us, while exploring new ways to connect with our self-expression, self-worth, and desires. This is fabulous energy for all of us to start building rather than waiting for the perfect moment to arrive.

With Venus so close, the horizon is less of a scary and unknown world, and more of a blank canvas of limitless opportunity. So manifest with vision boards, through song, dance, poetry, or any other creative outlet. This is a choose-your-own-adventure moment—you get to say yes to what you want and leave anything else in the dust.

However, while this new moon is a blessing to help wrap up a chaotic 2025, Saturn and Neptune in Pisces are making tense squares to the new moon. Saturn restricts. Neptune dissolves. Saturn wants you to hold on tightly to all the lessons and routines you’ve built, but Neptune wants to wash it away and free you from the burden. You can’t just erase all your experiences that have gotten you to this point, but you can’t keep dancing with the devil you know.

You might find yourself asking, “Is the grass really greener on the other side?” To work with this, take what is absolutely necessary and leave the rest. However, don’t forget the lessons you’ve learned along the way; just because you aren’t carrying the weight of it physically or emotionally doesn’t mean you should neglect how certain things have shaped you into who you are today.

Lastly, one of the pillars of Sagittarius is optimism. While focusing on the freedom-loving and exuberant movements of Sagittarius, remember this zodiac sign has faith that everything will work out. And while optimism is not always easy to come by, take some time during this new moon to think about what keeps hope alive for you. Is it dancing with your friends on a Friday night? Or long meditative walks through the park? Joy is a necessary part of nervous system regulation, so while you should absolutely push yourself to achieve new heights, don’t forget about what alleviates the pressure to make it happen all at once.

So, my lovely little chickadee, say yes. This is your permission slip to do something risky and create change in your life. Look toward the horizon and think about what will inspire you to keep going. Read your rising sign horoscope below for additional information, and Happy new moon!

Aries

With the new moon in your ninth house, expect to step into a Dr. Suess sort of moment. Oh, the places you will go—but where are those places? What’s on the horizon for you and what is keeping you inspired and optimistic about life? This new moon is an expansive intention-setting moon, committed to saying yes and taking risks that align with your purpose. Now is a great time to plan a trip you’ve always dreamed of going on, sign up for a masterclass series, and reflect on what you’ve learned over the past year and how it’s shaped your perspective.

Taurus

With the new moon in your eighth house, you better get ready to open yourself up to deeper and more intimate connections. Sharing is caring, after all. You might feel like you are starting to explore uncharted territory by being more vulnerable, but this will allow you to build more intimate relationships. Additionally, while the goal of this transit is to create an external shift in your relationships, you have to first do the internal work. What needs to happen in your life to transform your psyche, and allow you to approach life with a less restrictive mind-set?

Gemini

With the new moon in your seventh house, you are looking at your relationships with a new perspective. You are, hopefully, going to start allowing yourself to connect and commit to connections that inspire and expand you. Pay attention to the people in your life who are encouraging, who help you feel confident, those who support you. Let your social butterfly out, and say yes to people! You’ll be surprised by how many blessings come in the form of new connections.

Cancer

With the new moon in your sixth house, you are refreshing your habits, breaking free from the mundane humdrum of life, and getting ready to for something new. You are, famously, a creature of habit. You like things to be cozy, comfortable, and you are often averse to dramatic changes. However, the Sagittarius new moon wants you to take a look at how you might’ve let yourself get too comfortable. Start exploring new routines that challenge you to move through life with the freedom of a Sagittarius. Focus on healthy habits that inspire you, and create a healthy balance.

Leo

With the new moon in your fifth house, it’s time to party! You’re opening yourself up to pleasure under this lunation, so start exploring hobbies, passion projects, and romantic endeavors that leave your heart aflutter. This is a good time to say “What’s the worst that could happen?” especially if you know that by doing said action you could express yourself more freely. Joy is resistance and restores your nervous system, so go have fun and remember that emotional and creative restoration is necessary.

Virgo

With the new moon in your fourth house, you are stepping back into your most intimate spaces. Your home, family, emotions, and needs are getting a wake-up call. This is the time to reflect on how you may have a limited perspective on your upbringing or familial relationships, and then take the steps to expand that POV. You should want to move forward from the drama, and invest in building safe spaces for you to be honest about what you need. You should be able to return to a safe haven after every adventure, so what will it take to make that safe haven?

Libra

With the new moon in your third house, new ideas that shift your perspective are going to be thrown at you left and right. Your daily life will be amping up your energy, helping you blend the big picture with your everyday tasks. You might get lost in dramatic conversations, working with new tools that keep you on your toes and excited about learning new things. Start taking some risks in your daily life and saying yes to dabbling.

Scorpio

With the new moon in your second house, your material world is ready for a big glow up. This isn’t a moment to do the same old thing. Take some time to reflect on your values and then let yourself say “yes, and” over and over. Your financial world could expand, perhaps through a new or second job. Look at yourself with kinder eyes by reminding yourself of your multiplicities and how expansive you are. Keep the big picture in mind and tell yourself that while the world is large, you have autonomy to make it move the way you want it to.

Sagittarius

With the new moon in your first house, this is your personal rebirth! You should set intentions for who you want to become, and how you wish to create a life that honors your authenticity. This is a great time to get a haircut, go shopping for a new wardrobe, and speak your truth. The first house is all about identity and the self, so taking into consideration the path you’ve been following, and whether or not it aligns with your sense of self. Go be young, wild, free, and completely yourself!

Capricorn

With the new moon in your twelfth house, this is the beginning of a spiritual awakening. The twelfth house is the deep subconscious energy that hides behind your overactive mind. You should make an effort to sit and reflect on how you limit yourself, or how you approach things with too much rigidity. Don’t get caught up in semantics; allow yourself to dream big and start putting faith in something new. Take steps to opening up your world by accepting that you could be getting in your own way.

Aquarius

With the new moon in your eleventh house, you should get ready to start having fun and getting inspired by the world around you. You need to keep an optimistic and open mind of where your social life can go. This is a great time to socialize, get involved in your community, and reflect on your long-term goals. Learn from a wide variety of people by planting seeds with friends and colleagues on how you can engage with each other and expand each other’s horizons through collaboration, community, and communication.

Pisces

With the new moon in your tenth house, you are starting to explore new professional pathways. Finding a career that allows you to have more flexibility and creativity is imperative right now! If you aren’t feeling fulfilled professionally, this is your time to take a leap of faith. Take a moment to think about what you want to be remembered for and where you want to end up. Look out at the horizon and start taking steps to move forward.