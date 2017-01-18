Proof That Diane Keaton is an Unparalleled Style Original

Diane Keaton practically arrived on the scene as a style icon even before all the ties, hats, and high-waisted pants that became synonymous with her wardrobe after she starred in 1977’s Annie Hall. As it turned out, that was just the beginning: She quickly became the queen of menswear with a love of suits that’s now spanned more than four decades (and may still be inspiring fits from the likes of Bella Hadid). The Academy Award winner has adopted other signatures in that time, too: Her red carpet appearances are all but guaranteed to feature either gingham print, piles of pearls, heels with socks, Babadook-style hat, or elegant, obscuring garbs that are essentially glorified body bags. In celebration of her 76th birthday, revisit some of Keaton’s best red-carpet ensembles over the years.

1978 WireImage/Getty Images Keaton fittingly channeled Annie Hall to accept the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the film at the 50th Annual Academy Awards.

1978 WireImage/Getty Images Her penchant for suits made for her and then-boyfriend Warren Beatty’s matching couple style moment later that year at the opening night of a Richard Avedon at the Met.

1980 Getty Images Checkers and two different types of stripes? Keaton went all out with prints for one of her first looks of the ‘80s.

1992 WireImage/Getty Images No one wears a baggy suit like Keaton, as showcased at the opening of A Mom’s Life in Hollywood.

1993 FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images A hint of piles of necklaces to come at the Scleroderma Research Foundation Benefit in 1993.

1994 WireImage/Getty Images Equal parts biker chic and Hollywood glamour at the 1994 Golden Globes.

1994 WireImage/Getty Images Keaton matched her hair with a white suit and sneakers at a Los Angeles screening of Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight.

1995 WireImage/Getty Images Another awards show, another piles of pearls—though Keaton did change things up with a skirt suit instead of trousers at the 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

1995 WireImage/Getty Images She once again opted for a skirt suit at a New York screening of Unstrung Heroes.

2000 WireImage/Getty Images The turn of the century marked the start of Keaton’s tinted glasses and statement belts era, as seen here at the Los Angeles premiere of What Women Want.

2001 WireImage/Getty Images She made the bold choice to pair her patterned kitten heels with socks at the Los Angeles premiere of The Score.

2004 WireImage/Getty Images To accept yet another Golden Globe—this time for her leading role in Something’s Gotta Give—Keaton wore head-to-toe white.

2004 Getty Images Trust us: The girl loves gingham. Plenty more followed after Keaton attended Something’s Gotta Give screening at the 54th annual Berlinale International Film Festival.

2005 WireImage/Getty Images She went with a classic tux at the Los Angeles premiere of The Family Stone.

2006 FilmMagic/Getty Images She made a return to form-fitting dress at the L’Oréal Legends Gala benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

2013 WireImage/Getty Images And wore another black dress to another L’Oréal even later that year.

2014 Getty Images Keaton had Rihanna energy with a statement hat and to-go glass of red wine at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills.

2014 WireImage/Getty Images Keaton switched things up by accented another white ensemble with a touch of black at the New York premiere of And So It Goes.

2014 FilmMagic/Getty Images Keaton unexpectedly paired a leather skirt with white socks at L’Oréal Paris’s ninth annual Women of Worth Awards.

2015 Getty Images for Hammer Museum She appropriately wore Bottega Veneta to the house-sponsored 2015 Hammer Museum Gala.

2016 Getty Images for L’Oréal Baggy dresses have become just as common for suits for Keaton in recent years, as seen here at another L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration.

2017 Photo by David Livingston via Getty Images Though she’s still not opposed to form-fitting silhouettes, as seen here at the Humane Society of the United States’s annual Los Angeles benefit.

2018 Photo by Tiffany Rose via Getty Images Keaton was sophisticated in camel at the 2018 People Concern's Celebrating Change Gala.

2019 Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic via Getty Images She threw together four of her signatures—statement belts, baggy dresses, tinted glasses, and gingham print—at the Los Angeles premiere of Poms.

2019 Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images Later that year, at the Los Angeles premiere of Green Eggs and Ham, she accented her plaid suit with about a dozen crucifixes.