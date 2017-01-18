Proof That Diane Keaton is an Unparalleled Style Original

Diane Keaton practically arrived on the scene as a style icon even before all the ties, hats, and high-waisted pants that became synonymous with her wardrobe after she starred in 1977’s Annie Hall. As it turned out, that was just the beginning: She quickly became the queen of menswear with a love of suits that’s now spanned more than four decades (and may still be inspiring fits from the likes of Bella Hadid). The Academy Award winner has adopted other signatures in that time, too: Her red carpet appearances are all but guaranteed to feature either gingham print, piles of pearls, heels with socks, Babadook-style hat, or elegant, obscuring garbs that are essentially glorified body bags. In celebration of her 76th birthday, revisit some of Keaton’s best red-carpet ensembles over the years.
Keaton fittingly channeled Annie Hall to accept the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the film at the 50th Annual Academy Awards.
Her penchant for suits made for her and then-boyfriend Warren Beatty’s matching couple style moment later that year at the opening night of a Richard Avedon at the Met.
Checkers and two different types of stripes? Keaton went all out with prints for one of her first looks of the ‘80s.
No one wears a baggy suit like Keaton, as showcased at the opening of
A Mom’s Life in Hollywood. FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
A hint of piles of necklaces to come at the Scleroderma Research Foundation Benefit in 1993.
Equal parts biker chic and Hollywood glamour at the 1994 Golden Globes.
Keaton matched her hair with a white suit and sneakers at a Los Angeles screening of
Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight.
Another awards show, another piles of pearls—though Keaton did change things up with a skirt suit instead of trousers at the 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
She once again opted for a skirt suit at a New York screening of
Unstrung Heroes.
The turn of the century marked the start of Keaton’s tinted glasses and statement belts era, as seen here at the Los Angeles premiere of
What Women Want.
She made the bold choice to pair her patterned kitten heels with socks at the Los Angeles premiere of
The Score.
To accept yet another Golden Globe—this time for her leading role in
Something’s Gotta Give—Keaton wore head-to-toe white.
Trust us: The girl loves gingham. Plenty more followed after Keaton attended
Something’s Gotta Give screening at the 54th annual Berlinale International Film Festival.
She went with a classic tux at the Los Angeles premiere of
The Family Stone.
She made a return to form-fitting dress at the L’Oréal Legends Gala benefiting the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
And wore another black dress to another L’Oréal even later that year.
Keaton switched things up by accented another white ensemble with a touch of black at the New York premiere of
And So It Goes.
Keaton unexpectedly paired a leather skirt with white socks at L’Oréal Paris’s ninth annual Women of Worth Awards.
Getty Images for Hammer Museum
She appropriately wore Bottega Veneta to the house-sponsored 2015 Hammer Museum Gala.
Baggy dresses have become just as common for suits for Keaton in recent years, as seen here at another L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration.
Photo by David Livingston via Getty Images
Though she’s still not opposed to form-fitting silhouettes, as seen here at the Humane Society of the United States’s annual Los Angeles benefit.
Photo by Tiffany Rose via Getty Images
Keaton was sophisticated in camel at the 2018 People Concern's Celebrating Change Gala.
Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic via Getty Images
She threw together four of her signatures—statement belts, baggy dresses, tinted glasses, and gingham print—at the Los Angeles premiere of
Poms. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Later that year, at the Los Angeles premiere of
Green Eggs and Ham, she accented her plaid suit with about a dozen crucifixes. Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images
For her first major mid-pandemic red-carpet appearance, Keaton joined the likes of Dakota Johnson in wearing head-to-toe Gucci at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.