The 50 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad in Your Life

Some fathers teach you how to ride a bicycle, others teach you how to pick yourself up when life throws you off of one. Both scenarios deserve to be celebrated. Father’s Day, which falls on June 21 this year, feels like a seminal moment to love the ones who have guided you—or even the ones who taught you caution and resilience in quieter ways; the fathers who have loved deeply and helped shape your children into exceptional human beings. We know and often say that appreciation comes in many forms, but sometimes luxury, usefulness, or simple thoughtfulness can speak volumes. Below are our some of our preferred gift ideas to make the dad in your life feel loved, happy, and genuinely appreciated (at every price range).

Bottega Veneta Backgammon $11,000 See on Bottega Veneta If your dad seems to already own everything—including strong opinions, excellent luggage, and at least one jacket from the ’80s that he refuses to replace—this backgammon set should be your go-to. While the game is enjoying a current comeback moment, Bottega Veneta has created the gold standard: rich olive, cream, and brown tones, finely crafted wooden cups, ceramic pieces made from Venetian clay, and a supple calf leather case that feels more heirloom than hobby.

Clive Christian Crown Collection Matsukita Fragrance $500 See on Clive Christian For the cultured father who appreciates a touch of history with his gifts, this is a fragrance steeped in olfactory heritage. Gorgeous woody notes fuse with yerba mate tea, pink pepper, and bergamot. The result is one of this perfumery’s most refined scents, favored by discerning noses since 1892.

Rolex Datejust 41 Watch $11,650 See on Rolex A new relaunch from Rolex sees the Datejust reimagined in the luxury watch brand’s signature green—only this time, it’s rendered in ombré form, with a brighter center that feels more dramatic, encased with a fluted bezel. The whole presentation unfolds into this handsome gradient effect toward the edge of the face that’s really cool. We predict that dad or your boyfriend will definitely drool over this fabulous gift.

Connolly Navy Cashmere Robe de Chambre $2,250 See on Connolly England This is an indulgent robe that gets everything right. Cut from beautifully soft Scottish cashmere—from the brand beloved by those with an affinity for understated luxury on both sides of the Atlantic—this gift has a relaxed-luxe feel with a clean, ribbed finish that keeps it modern.

Giobagnara Leather Rummikub Set $3,795 See on Abask Seriously, who doesn’t love a great game of Rummikub? Here is a lasting gift, designed for slow evenings, a few drinks, and time well spent with family and friends. Crafted with every detail in mind—in Italy, of course—the set is beautifully finished with calf leather in four different tones.

Leica Q3 Camera $7,350 See on Leica If he’s recently retired and looking for a new hobby, then look no more. This will capture the finest moments in his life—the Leica Q3 camera takes beautiful, crisp, and vibrant shots with a compact, easy-to-use design. Added bonus: the camera has an all-in-one setup and autofocus, making it easy to use without the need for extra lenses or complicated gear.

Bang & Olufsen Advanced ANC Earbuds $1,500 See on Bang & Olufsen If long flights, music, and in-transit films are part of his rhythm, he will love this gift. Encased in brushed aluminum, these earbuds offer superb noise cancellation and the pinnacle of clear call quality (everything from conversations to playlists will feel uninterrupted and precise).

Chanel Comète Eau de Parfum $595 See on Chanel Here’s a unique scent to up his handsome fashion game with each spritz. This fragrance is infused with cherry blossom and iris. It’s charming, grounded, and a perfect scent fit for what dads should always feel like.

Cartier Trinity Cufflinks $5,650 See on Cartier A wise choice for the father of your children, this is something classic enough to outlast his current streetwear obsession (sometimes he still thinks he’s 16) and enhance his wardrobe for life. The three-tone gold works with any watch or shirt detail, making it easy to wear now. It’s the kind of piece that will still feel relevant when it’s eventually passed down to your babies.

Lorenzi Milano Zebu Horn Barbecue Utensils (Set of 6) $7,600 See on Abask A major gift for the discerning dad who suddenly becomes a chef the moment he steps behind the grill (and who is never happier than when he’s feeding the people he loves). Equally rugged and refined, this set comes tucked inside a handsome, foldable calfskin leather case and includes six essential tools for mastering the fire: a long spatula, carving knife, fork, brush, and tongs, all forged in stainless steel with polished Zebu horn handles.

L'Atelier du Vin Le Plateau Wine Tool Case $1,100 See on L'Atelier du Vin Artfully designed but also practical—just the way your dad likes everything. This clever wine set lets you skip the endless trips to the kitchen or bar, putting everything you need for entertaining right at the coffee table so he can sit and chat with his friends. Crafted from beautiful cherrywood, it comes fully loaded with high-quality essentials, like handmade leather coasters, a chromed metal foil cutter for clean capsule removal, and a pourer leaf for smooth, drip-free helpings.

Loewe Medium Pistacchio Candle $265 See on Loewe We’re obsessed with this tasteful, composed, gourmand candle that will enhance the aroma of dad’s favorite room.

Hermès "Chaine d'Ancre" MagSafe Card Holder for Phone $820 See on Hermès If his phone is rarely out of hand (or ear), this stylish Hermès MagSafe card holder has a nice flair to it—for the busy and stylish dude in your life.

Prada Re-Nylon and Saffiano golf bag $7,100 See on Prada If he lives his best life on the golf course and insists on doing it in stye, this is a fab upgrade from the usual offering. Prada’s golf bag is crafted in durable Re-Nylon with Saffiano leather detailing—built to last and designed to keep him cooler than the rest of the tee sheet.

Santa Maria Novella The Selection Gift Box $240 See on Santa Maria Novella Beautifully presented in Santa Maria Novella’s signature box and ribbon (saving you at least one task before enduring Father’s Day brunch) the set includes the richly scented Tobacco Toscano Cologne, the label’s Crema de Mani lemon hand cream, and a tube of the coveted moisturizing Before & After Shave Cream.

Roe Caviar Personalized Indulge Box $485 See on Roe Caviar For the foodie dad who loves a truly savory bite, this experience can create a beautiful moment for him to indulge in something exceptional, crafted with the finest fine-grain salt to elevate the rich, buttery flavor of the roe. This gift comes with two mother-of-pearl spoons make it feel extra special—and adding his initials to the box is always a thoughtful and personal touch.

Dior Escale Cocktail Glasses (Set of Four) $380 See on Dior Your dad will have no trouble showing these off to friends and guests, casually mentioning his very thoughtful daughter gifted them. The set of four is made of crystalline glass with beautifully smoky hues—a perfect fit for his evenings of lively conversation and plenty of toasts.

Le Labo Santal 33 Hand Soap and Hand Lotion See on Le Labo After persistent pleas from Santal 33 devotees, Le Labo has delivered a gorgeous scent that’s wonderfully foolproof in the gift department. The brand’s new hand soap and lotion set brings a subtle touch of everyday grooming luxury to his bathroom counter.

Loro Piana André Shirt in Linen $865 See on Loro Piana We searched high and low and can declare this the absolute finest men’s linen shirt in existence (it’ll forever be a wardrobe staple for the father of your children). The feel of the material is exceptional, with a cut that sits just right on the shoulders. Mother-of-pearl buttons, the signature mouche, and softly rounded cuffs keep this look polished, not flashy. It comes in a crisp, timeless white as well as a few understated colors.

Louis Vuitton Andrews Golf Kit $955 See on Louis Vuitton For the guy who’s happiest on the course, this sleek (and useful) kit carries three golf balls and four tees, and clips neatly to a belt loop or golf bag.

Dior Sauvage Eau Forte Parfum $168 See on Dior Composed by one of the most esteemed noses in modern perfumery, Francis Kurkdjian, this is a fresher, more spiced reinterpretation of a modern classic. Built on unbleached lavender, musk, and woods, it will easily delight your father.

Gucci Knit Cotton Sweater With Web Intarsia $1,450 See on Gucci We’re quite taken with this timeless navy crewneck—and candidly, we fully intend to borrow it ourselves. It’s one of the most enduring Gucci men’s pieces to lend him a sense of cutting-edge taste.

Brunello Cucinelli Silk and Linen Scarf With Stripes $1,150 See on Brunello Cucinelli The dad in your life deserves one fashion item that makes him look like James Bond—that is, significantly more pulled together than the rest of us. This silk-and-linen scarf pairs easily with jeans, is a great staple for travel, and ensures a chic insurance policy against looking rumpled.

Baccarat Harmonie Set of Bar Accessories $490 See on Baccarat For the dad who proudly loves prepping his own martinis, give him something he will enjoy for years to come. Beautifully encased in Baccarat’s signature red box, this elegant bar set with the signature vertical lines is both timeless and utilitarian. The set includes: a shaker, mixing glass, strainer, double jigger, and bar spoon.

Saint Laurent Lighter Holder in Brass $310 See on Saint Laurent This is pure 1970s-inspired chic: so sculptural, minimal, and cinematic, echoing for us the effortlessly cool moments of Alain Delon lighting up on screen. This lighter holder is an ideal gift for the dapper husband or dad who enjoys cigars or cigarettes with a certain level of panache.

James Perse Men's Suede Shearling Lined Loafer $495 See on James Perse No matter the kind of dad or husband, this is the pair they will reach for at the end of the day; soft, easy, and genuinely comfortable with solid foot support.

Gucci Card Case With Logo $330 See on Gucci For the father who is slowly accepting that the world no longer runs on folded cash and “just in case” receipts, this sleek essential signals he’s evolving with the times (even if he still prints his e-mails).

Tumi x McLaren Velocity Backpack $1,795 See on Tumi An essential for the dad who’s always on the move, this lightweight design is a pleasure to carry and intelligently built, with features like magnetic zipper pulls, a built-in USB port, and a padded tablet pocket. Practical, refined, and crafted with Tumi quality, he’ll think of you each time he uses it.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Parfum $147 See on Dolce & Gabbana You can’t go wrong gifting him this scent, because each inhale is so incredibly pleasing—especially the gorgeous fusion of citrus notes and the cocooning, creamy base.

Brunello Cucinelli Mr. Brunello Sunglasses $933 See on Brunello Cucinelli We keep coming back to these because they are chic and will flatter virtually every face shape. They carry serious sophistication vibes that instantly elevate even his white T-shirt and jeans.

Hermès Paddock Solo Charger $1,250 See on Hermès Here’s a modern trinket that carries an understated, Parisian kind of taste for an everyday price point. More than anything else, this phone charger, disguised as a minimalist objet, will look look super chic next to his bed or on his office desk.

Orlebar Brown Men's Striped Boxer $395 See on Orlebar Brown Dad can wear these classic swim trunks all summer long—fishing, boating, and holding court without embarrassing you in a Speedo. A timeless staple, they pair perfectly with a crisp white T-shirt for that effortlessly put-together, by-the-sea look.

Truefitt & Hill Edwardian Collection Shaving Brush & Razor Set $460 See on Truefitt & Hill While some gifts are used once, this beautiful shaving set will become part of dad’s daily ritual. Impeccably made in the U.K., this is a timeless luxury (that comes in four different colors).

Taschen “Ultimate Collector Watches” Book $250 See on Taschen For the dad who can identify a watch from across the room (and will absolutely tell you and everyone around you about it). This is an artfully bound, boxed set that opens into two volumes tracing the most formidable moments in watchmaking history.

Bvlgari Man Wood Essence Eau de Parfum $165 See on Bulgari Intense and handsomely aromatic, the magnetic notes of Sichuan pepper, cypress, and cashmere wood create a fabulous scent dad will be sure to love all year long.

Paul Smith Tri-Color 'Signature Stripe' Socks Three Pack $90 See on Paul Smith I mean, why not? This is a playful but still polished gift for the father who is equally at home donning weekend casual and sharp tailoring. We love the fun Paul Smith-signature stripes.

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Car Diffuser and Insert $125 See on Diptyque A cool Father’s Day upgrade for the dad who takes pride in every drive. This diffuser scent brings a subtle touch of luxury to his commute.

Hypervibe G10 Mini V2 Vibrating Plate $1,799 See on Hypervibe The health of the man you love is a priority. We adore this particular model for Father’s Day because it goes far beyond the watered-down vibration plates currently crowding the wellness market. Hypervibe delivers the proper level of G-force needed to stimulate muscles, improve circulation, and support recovery in a noticeable way.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch Blaue Acht Pocket Watch $400 See on Swatch What else can we call this but a compelling gift for a father who sees watches less as instruments and more as objects of visual language? The Audemars Piguet × Swatch collaboration lives in gesture as much as function, worn around the neck as a considered statement rather than confined to the wrist. Full of color and movement, it feels grounded in the substance and gravity of AP.

Aman Purifying Auric Cleanse Bath Salts $145 See on Aman Because after years of assembling bikes, fixing Wi-Fi, and pretending your teenage phases were “just a stage,” your father has earned a proper soak. The blend here contains healing Himalayan salts, magnesium chloride, palo santo, chamomile, lavender, and citrus notes, helping to ease stiff joints, boost circulation, and clear the mental cobwebs that tend to collect while parenting.

Salt & Stone Body Care Ritual Set $103 See on Salt & Stone Easy and cool, this clean-ingredient lineup was tailor-made for the no-fuss dad who has an affinity for standout scents.

Smythson of Bond Street Large Rectangular Trinket Tray in Panama $340 See on Smythson This is a small luxury gift with lasting charm: monogram his initials for a leather tray that brings styled order to his desk.

Cuyana Tech Carryall $198 See on Cuyana If your dad carries the office with him, this beautifully crafted carryall keeps his laptop, chargers, and travel essentials impeccably organized.

Acqua di Parma Buongiorno La Collezione Fragrance Discovery Set $247 See on Neiman Marcus This curated set of five distinct yet truly harmonious scents invites him to choose his fragrance with intention year-round.

Nossara Waffle Towel Set $92 See on Nossara A cult favorite among those who know their fine linens, this waffle towel set crafted in Imabari, Japan is exceptionally absorbent, yet light and comfortable. It’s the best-made towel we’ve come across in recent past, and we’ve gifted it often; many have appreciated the set, which comes with bath, hand, and face towels.

The Maker Coaster Set $52 See on The Maker From the acclaimed Maker Hotel in the Hudson Valley, these richly hued, upcycled leather coasters bring a tailored touch of old-world charm to dad’s bar cart, desk, or den.

Weekender Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board $289 See on Retrospec Whether he is out East or by the Pacific, this paddle board is a great gift for the man who loves the outdoors and can’t get enough time on the water.

Remedy Place NAD+ Smart Pen See on Remedy Place You send him posts about salt intake, cholesterol, and curbing his sugar because his health is always at the forefront of your mind. This Father’s Day, give him something designed to support his energy, sleep quality, and cognitive function: the NAD+ Smart Pen. Convenient, effective, and easy to use, each pen contains up to twenty 50mg doses, or ten 100mg doses.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Stretch-Knit Sleep Mask $34 See on Cozy Earth Here’s a small gesture with outsize impact: a bamboo stretch sleep mask that’s supremely comfortable, breathable, and an indulgence he’d never justify on his own (but we know he will thank you with each night of restful sleep).