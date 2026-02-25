February Horoscope: The 4 Signs Turning the Page on a New Start This Week

On February 25 and 26, the chaos goblin himself is back on his worst behavior: Mercury—the planet of communication, mental energy, daily tasks, tools, and tech—will go retrograde. This three-week soirée, lasting until March 20, is nothing new for us astrology girlies, however. We know better than to respond to DMs from old flames or jump to conclusions....Right?

Mercury’ll do its retrograde dance through Pisces this time around, which means daydreamer energy will abound. The mind becomes more creative and fluid. Rationality seeks emotional guidance. Time twists and turns like the twilight zone.

Mercury doesn’t do great in Pisces, because the emotional fish is in direct opposition to the planet’s naturally analytical nature. Expect the lord of logic to lose a few points of clarity for the next few weeks. That said, every flop era contains essential lessons, which come with patience and reflection—two Mercury retrograde essentials.

Mercury normally keeps our schedules organized and our desks decluttered. That’s not the case right now, so the BS will pile up quickly and you’ll be swimming in the swill if you’re not careful.

It’s the perfect time to take it slow. This is a great mantra during any Mercury retrograde, but especially one in Pisces. Pay attention to every bit of stimulus coming your way and be mindful of what feels positive and what doesn’t.

Additionally, seek out some kind of spiritual escape to help yourself recoup when you’re overwhelmed. Meditation, art therapy, devotional acts of service—whatever it may be, just find that flow state. Put your phone down and fight against the urge to get distracted by an endless feed. Go inward—ask yourself what is causing distress right now and why? Once this retrograde is over, it’ll be easier to separate from those stressors.

While you have full permission to take a load off right now, you might also feel compelled to revisit old projects, relationships, or situations. This is a good thing, generally speaking. But approach the return with an experimental and exploratory mind. Don’t close a loop just for the sake of it, because it will reopen after the retrograde. Reflect on different methods to solve the problem at hand and make decisions once the retrograde dust settles.

Remember that the next few weeks are the stars’ ways of saying slow it down. Yes, there will be chaotic and frustrating moments. But the more intentionally you move through the chaos, the easier it’ll be to handle. Below are some rising sign readings to help you navigate this retrograde if you need extra guidance. Wishing you the best, and stay safe out there.

Aries

This Mercury Retrograde will be particularly chill—as in, it’s time for you to chill out. Use these next three weeks to slow down and smell the roses (or whatever you’ve been rushing past lately). Doing so will help you get ready for the upcoming changes coming your way. You’re entering a period of life that will require a lot of letting go, so reflect on what is coming to an end and use this Mercury retrograde to find peace and closure.

Taurus

The next few weeks of Mercury retrograde could provide some amazing revelations. They might come in the form of reconnecting with a friend or social group, or even the opportunity to reframe your community at large. The main task of this retrograde is to think about what your long-term goals are, and whether your network is able to support them. You could get lost in others’ expectations of you, so take a breath and ask yourself if their desires are best.

Gemini

This period of time could have you questioning your life path. Perhaps you’re getting nostalgic about a past dream you had for yourself, or questioning what the next big career move looks like. Start dreaming about your legacy, and think about what pivots you can make to start flowing down that path. Be careful about overloading yourself right now; know your boundaries and stick to them. The good news is that you don’t have to rush anything. Allow the answers to come to you.

Cancer

Mercury retrograde might have some third-eye-opening effects. You might find yourself questioning what you know, particularly your belief systems and understanding of the world around you. That’s okay—the answers won’t be super clear right now, so be patient with the process. This is a good time to reflect on how your life experiences have shaped you. Open yourself up to new forms of wisdom or educational resources.

Leo

The next few weeks could be incredibly transformative, or it could be a fever dream. It all depends on whether or not you’re willing to face your skeletons in the closet. There might be some tension with your most intimate relationships, causing misunderstanding or misalignment. Make sure you are patient with yourself and others. What you share emotionally and materially is important to reflect on, so make sure you are aligned before committing to anyone or anything.

Virgo

Virgo, this Mercury retrograde is going to be a relationship reflection moment. Anything to do with significant others falls under the domain of these next few weeks, but prepare especially for misunderstandings and potential mishandling. Take some time to think about the symbiosis between you and those to whom you are committed. You’ll want to make sure there is an even give-and-take—or reconsider whether that relationship should continue after the retrograde’s done.

Libra

Your daily life could start feeling a bit off-kilter going into this retrograde. You might start slipping with your work-life balance, and a potential health scare could whip you into shape. Before you get lost in the sauce, take some time to review your schedule and what you have on your plate to make sure you aren’t piling on. Slow down on a day-to-day basis and you’ll be fine.

Scorpio

What a fabulous time to reconnect with what you love! The daydreamer in you is coming out. This is great news because you’ve probably felt a bit frustrated with finding joy right now. Start revisiting your hobbies, creative projects or anything else that helps the mundane feel magical. Be warned, this retrograde has the potential to bring back past flames into your life more than any other sign. Remember your exes are exes for a reason.

Sagittarius

This Mercury Retrograde is going to hit home—literally. Your family life, emotions, and home life could feel like it is fighting against choppy waters at the moment. You’d benefit from spending some time nurturing your safe space. This would be a good moment to consider going to therapy, or revisiting your emotional regulation tactics. Expect a lot of nostalgia.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this Mercury retrograde holds a more literal interpretation for you. Your mental energy, daily tasks, and local environment will probably feel topsy-turvy these next few weeks. Think before you speak—there will be plenty of room for unwanted Freudian slips. Double-check your schedule and e-mail. And consider spending some time in your local environment, observing your surroundings to keep yourself grounded.

Aquarius

The retrograde energy over the next few weeks could do some damage to your wallet—and worth. You might feel the urge to go on a shopping spree that you immediately regret, or let someone else’s idea of you affect your confidence. This is a time to reflect on why you surround yourself with certain things and ideas. Is delusion clouding your integrity? Lock in to what really matters and let go of anything else.

Pisces

Pisces, this Mercury retrograde is a reflection of self. You’re stepping into a better understanding of the self—however, it might involve you struggling to recognize the person looking back in the mirror. Take some time to reflect on the spaces you take up and whether or not you are able to be your authentic self. After this retrograde, you’ll probably need to do some reintroductions, but that’s the beauty of this period of renewal.