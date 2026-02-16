The supercharged new moon on February 17 will reveal the shocking and unexpected plans the universe has in store for us. This will be the first eclipse of 2026, and with it being in the electric sign of Aquarius we can expect a whole lot of change coming our way.

If you’ve felt stagnant, stuck on a plateau, or in a desperate need of a wake-up call to send inspiration through your soul, this is just the transit for you. Eclipses often bring us dramatic revelations, making it painfully obvious what needs to be done in order to shake off the dust. With this being a solar eclipse, expect new doorways to open.

Aquarius is the innovator of the zodiac. This is your friend who is always three steps ahead of the trends, knows the next big pop sensation, which fashion trends will hit the runway two years from now, and has all the latest gadgets to boot. Under this eclipse, you can expect your mind to be running wild with ideas that seem far too grand or eccentric—but trust in the timing. Each one will unfold exactly when and how it needs to, if it’s meant to be.

Another important facet of Aquarian transits is social change. Aquarius wants us to stay connected to our community. This energy draws us closer to those who are part of our soul groups. Join or start a club. Spearhead a community outreach program at work. Pursue any kind of activation that advocates for a sense of communal living.

The real tea of Aquarius is individuality. This is not to be confused with individualism. Aquarius teaches us how to stand out from the crowd, and that the crowd is much more interesting to look at when everyone is doing their own thing. In a sense, we’re about to enter an era of celebrating non-conformity. But not for the sake of senselessly rebelling, rather for allowing our true self to be freed from the expectations of societal pressures.

In order to make the most of this new moon solar eclipse, you’ll want to ask yourself if you’re growing frustrated with fitting in. What facets of your life feel too restricted by someone else’s rules? How can you push the boundaries just enough so you can slowly start to reshape any molds you’re expected to fit into?

The tension in this Aquarius solar eclipse lies with an uneasy aspect between the sun, moon, and Uranus. Coincidentally, Uranus is the ruler of Aquarian energy, so there is a familiarity to the pressure we are feeling. With a square to Uranus, you’ll feel extra impatient and nervous about what all of these magnificent ideas coming your way. It is of the utmost importance to proceed with caution.

Unless you are a chaos-loving fiend, avoid making too many decisions that have finite outcomes. That means no quitting your job, breaking up with your lover, or moving to a new city (yet.) Pay attention to what feels the most urgent at the moment, and do some heavy reflection on the best way to approach solutions. Again, if you love chaos, let the change happen naturally—frankly, you might not even be able to control the change under an eclipse. Then, allow the clarity of post-eclipse season to wash over you, guiding the inspiration that comes during this transit.

For a deeper look at what you can expect during this eclipse, check your rising sign below. Happy eclipse season, and trust that change is coming. It will make us all better in the end.

Aries

This solar eclipse will bring beautiful revelations about your future and social groups. Start thinking about where you want to end up next, and who can help you reach that finish line. Interdependence is the key, so allow yourself to be supported and inspired by the people around you. You might notice that certain friendships (or even new friendships) are coming in to help guide you, so don’t ignore the signs: there are lots of support systems out there for you.

Taurus

Taurus, your time to shine and take charge is coming! The solar eclipse is helping you better assess professional and authority dynamics in your life so you can make the changes necessary to be in control of your future. You might find that you are researching new jobs, or career pathways, which is good to let you know what options are out there. The main goal should be reflecting on what you deserve more of, and what legacy you wish to leave behind in this lifetime. Change is just beyond your fingertips, so reach a little further!

Gemini

The solar eclipse is a burst of light to your already illuminated mind. You might feel inspired to take on a new educational journey, or even seek wisdom through tangible experiences. A new adventure is on the horizon, you just have to say yes to it. That said, patience is your friend right now. While it would be easy to rush forward, you want to make sure that you are absorbing all the information coming your way. Don’t lose sight of the bigger picture.

Cancer

Cancer, this eclipse could feel like an electric shock to your soul. The deepest, most intimate parts of you are waking up, so it’s time to assess whether or not you are prepared to transform. This would be a good time to reflect on security—both for yourself and your loved ones. If you notice there isn’t a great structure in place, think about the ways in which you can pioneer a new safety net. Ultimately, this eclipse wants you to make sure that you and your loved ones are safe, and that there is a symbiotic balance in those relationships.

Leo

Expect this solar eclipse to bring the start of something new with someone new. This could be a business or romantic relationship, but either way pay attention to the folks in your life right now. You could start tossing around ideas to sign a contract, or embark on a business endeavor with a friend. You might redefine the expectations of a relationship so you can approach holding space for each other better. That said, in order for new things to come in, you might have to make room. Don’t fret if you notice some of your other connections becoming less of a priority right now.

Virgo

This solar eclipse is signaling a new beginning for your health, habits, and work life. If you’ve felt too restricted or stuck trying to “follow the right path,” this is your chance to carve out your own. The good news is that you are the master planner of the zodiac, so you can stick to what works currently while slowly integrating more aspirational changes. This is a great time to step off the plateau and start challenging yourself to embrace new horizons, even if they’re scary.

Libra

Libra, the solar eclipse will bring forth plenty of joyous experiences for you to sink your teeth into. This is a great time to start exploring new hobbies and creative projects that make your heart sing. You might even feel compelled to do some romantic experimentation; perhaps it’s time to spice it up in the bedroom or put yourself back out there. You’ll want to take some risks and get your adrenaline pumping, so listen to your heart and do what feels right to make you feel alive.

Scorpio

February 17 will be an eye-opening experience. You might feel yourself less energetic than usual leading up to the eclipse, or even that your emotions have run amok. On one hand, this is frustrating, but on the other it is the universe reminding you to slow down and nourish what you need. Start exploring ways you can innovate and expand your personal sanctuaries to usher in an era of belonging that keeps you safe. Focus on your foundation and you will find that your life is less tense moving forward.

Sagittarius

Expect a turn of events in your daily life and local spaces. You might notice around the time of the eclipse your everyday activities are becoming more sporadic and electric. The commute to work, stroll to your local coffee shop, or even morning doom scrolls could be filled with new ideas and conversations. The Aquarius solar eclipse is trying to clear out any dust on your mind to help you think more expansively and view the world with a fresh perspective. Consider this an opportunity to learn something new, or even take a short trip.

Capricorn

Your material world is about to get a reboot. Under this eclipse, your finances, values, and self-worth will experience a glow-up. This could look like new ideas (or opportunities) on how you can earn more disposable income, or even prioritize your most valued resources. This is a time to ask yourself whether or not you feel stable in your current situation. If not, how can you make changes? Don’t make any dramatic moves just yet, though! Patience is a virtue and you’ll want to make sure you don’t ignore the systems that already exist and work in sustaining your lifestyle.

Aquarius

This is the time for a new you: bring it to the forefront. You can expect dramatic and exciting revelations about the version of yourself you’ve been hiding from the world. You might feel an urgency to revamp your wardrobe, hit the gym, or even get a new haircut. The solar eclipse is a time for reinvention and discovering what is needed to express your authentic self. So make sure that you are being intentional about how you represent who you are.

Pisces

Pisces, the solar eclipse will be more of a reflective time than anything else. With the electric energy in the air, you might notice some weird dreams or déjà vu moments. The good news is that you can take it slow and allow the spiritual awakening to come to you. Enjoy the mental and emotional stimulus, and once eclipse season passes, get ready to start taking action to make your vivid dreams a reality.