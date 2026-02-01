February Horoscope: The 3 Signs Getting the Recognition They Deserve

On February 1, a bold Leo full moon arrives. Every month, we are treated to this celestial phenomena, which heightens our emotions and intuitions. The witchy friend in your life will tell you that this is the perfect time for a deep clean of your mind, body, home, and soul to start making space for what you need. Think of it as a cosmic compass realignment.

The Leo full moon is first and foremost a celebration of life. Finding joy is what Leo does best. The lion reminds us that without joy life becomes harder, and without anything to balance out the hard times it’s less likely that we are able to grow from them. Consider full moon rituals that let our your inner child: going dancing, playing games, indulging in simple pleasures, and a treat or two are perfect ways to align your spirit with the universe right now.

When the moon is in Leo, everyone becomes more dramatic and outspoken. Leo is the performer of the zodiac, teaching us how to take up space, express ourselves, and set our hearts ablaze. Under the Leo full moon, we want to pay attention to the parts of our lives that feel as though they are dimming our flame. The stars are aligning in such a way that we are invited to step into center stage for the sake of keeping the soul alive.

On one hand, you might notice leading up to the full moon that the people around you (and the one looking back in the mirror) are repeating the same word over and over: me, me, me. On the other hand, that enhanced sense of self is stemming from a need for self-preservation on a soul level. Leo is ruled by the sun (which is currently in Aquarius) which means it is quite literally the life force of the zodiac.

Think about what moves and motivates you. What fuels your fire and keeps you inspired to take on the challenges of another day? Those are the things that will become painfully apparent during this full moon; the universe will remind you what needs prioritizing.

This full moon doesn’t come without its challenges, however. Opposite the moon are Pluto, Mars, the Sun, Venus, and Mercury in Aquarius. That’s half of the planets in a contradictory energy. Where Leo teaches us to keep our spirits alive, Aquarius encourages the holding of collective truths. This means you might feel a bit uncomfortable with putting yourself first at the moment, or you might struggle to discern what is yours and what belongs to someone else. It also creates an all-or-nothing energy, which needs to be carefully balanced with patience and reflection.

The lesson of this intense opposition is to identify your role in the bigger picture. Humans are social creatures, and Leo and Aquarius are both incredibly social signs. There is an important message of understanding that (as cheesy as it sounds) we are all in this together. Your happiness doesn’t have to come at the expense of someone else’s and vice versa. Conversely, you are not completely removed from the pain of those around you.

Consider the ways you and your community can retain more of that Leo goodness as this full moon approaches. Also, this is the last lunation before eclipse season, so if you want to cleanse or manifest now is the time (or you’ll have to wait until the end of March). Remember, full moons are cleansing energies, so the ah-ha moments will be shining a spotlight on whatever is getting in the way of your much-needed joy. For a more in-depth look at how this full moon will impact you, make sure to read your rising sign horoscope below!

Aries

Expect a creative awakening. This is the moment when you’ll start focusing on what you love, which means reinvesting your efforts in hobbies, creative projects, and romantic connections that make your heart sing. Remember that making joy a priority allows you to continue filling your cup. Take some time during this full moon to reflect on what gets in the way of your happiness, and how you can clear a path toward more consistently indulging in chicken soup for the soul.

Taurus

Under this full moon, it’ll be time to slow down and make sure you are stoking the flames of the fires that keep your home nice and cozy. While you might be inclined to keep focusing on work, it's important under this full moon that you slow down and celebrate your sanctuary. Recognize what emotions and family issues feel unresolved or are causing any unnecessary drama and give them a little TLC. Finding balance between what you want to achieve and what you need to recoup is the name of the game.

Gemini

Gemini, your daily life might feel as though it has been all over the place, and you are struggling to find focus. Thankfully, this full moon will shine a light on the ideas, conversations, and daily matters that are the most important. While you might want to continue dancing through life, it is important to acknowledge the necessary tasks at hand that have been piling up. Take some time to sift through your to-do lists and start checking some boxes—allowing needs and wants to coexist.

Cancer

The full moon is shining a light on your values, self worth, and finances. Consider the Leo energy a wake up call to make sure that you are using your emotional and material resources wisely. This full moon is revealing the ways that you need to set your priorities. You might get some unexpected (positive) news that helps you reaffirm your sense of self, or even get a financial boost to pay you back for all your hard work. Expect this full moon to give you clarity on what stabilizes you inside and out and what you can walk away from.

Leo

In a sense, this full moon is your cosmic birthday. While your naturally dramatic energy might have you saying “it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to” remember that you are in charge of taking up the space you deserve. This is your chance to put yourself first, but make sure you don’t put others down in the process. Under this full moon, you’re encouraged to reconnect with your power and make sure that you are stepping forward to get what you know you deserve.

Virgo

Virgo, this full moon could have you feeling like a deer in the headlights. This is your chance to step inward and think about who you truly are by doing deep reflection on all the facets of your personality (not just the good ones). Spend some time connecting with your dreams, your spirituality, and your subconscious. A spa day could do you good, even if it’s in the comfort of your home with a bubble bath and some incense. Use this time to recharge so you can move forward with complete confidence in yourself.

Libra

The Leo full moon will bring your social circles and long-term goals into the spotlight. You might find yourself a bit frustrated with friends because they aren’t seeing you the way you see yourself. Or, you might be kicking yourself for not saying yes to a dream opportunity. The good news is that you can always reintroduce yourself, or start putting feelers out for similar opportunities. Think about your long-term aspirations and how the people around you and situations you put yourself in support them.

Scorpio

All eyes are on you, Scorpio, so make your mark. With the Leo full moon, you are ready to get the recognition you deserve. You’ve been working hard and now you can confidently say “yes, I deserve what is coming to me.” Use this lunation as an opportunity to celebrate your successes and set your eye on the legacy you want to leave behind with this chapter of your life. And who knows, if you aren’t satisfied with the way people acknowledge you, you can always start to carve out your own professional path.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this full moon is helping you clarify what your next great adventure will be. The full moon is a time of reflecting on your growth and the wisdom you’ve gained from your varied experiences. Celebrate the gift of learning and the privilege of pressure, because without it life would be so much more boring. With the Leo full moon, you’ll be able to recognize what knowledge you still need to get a hold of, and how you can attain it.

Capricorn

This full moon will be heavy, almost like it is airing out all the skeletons in your closet. A spotlight is shining on your shared resources, most intimate relationships, and self transformation. The Leo energy wants you to be bold and honest about your connections and how they are supporting you both emotionally and physically. More importantly, the full moon asks you to be honest with yourself about your own challenges with power struggles and relationship dynamics. In a sense, it’s time to face the music.

Aquarius

The Leo full moon will put your relationships in perspective. You’ll be able to clearly see which connections you’ve fostered recently that are most beneficial to your long-term success. Which ones are draining you of your authentic self? It’s important that you voice your thoughts without burning bridges. This full moon is able to understand the fine line between blame and accountability. Be willing to negotiate and find a happy compromise, but if that desire is one-sided, don’t stress about walking away.

Pisces

Pisces, your health, habits, and work life are going to be the focal point of the full moon. You might make strides in the gym, or realize that you’ve been cutting too many corners. That’s okay, because recognition is the first step to making a change. Additionally, it might be high time that you celebrate a work project that’s been on your mind for a while. Even if it isn’t completed yet, give yourself a pat on the back for the hard work. Life is a little sweeter when you are able to treat yourself regularly and in moderation.