Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged. On April 27, People confirmed the rumors, saying they’d shared the news with “a small circle” and were showing off the ring to friends.

On Monday, April 27, Kravitz was seen in New York City wearing the impressive oval rock on a gold band as she casually strolled down the street. The Batman actress was in a long-sleeve gray shirt and a flowing black skirt, accessorizing with a butter yellow tote, some pendant necklaces, and a baseball cap reading “Boy Next Door.”

SONIC / BACKGRID

SONIC / BACKGRID

The newly affianced couple has been fairly private about their relationship, aside from being spotted in Italy more often than the Trevi Fountain. Here’s what we know about their relationship and engagement so far.

How long have Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz been dating?

Rumors that Styles and Kravitz were dating started swirling in August 2025 when they were seen walking arm-in-arm in Rome in a TikTok posted by a fan account.

The couple was seen in Italy multiple times that summer, as well as London and New York. In September, Styles reportedly met the actress and director’s rock star dad, Lenny Kravitz. A source told People, “Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoë’s dad over lunch. Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual.”

They were still going strong as the new year commenced. Styles announced his Together, Together Tour in January, and another source claimed Kravitz was planning to travel with him.

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up,” a source said. “When it makes sense, she may join him on tour.”

A second source added, “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

What have they said about their relationship?

Neither Kravitz nor Styles has commented on their relationship publicly.

When did they get engaged?

Speculation about an engagement began on April 21 when photos of Styles and Kravitz sharing a kiss in London were published by The Sun. A ring was visible on her left hand. The news was confirmed by People on April 27.

What kind of engagement ring does Zoë Kravitz have?

In an interview with the Daily Mail, a diamond expert speculated, “Zoe’s ring looks to be a ten-carat oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold. It was probably custom-made and costs around $1 million. It is bezel set, which is popular these days.”

Has Zoë Kravitz been engaged before?

Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman for two years, from 2019 to 2021. She began dating actor Channing Tatum soon after, when they worked together on her directorial debut, Blink Twice. The former couple became engaged in October of 2023, but split a year later.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.”

Has Harry Styles been engaged before?

Styles has never been publicly engaged, though he has had some high-profile relationships. Most recently, he was dating actress Taylor Russell. The pair split in 2024. Before Russell, he was involved with Olivia Wilde for two years. Styles has also been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Camille Rowe.