July Horoscope: The 3 Zodiac Signs Getting a Jolt of Romance This Month

As if 2025 wasn’t already weird enough, things are about to get weirder. On July 7, we have the last major planetary shift of 2025, with Uranus moving into Gemini. That’s right, the planet of innovation, rebellion, and social change is moving into the sign of duality, communication, education, information, and curiosity. Uranus transits are like every season of CBS’ Big Brother—expect the unexpected. Major life shifts happen in unusual, shocking, and sudden ways that can make you feel like the fastest curveball was just thrown at you.

If you are risk-averse or hate change, this transit is not for you. Uranus transits aren’t bad, but they do challenge rigid structures in our life. Whenever something feels a bit too normal or cookie-cutter, Uranus steps in to shake things up. Oftentimes, we humans—as creatures of habit—value consistency and predictability over happiness. Uranus shocks our system in such a way that we can’t help but embrace what we love—because usually, that shock will burn off anything that we don’t need in life.

Since 2018, Uranus has been in Taurus, making dramatic shifts to our values, the way we make money, our material world, and security. This checks out, because it seems as though the whole world has been redefining what matters to them and how to use their resources over the past eight years. But as we leave Uranus in Taurus (which won’t happen for good until 2026 because of Uranus retrograde later this year), we’ve had ample opportunity to process what really matters to us. Now, as Uranus shifts into Gemini, our material world takes a break—and our mental world is being lit up.

Uranus shifting from the slowest-moving zodiac sign to the fastest one means the next few years will feel like you’re moving at hyper-speed. Uranus didn’t love being in Taurus because the ability to make change was like a teenager dragging their feet. But now, it’s going to be like that very same teenager just got their driver’s license, and they’re celebrating by going 90 on the highway.

Gemini thrives on options, and Uranus rewards liberation and freedom. Over the next few years, Uranus wants us to keep our options open—be willing to explore different avenues than usual. You may feel like this sparks your desire for freedom, which leads you to make dramatic, 180º changes, but the real lesson is to give yourself permission to try multiple options before committing to just one.

This exploration of options should be done with intentions of problem-solving—especially long-term problem-solving. Gemini tends to work in the immediate moment, which is why you may feel inclined to leap towards the first idea or solution that comes to you. But Uranus rules long-term aspirations, so you’ll want to make sure you are working toward the bigger picture.

Uranus in Gemini also promises to bring many mind-set changes. As the sign of information, mental energy, and communication, you can expect new ideas, conversations, and lessons to come your way. These will be overwhelming at times, but the aim of Uranus is to get you to shift the way you think about things.

Gone are the days of taking information at face value, or believing the first piece of news you see on the Internet. You’ve got to be willing to dive deep with Uranus in Gemini, grabbing as many puzzle pieces as you can along the way. In a practical application, this will look like new ways to educate, connect over social media, how we receive the news, etc.

What’s beautiful about Uranus in Gemini is its ability to shift collective mind-sets by forcing us to address outsider perspectives. Whether we like it or not, we will have to listen to people who might hold differing opinions than us. Why? Because they might have information we don’t. Uranus wants us to take that in.

Uranus in Gemini is a big wake-up call. On an individual and collective level, we will all feel like the mental wheels are turning faster and faster. From now until Nov. 8, we get a taste of what the next eight years will look like. Then we get to embrace Uranus in Gemini full-time in April 2026.

For a more specific look at how Uranus will impact you, read your horoscope for your rising sign as well as your sun sign:

Aries

Uranus in Gemini will change you in the most literal sense. Your mind-set will be shifting because of new connections that give you nuggets of information you never knew before. Your daily life will become more active, but you could battle with bouts of boredom. The goal of Uranus in Gemini, for you, should be to undo old ways of thinking. The best way to do that is to learn and engage in conversation! Speak your mind, and allow others to do the same when you connect with them. Curiosity will help you greatly.

Taurus

The new few years could be filled with questioning what really matters to you. While the last few years had you shifting who you are, now you get to put this new, evolved version of yourself into action. You may at points question your self-esteem, but that should serve as an indicator that you need to change the way you talk to yourself. Focus on diversifying your resource management—putting a varied effort into new experiences, whether they’re internal or manifest in the material world.

Gemini

You are about to become a whole new person! The way you view yourself and share yourself to the world is about to reach new heights. This is the perfect time to say yes to exploring new ways to express yourself and how you present the person on the inside to the world. You can expect to pick up new fashion fads, maybe dye your hair, or get some tattoos—but the key is to have fun and throw things at the dart board until something sticks. The more you say yes to exploring different facets of your identity, the stronger you will become over the next few years.

Cancer

Time to cue up “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue! Uranus in Gemini is going to help bring clear mental clutter by letting a whirlwind of spiritual revelations sweep over you. It’s normal for Cancerian types to hold on, but now you’ve got to embrace the beauty of letting go. This is going to be a deeply intuitive time, almost like your third eye is opening, so take the time to process the unconscious messages coming your way. You may need to retreat from the world to calm any anxious energy, but know that you’ll be greatly supported by those around you when you ask for help.

Leo

Uranus in Gemini highlights your social groups, community, long-term aspirations, and humanitarian efforts. In short, this is going to be an amazing time for you to rise up and evolve into the leader you were always meant to be. You may feel like you are being pulled in multiple directions at once, with plenty of parties, protests, and people to attend to, so good scheduling is a must. Ultimately, the next few years should help you find inspiration and a greater sense of self by connecting with people from all walks of life.

Virgo

You can expect a whole lot of professional changes to come your way, especially if you are fed up with your current path or professional standing. The way you are defining success is going to change. The way people see you is going to evolve. The potential for taking your skills and applying them in new ways is going to grow and grow! The issue is that you are the master of everything, so you may be confused about where you need to apply these skills. But trust—the more you explore what excites you and invigorates your mind, the more at ease you’ll feel with the changes coming.

Libra

Uranus in Gemini is going to feel like a prolonged a ha moment. You can expect your beliefs and world views to change rapidly as your ability and desire to soak up global wisdom increases. During this season of life, you’re going to feel like you’re searching for the meaning of it all—and you’ll be going on wild journeys to find it. Say yes to adventure and stepping outside of your comfort zone right now. The more you are willing to explore what sparks your curiosity, the better.

Scorpio

Uranus in Gemini is going to bring the truth to light, which is perfect for a truth-loving Scorpio, right? On one hand, other people’s truths will surface, helping you build more trust and a varied approach to addressing issues of intimacy. On the other hand, your secrets could slip through the cracks—so it’ll be important to address anything you feel is nagging at your soul. Everything you share with others, from material resources to personal values, is going to feel like a whirlpool. So ride the wave and don’t hold onto anything that is a sinking ship from your past.

Sagittarius

Saddle up, Sagittarius, because your relationships are going to take you to wide open spaces. The realm of one-on-one commitments and relationships is going to see some profound changes over the next few years. This will start simply by the way you engage with others, and quickly shift into who you spend time with, the contracts you sign, and the commitments you make. You’ll be meeting a lot of new people—each coming in for a reason, season, or lifetime—so pay attention to who is genuine, who inspires you, and who may be blowing smoke up your ass. The way you love ultimately will evolve to be more universal and less rigid.

Capricorn

You can expect Uranus in Gemini to make massive shifts to your work life balance and daily life. You need to approach your work with more flexibility. Finding routines that give you both that Capricorn need for structure and the freedom to explore what daily habits are truly beneficial to your ideal way of life. You’ll possibly find that your current job bores you or you’re frustrated with the demands of your current routine. Try new ways to organize your time from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep.

Aquarius

Your passions and hobbies are about to go on a wild ride. If you are looking for a jolt of energy into your romantic life, this is exactly what you need. You’ll find yourself explore new ways to flirt and connect intimately with others (and even broadening the definition of “your type.”) The best thing you can do for yourself over the next few years is: lean into your impulses from time to time. If you feel the urge to pick up painting, do it. Want to spend a weekend at a yoga retreat? Love that! Explore what brings you joy and through that you’ll uncover your truth.

Pisces

Uranus in Gemini may be a bit difficult for you. The easy part will be connecting to your emotions and learning new ways to share what you are feeling. The hard part will be learning truths about your upbringing and family dynamics that require you to let go of nostalgic memories you’ve been holding onto. The next few years are about redefining your sanctuary and developing a deeper understanding of your private life. Every step of the way, you should give yourself permission to communicate where you are at, even if it may upset someone. That’s your emotional truth and you need more than anything to have that truth heard.