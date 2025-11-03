Why Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris Is the Place to Be During Fashion Week

Paris is at its buzziest during Fashion Week, and when you’re caught in a whirlwind of shows and events, there is no better place than the serene Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris to feel genuinely cared for.

Elegant without feeling overdone, the rooms designed by Jacques Garcia are spacious and thoughtfully designed, with generous closets, a rarity in Paris, and windows overlooking Avenue George V and the Arc de Triomphe. You feel both in the heart of the action and peacefully away from it as you unwind.

The spa alone is worth the rate. It combines the elegance of the hotel with Japanese expertise. Beyond the pool and fitness center, there is an incredible ice room and steam bath.

However, if you are like most editors and rarely have the time to enjoy the spa, the garden bar, Le Joy, is the perfect spot to grab a drink on your way to or from dinner. Most importantly, it has undoubtedly the most comfortable bed you will sleep in in Paris.

It’s the kind of place where everything just works—effortlessly and beautifully— making it the perfect home base for Paris Fashion Week.

Here, a look inside.

Courtesy of Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris

Courtesy of Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris

Courtesy of Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris

Courtesy of Hôtel Barrière Fouquet’s Paris