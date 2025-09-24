Why Ibiza in the Fall Is the Perfect Off-Season Escape

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

There’s much more than endless nights out in the sublime, storied Balearic isle of Ibiza. Here, four of the area’s most culturally attuned residents share their hard-earned secrets: The gallerist Alex Flick, who opened an Ibiza outpost of his London-based contemporary art gallery Gathering on the island last year; Oséree Swimwear co-founder and creative director Jannine Vinci; multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer Chloé Caillet, who runs the queer rave Smiile and is a resident at Circo Loco when she’s not on tour; and designer Charo Ruiz, who has called the island home since the 1970s.

What

What to Bring

“Bring as little as possible and pack on the wild side,” says Flick. “Freedom of thought, freedom of mind, and freedom of expression are all super high. Anything goes.”

On the more literal end, swimsuits and light clothing is a must. “The ideal is to bring breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, or lace,” explains Ruiz. “Choose flowing dresses, two or three pareos, and the best caftan you have in your closet.”

“You can leave behind anything too serious or heavy,” adds Vinci.

And come with an open mind. “Bring a willingness to be taken into a direction that you’ve never gone before,” says Caillet. The island is multifaceted—as much a space for leisurely dinners and sails in its quiet north as the hedonism for which it’s more well-known.

What to Leave Behind

There’s no need to bring anything structured, says Ruiz.

“Leave your impatience,” Caillet adds. “Ibiza is all about being present and truly living in the moment.”

Likewise, “leave behind preconceptions—and leave behind your puffer jacket,” Flick says.

What to Keep in Mind

This is a place to embrace with a sense of spontaneity. Yes, certain restaurants require some degree of planning—especially those on the south of the island where reservations are advised—but the best of Ibiza is often unpredictable. “Let your days flow without too much planning,” suggests Ruiz. “Get lost in the artisanal stalls at the Las Dalias market, especially on Wednesdays during the Namasté party. Stroll through the plaza of Santa Gertrudis and enjoy a romantic dinner in the garden under candlelight at Macao Café. Or take a swim during the golden hour sunset at Benirrás Beach.”

Caillet is the first to say that there is a lot to Ibiza outside of the club scene. “I feel like the locals are what makes Ibiza so special,” says the artist. “When you spend time diverting away from the obvious here, you end up in some magical situations. It has been home for my creative output. This is where I make music. I invite a lot of artists here to come work with me.”

Where

Where to Stay

Ibiza is roughly divided by its north and south sides. “The south being very much designed for more mainstream tourism: it’s more of the glitz that people may know,” explains Flick. “But I of course prefer the north.”

It’s a sentiment Ruiz, Vinci, and Caillet all echoed. “It’s quiet, raw, and surrounded by nature,” says Vinci.

One unforgettable option in the most secluded portion of the north is the Six Senses Ibiza. “[The property] is an amazing retreat if you want something peaceful and luxurious,” says Vinci. It rests against the ocean on an expansive nature reserve, with an infinity pool looking over a cliff and access to small yachts and all forms of beach-sports experiences.

Six Senses Ibiza @sixsenses.ibiza

The design is integrated into the natural environment, with sand-hued suites opening up to gardens overlooking the water. Beach front “cave” suites have direct access to a music production studio. But the property’s highlight may be its otherworldly spa and biohacking offerings at the Dr. Mark Hyman and Talana Bestal-founded RoseBar. Very few resort-style hotels offer such cutting-edge treatments within the context of more holistic, individually tailored programming.

Six Senses Ibiza @sixsenses.ibiza

Flick also recommends Can Pardal in the region. The white-washed, luxuriously homey five-suite hotel is surrounded by nature, and is just a few minutes from Gathering and its restaurant Mira. Nearby CaNa Xica and Hacienda Na Xamena are additional beautiful options.

Can Pardal @canpardalibiza

Caillet favors Los Enamorados, “a little love shack in the north,” and Atzaró, which she describes as a fancy Agroturismo. “To get the best of the island, you want to stay in Agroturismos,” she offers. “They’re basically eight- to 12-bedroom hotels that all have a farm. The owner of the hotel is generally there. They’re boutiquey and cute.”

Ruiz also calls out Agroturismo Atzaró. “It’s a traditional Ibicencan finca with luxury elements and contemporary design,” she explains. “The hotel blends into the surrounding landscape, with lush gardens and orchards filled with orange trees and the scent of orange blossom lingering in every corner.”

For those looking to stay in the center of the action, Montesel Experimental is a gorgeous art deco hotel with an incredibly rich history—it was the first on the island, and over the years everyone from Pink Floyd to Orson Welles and a host of royals have called it home.

Montesol Experimental @montesolexperimental

Also in the south, Ruiz suggests Ibiza Gran Hotel; Vinci loves Petunia Ibiza, a garden-filled oasis with easy beach access. “It’s a favorite for its views of Es Vedrà and its romantic atmosphere,” she says.

Petunia Ibiza @petuniaibiza

Where to Start the Day

Both Vinci and Ruiz recommend Cappuccino Grand Café for a perfect latte. “The café offers stunning views over the marina and Ibiza old town, with a chic yet relaxed atmosphere,” explains Vinci.

She adds that Can Musón is a more authentic local option. “For something immersed in nature, Can Musón, an ecological finca outside of Ibiza town (near Santa Eulalia), offers homemade organic breakfasts with fresh smoothies, toast, avocado, eggs, and produce straight from their farm—truly nourishing and peaceful,” says Vinci.

If you’re staying at Six Senses, breakfast on the terrace is an experience worth saving time for. Fresh juices from fruits on the island, vegetables from the property’s own farm, and a lush array of Iberian cured meats, cheeses, and egg dishes make use of the rich Balearic soil and nearby Spanish offerings.

For a long, relaxed meal in town, Ruiz recommends brunch at Hostal La Torre. “It has the perfect slow-start energy, and spectacular views,” she says.

Hostel La Torre @hostellatorre

“And if what you’re looking for is breakfast right by the sea, El Chiringuito at Es Cavallet is the best option.”

Where to Eat

“The dream of a day in Ibiza is to have food at a beach restaurant—fresh fish for lunch,” Flick says. “You can combine that with going for a swim, going for a nice cozy hang while the sun sets. And for me, it always depends on which side of the island you are.”

He recommends Cala Xuclar in the north, “this stunning beach with this chirringito, one of the best snack places,” says Flick. “Then there’s a place called S’illot des Rencli. And my secret, secret place is Les Portes Del Cel, the door to the sky.” The family-run spot edges up against a cliff; diners sit in huts.

If you’re eating in the south, his top recommendations are the beachside fish shacks Es Xarco, Ses Boques and Es Torrent.

Ses Boques @sesboques

Caillet’s favorite restaurant is Nudo, a waterfront lunch spot with a seasonal menu. (Think muscles and chistorra, a type of thin Basque sausage, cooked in cider and potato crisps and a range of raw fish offerings.) “The chefs come from Noma,” she explains.

She also loves Omakase by Walt, an eight-seater restaurant run by a Japanese-Spanish chef highlighting local Balearic fish and Spanish produce. “It’s very hard to get a reservation, but it’s on the level of Japanese food you’ll get in Japan,” she explains. Some other highlights are Supun, a noodle spot that has “really good sake” Caillet notes; Hambre, a farm-to-table restaurant she recommends for a vibe-y dinner; and La Paloma, “a standard-known delicious place.”

La Paloma @lapalomaibiza

Vinci agrees on the La Paloma front, and also suggests Casa Lhasa for its natural wine selection and chill, relaxed feel.

If you are looking for a more glamorous but still relaxed beach dining experience, Experimental Beach Club is a new classic, with a buzzy atmosphere and just-remote-enough location.

Experimental Beach Club @experimentalbeachibiza

And of course, Mira, the restaurant at Gathering, is not to be missed. The Mediterranean farm-to-table operation—with a pink bar designed by the Turner Prize-winning artist Tai Shani—is a local hot spot and artist favorite.

Where to Experience the Island’s Nature

The deep blue, near empty coves and sprawling verdant landscape, may be Ibiza’s true highlight. “If you push me on what my favorite thing about the island is, it is the green of the Balearic Pines and their hallucinogenic bright-green with the beautiful air,” says Flick. “People don’t expect Ibiza to be as nature-connected as it is.”

He loves the beaches Cala Salada and Cala San Vicente, favorites of Ruiz, as well.

San Vicente beach in Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain

Then there is Salinas, which Ruiz describes as surrounded by mountains with “a wild beauty and crystal-clear waters,” she notes, adding, “Es Cavallet is also one of my favorite spots, it was one of the first nudist beaches on the island back in the 1970s.”

She also highly recommends sailing to Formentera, Cala Saona, or Es Caló. “It’s an absolute dream, depending on the island’s wind conditions,” she says.

Formentera, Spain Getty Images

Both Ruiz and Caillet recommend the trail to Atlantis for hiking (take a dive at the end) and Vinci suggests Es Vedrà. “It is a must,” she explains. “You feel the island’s energy in a very deep way.”

Finally, don’t miss a swim at Agua Blanca, says Vinci. “It’s one of the most beautiful, unspoiled beaches on the island, perfect for a refreshing dip and some peaceful time by the sea,” she says.

Where to Shop

Shopping in Ibiza is a decadent and eclectic experience with plenty of fantastic vintage, curated bohemian finds, and more than a few flea markets to dig into.

Two beloved mainstays are Vincente Ganesha and Annie’s Ibiza, both local institutions that have done as much to help define the global free-spirit aesthetic since the 1970s as the island’s own sartorial culture. Ganesha in particular is “the establishment of all establishments,” explains Flick. “He’s in his late seventies and he’s a really lovely man. He brings the finest things from India, where he goes every winter, and has amazing secondhand.”

Annie’s Ibiza “is incredible for vintage lovers,” says Vinci. “She has a beautifully curated selection of bold, one-of-a-kind pieces.”

Caillet suggests Archive Closet (“Our friend Sabrina runs it and she has insane designer vintage”), the just-opened beachwear boutique Porta, Loewe (which celebrates the legendary ’70s cult store Paula with a locally inspired capsule collection every year), and the Sant Jordi Market on Sunday mornings. “There’s this guy who’s got to be in his sixties, seventies, who sells some of the rarest pieces of jeans I’ve ever seen,” Caillet adds.

Beyond great vintage, Flick recommends Farmacia Mercat Vell (“they make their own produce, like almond oil from almonds that have grown on the island”), Barreteria Bonet (“this very, very cool, classic Spanish hat shop with elegant large hats”), and Purnima, which sells beautiful gold jewelry, often with religious symbolism, from the region.

Then there is the Oséree flagship and Ruiz’s store Charo Ruiz, which is full of handsewn dresses and separates made from breathable natural fibers that are ideal for island travel and living.

Where to See Art

Before founding Gathering—first in London and Cologne, then Ibiza—Flick worked under the artist Paul McCarthy, then spent many years at Hauser & Wirth. With Gathering, Ibiza, “we try to bring cutting-edge contemporary art to the island,” he says. When we spoke, Gathering was putting on a shared show with Berlin-based gallery Societé and preparing for a fall exhibition by Australian painter William MacKinnon. “We're bringing heavy hitters, but there's always a vibe at Mira,” Flick adds.

He also recommends the young design space Soleille Gallery, Galeria Tambien (“they do extremely beautiful midcentury furniture,” he says) and La Nave. “It’s a kind of semi-museum down in the south of the island run by New York dealers Lio and Isaac Malca. They do one show a year,” says Flick.

Soleille Gallery @soleillegallery

Then there’s Museo de arte Contemporaneo, the island’s contemporary art museum housed in a fort in the old town. “It’s a very small but fine scene,” says Flick. “We all know each other, we all like each other.”

Flick’s enthusiasm is shared locally. "It’s been cool to see the art scene here move,” says Caillet. “It has blossomed in the last five years.”

Vinci recommends Gathering, as well as the newly opened Agony + Ecstasy gallery. “It’s fresh, bold, and deeply connected to Ibiza’s spirit,” she says. “They currently feature stunning photographs by the legendary Oriol Maspons, whose work beautifully captures the island’s free-spirited, ’50s to ’80s era.”

Where to Unwind

The island is fast becoming a destination not just for music and nightlife but the latest in wellness. “There is an amazing place here called Remedy Rocks,” says Caillet. “It has cold plunges, cryo red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen chamber saunas, and all kinds of IV drips.”

She recommends the spa at Six Senses and their biohacking center RoseBar. “That’s where they do all the deeper treatments,” she says. “The Ibiza Gran Hotel also has a really nice spa.”

Ruiz suggests Spa LA Posidonia at Na Xamena Ibiza. “They offer a wide range of rejuvenating therapies in their natural cliffside pools,” she says. Also not to be missed is a beachside massage. “If we had to highlight one, it would be the massage services at Tropicana Beach,” she adds.

Spa LA Posidonia at Na Xamena Ibiza @haciendaxamena

Beyond traditional and cutting-edge spa treatments, other forms of wellness—meditation, sound healing, breathwork, and cacao ceremonies—are flourishing on the island. “There’s a highly recommended [sound healing] session at Casa Munich with massage therapist Tania, known as @sensoryexperiencesibiza,” says Ruiz.

Where to Grab a Cocktail

The Spanish are known for dining late and going straight from dinner to bed or the club. That said, there are few choice options for well-made cocktails and a lively after-dinner ambiance on the island. “That’s where Mira falls really nicely into it because we are a restaurant with a bar and we're only opening in the evening,” says Flick.

Then there’s Room Service, which Vinci, Caillet, and Flick favor. “It's in the cobble streets of the queer neighborhood of the city,” says Flick. “The owner is a photographer and there are all these cool pictures on the walls.”

“For a more glamorous vibe, Lío in Ibiza is ideal, and Fridays with Sebastián Gamboa and his Vintage party are a true classic,” Ruiz says.

Where to Dance

We couldn’t talk about Ibiza without cutting through the noise around its loudly present, often flashy, but always legendary club scene. “Ibiza’s nightlife is always evolving,” says Vinci. She calls out two institutions as preferred spaces to dance. “Pikes is iconic—playful, eccentric, and full of character,” explains Vinci, referencing the hotel and nightclub that made a dance floor out of Freddie Mercury’s former guest room.

“For high-energy, underground vibes, DC-10 is a must-visit,” says Vinci. Caillet agrees: “I would say it’s my favorite club on the island,” says the artist. “The Mondays there are really, really special. The longest running party has been CircoLoco. If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, the music bookings there are always good. The general vibe in that club has also maintained an old-school energy.”

She says the underground is something you need to search for, more likely found in remote locations. “It’s not like it was in the sixties and seventies where you would have these wild beach parties,” says Flick. “But there are house parties.”

When

“Late spring and early autumn—May, June, and September—are our favorite months,” says Ruiz. “During these times, the island is quieter, the sea is refreshingly warm, and the overall energy feels more serene.”

Caillet and Flick like these months and also highly recommend October and November.

“The [best time to come] depends on what you're looking for,” says Caillet. “If you’re seeking a high-energy, high-intensity party time, July and August are your moments. If you want more of a holistic, spiritual experience, anywhere from October to May will give you that. Because the winter here is just magical. October and November are my favorite months.”

Why

“Ibiza is my home, my studio, my refuge, and my endless source of inspiration. I arrived in 1977, and nearly five decades later, it’s still my favorite place in the world,” says Ruiz. “It welcomes creativity, rewards authenticity, and embraces those who truly respect it.”

Getty Images

The island has an openness to it that locals cherish. “It’s the freedom to be completely yourself, the beauty of nature mixed with style, music, and soul. It’s retro, modern, raw, and glamorous all at once,” says Vinci.

Along with its lush natural environment, this feeling of freedom is an enduring tie. “I love the feeling of when I arrive that, somehow, I can just be myself,” says Flick. “I feel at ease to be exactly who I am, without any pretenses.”