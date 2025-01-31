The Insider's Guide to Marrakesh

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

In Marrakesh, where 12th-century mosques meet contemporary art galleries, there’s no shortage of things to do and see. We’ve tapped three creatives immersed in the city’s art scene to help curate your next trip: Vanessa Branson, founder of the Marrakesh Biennale and owner of the chic hotel El Fenn; Madison Cox, the renowned garden designer, co-founder and president of the Pierre Bergé–Yves Saint Laurent Foundation, and president of the Fondation Jardin Majorelle; and Laurence Leenaert, founder of the design studio LRNCE and proprietor of the boutique Rosemary.

What

What to Bring

A spare suitcase should be at the top of your packing list. "Walking in the medina makes you easily fall in love with handwoven rugs, leather poufs, and ceramic dishes," explains Leenaert. "You'll thank yourself for bringing a collapsible suitcase to haul back all your treasures—and avoid paying for overpriced shipping!"

As for clothes, embrace the city's laid-back approach by packing flowing linens, loose cotton pieces, and breathable layers that offer modesty and comfort in the desert climate. Respecting local customs means covering shoulders and knees in the medina, the city’s center. Light scarves are perfect when visiting mosques or walking through more traditional neighborhoods.

What to Leave Behind

High heels and fussy footwear are best avoided during the day, as you'll be navigating ancient cobblestones and the medina’s maze-like streets. Over-scheduled itineraries should also be abandoned. “Trying to fit all of Marrakesh into one day is like trying to sprint through an art gallery—you miss all the nuances,” says Leenaert.

Where

Where to Stay

The legendary La Mamounia, which opened in 1923, has hosted everyone from Winston Churchill to the Rolling Stones. The hotel, recently renovated by Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku, is famous for blending Art Deco flourishes with classic Moroccan and Moorish architectural codes. Plus, it has tennis courts, an ornately tiled spa, and a sprawling garden full of olive and citrus trees.

La Mamounia Marrakech Courtesy of La Mamounia

Naturally, Branson recommends El Fenn, a colorful 41-room hotel with contemporary art-filled corridors. "We have no locks on the doors,” says Branson. “Keys aren't necessary. They stop you from feeling like it's a country house."

El Fenn Courtesy of El Fenn

For something smaller, Riad Rosemary, designed by LRNCE, is an adults-only hotel with just five suites. Each one includes handcrafted stained glass doors and LRNCE's signature textiles.

Riad Rosemary Courtesy of Riad Rosemary

For a retreat slightly outside of the city, Cox recommends Olinto, which opened two years ago in the Atlas Mountains, an hour's drive from Marrakesh. The intimate, nine-pavilion property combines Berber architecture with minimalist design. Each pavilion features its own private walled garden with panoramic views of olive groves and the mountains.

Olinto Courtesy Olinto

Where to Eat and Drink

Cox’s go-to “for a peaceful coffee break,” is Café Le Studio, in the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. For a classic Moroccan dinner, he recommends Sahbi Sahbi. Designed by Studio KO, the restaurant looks contemporary—patterned terracotta walls and minimalist paper lanterns—but the food is traditional, think lamb tagines and khizou makok (shredded carrot salad). Plus, “the chefs are all women,” says Cox.

Café Le Studio in the Yves Saint Laurent Museum @myslmarrakech

More casual options include +61, which brings unexpected Australian influences. In the heart of the medina, La Famille serves Mediterranean-meets-Moroccan vegetarian dishes, from herb-flecked couscous with market vegetables to focaccia pizzas with grilled tomatoes. The menu changes daily, depending on the best ingredients.

La Famille @la_famille_marrakech

For a nightcap, the rooftop bar DarDar offers cocktails and panoramic views of the medina. Or head to Pétanque Social Club, a beautifully-restored 1930s social club from the celebrated restaurateur Kamal Laftimi.

Where to Shop

For design enthusiasts, Leenaert recommends a stop by Sidi Ghanem, “an area full of creative workshops and showrooms.” After that, “head to the potters along the Route d'Essaouira or Tamesloht for unique artisanal treasures.” For traditional terracotta vessels, Cox suggests MC Pots, located on the outskirts of the city. Branson buys her interior decorations, from rugs to lamps, at Mustapha Blaoui, in the Medina.

Mustapha Blaoui @mustaphablaoui

For clothes, Leenaert suggests the Marrakshi Life showroom, an atelier where a group of local artisans pair traditional weaving techniques with modern silhouettes. On Rue Yves Saint Laurent, Branson recommends 33 Majorelle, a concept store filled with clothes by contemporary Moroccan fashion designers, while Cox recommends Baba Boutique, which also stocks locally-made clothing.

33 Majorelle @33ruemajorelle

Where to See Art

In the past few years, several new museums have opened in the city, from the Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden to the jewelry-focused Musée des Arts de la Parure. As Cox points out, it’s thanks to recent initiatives from the Foundation for National Museums of Morocco.

Musée des Art de la Parure @lemapmarrakech

Since its 2017 opening, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakesh has been a go-to for locals and tourists alike. Through early 2026, “Yves Saint Laurent: The Hamish Bowles Collection,” an exhibition of 55 Yves Saint Laurent garments drawn from legendary editor’s personal collection, will be on view.

An Evening dress of silk faille by Abraham and embroidery by Rébé, Autumn–Winter 1966 haute couture collection from Hamish Bowles’ collection Photograph by Pernille Loof and Thomas Loof. Hamish Bowles Collection

For contemporary art, Branson recommends stopping at Loft Art Gallery, "the best gallery in Marrakesh now.” The former industrial space showcases modern and contemporary works by North African artist. She also suggests visiting LE 18, a multidisciplinary art space “that holds really interesting discussions, pushes ideas forward, and has small exhibitions." For those willing to venture outside the city, Montresso Art Foundation proves "how international the Marrakesh art scene is,” says Branson.

Loft Art Gallery @loftartgallery

Jardin Majorelle, the electric-blue villa and botanical garden restored by Yves Saint Laurent and his business partner, Pierre Bergé (Cox’s former partner), is a must for botanists, or aspriring ones. Cox recommends exploring the city’s many gardens, including Le Jardin Secret. Leenaert suggests The Musée de la Palmeraie, a contemporary art museum surrounded by lush gardens.

Le Jardin Secret @lejardinsceret_marrakech

When

It’s best to avoid trips in July and August, when temperatures regularly exceed 100°F. Leenaert recommends visiting in the spring, when "the city is in full bloom, and everything feels alive—the gardens, the festivals, the art scene.” Cox suggests the period just after high season—in May or in October and November, when the crowds have died down.

The walls of El Badi Palace in Marrakech Getty

Why

"Marrakesh is like a living mood board," says Leenaert. "The city's color palette—pink walls under endless blue skies, lush green palm trees, and the rich hues of spices and textiles—is a constant source of inspiration." In the city, "creativity, culture, and heritage flow seamlessly,” says Branson.