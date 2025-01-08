The hands of fate are pointing us in a new direction, after a year and a half of encouraging us to start taking action. The North Node and South Node have become a topic of increasing interest since the astrology boom on social media in 2020, and every 18 months, these two cosmic points help to lead the conversation on where we are heading. Since July of 2023, the North Node has been in Aries, and the South Node in Libra—teaching us how to embrace autonomy, be a leader not a follower, break free of toxic relationships, and the importance of individualism and self-reliance. However, these two peas in a pod want us to taste a new flavor, and on January 12, they make their way into the Pisces and Virgo axis.

The North Node and South Node (often referred to as the lunar nodes) are always on opposite sides of the horoscope. They symbolize the connection between where we are coming from and where we are going. The North Node is our guiding light, revealing the importance of moving forward and embracing change. The South Node is the path we have already taken, which reminds us of the lessons we have experienced and what baggage we still carry. Although they have opposing energies, the lunar nodes are inseparable because they remind us of the need to balance the past with the future in a present context. Much like any history class, the message with the lunar nodes is to remember where you came from so you know where you need to go.

With the lunar nodes shifting into the Pisces/Virgo axis (North in Pisces and South in Virgo), we can expect the next 18 months to have emotional revelations, spiritual awakenings, and creative visions. Every day could feel like an ayahuasca retreat, a paint-and-sip with the girls, or a much-needed night out that results in the whole club crying in the bathroom together. That is the power of the North Node in Pisces. This transit will lead us toward new experiences that will open our hearts and minds to more empathy and fluidity of life.

There will be plenty of opportunities over the next year and a half to float through the lazy river daydreaming about what your life might look like years from now. But any Pisces transit comes with the need to sacrifice. In the early days of astrology, we may have considered the necessary sacrifice of a Pisces transit to be throwing a virgin into a volcano—but thankfully, we have learned over several centuries that the Pisces sacrifice often comes from an internal place.

This is where we can turn our attention to the South Node in Virgo. The South Node represents our past—and what we can let go of to make space for something new. The South Node releases, allowing for the North Node to introduce. The transiting Virgo South node will encourage us to let go of rigidity and self-criticism. Where Virgo loves to let OCD take control and micromanage life like a true perfectionist, Pisces says c’est la vie and melts seamlessly into whatever container they find themselves.

While the South Node is in Virgo, it will be painfully obvious how you hold yourself to unrealistic perfection standards. You’ll be more aware of how your habits might impede your ability to go with the flow and adapt to new situations. You can expect that your daily habits and work life will undergo changes that will force you to accept all that is out of your control (and above your pay grade). You’ll sometimes feel the urge to let your emotions lead your decision-making—or overthink what the perfect answer might be.

From January 12, 2025, to July 26, 2026, the Pisces North Node and Virgo South Node will continue to help us find the balance between emotion and logic. You’ll find yourself asking, how can I let go of control to feel at peace with the cards that have been dealt to me? Where is the perfect middle ground between keeping a daydreamy, rose-colored view of the world and a practical grounding that ensures we stay on track?

The stars are blessing us with a transit that will help us worry less and live more. That doesn’t mean that this will cure your anxiety. Still, you’ll be able to understand how to manage those nagging thoughts that things need to be “better,” and instead remind yourself that perfection is a myth imposed by unrealistic societal norms that limit your freedom and expression. Regardless of what placements you have in your natal chart, with the lunar nodes shifting, the next 18 months are prime time to start working on your relationship with your spirituality. Whether that looks like reflecting in your daily journal or praying more often, the more you find yourself in states of meditation, the more you’ll feel the sigh of relief you are seeking.

As stated above, the transiting lunar nodes take around 18 months to move from one pair of signs to the next, so know that the following horoscopes reflect what will unfold over a more extended period. Read your rising sign for the most accurate interpretation of what will come!

Aries

Aries, the shift of the lunar nodes into Pisces and Virgo will help ease some of the tension you have been feeling since July ’23. You will find that you are slowing down and taking a more relaxed approach to life over the next year and a half. Your desire to connect with your emotions and spiritual practices will be at an all-time high—and those moments of stillness have the potential to be the most awakening for you. Tension will arise when you cling to old habits or routines that don’t allow for stillness. As an Aries, I know that seems like the worst thing in the world, but remember, resting will enable you to recharge so you can keep powering through. Find the balance between what your intuition guides you toward and a daily routine that keeps you grounded in the necessary work to function as a human in society.

Taurus

Taurus, the next 18 months have the potential to take your dreams to the next level. With the North Node moving into your eleventh house, you’ll find that you connect with grandiose aspirations that often seem too extreme for reality. Of course, the earthy nature of Taurus would prefer to pursue only the most rational of opportunities, but you will have to let go of the inner critic that tells you your passions are too much for this reality and take a leap of faith from time to time. You’ll also find that the next year and a half will reveal who in your community is there to upgrade from “guest of the show” to “friend of.” It’ll be essential to acknowledge how the people you surround yourself with support your dreams and encourage you to let loose.

Gemini

That dream career is on the horizon, but to make it a reality, you must face the music at home, Gemini. With the North Node moving into your tenth house, it will become increasingly apparent whether you wish to be walking down your current professional path. Some lingering burdens imposed by your family or upbringing might keep you from taking a leap into a new direction. You’ll be asking yourself over the next 18 months, “How can I let go of the feeling that I need to cater to what my family wants so that I can pursue what I need?”

Cancer

Not just your third eye will open up during this cosmic event, dear Cancer. With the North Node moving into Pisces, you will find that you are opening your heart, mind, and soul to all the world offers. This is a fabulous time to return to school or travel more. Being a Cancerian type can make you prone to being a homebody, but that will change as you start to view the world differently over the next 18 months. You’ll be more open to learning about how other people live, practice their faith, and experience the world outside their bubbles. You will have to let go of restrictive thoughts that rely on the world being black and white and embrace questioning reality to add a bit of color to your life.

Leo

The following 18 months will be great for healing, Leo. However, you might experience moments where you must revisit old wounds surrounding your self-worth and judgments concerning your values. You’ll find that with the North Node in Pisces, you are drawn to committing to more vulnerability in relationships and letting yourself rely on the support of others. You are naturally independent, yes, but lions always have their pride, which stands behind them and supports them. You might sometimes realize that relying on money and the material world to fill any holes in your heart is holding you back from being more open with others. You will find it easier to face your fears and let go of the parts of you that push the world out.

Virgo

This next year and a half will be significant for you, Virgo Rising. The South Node enters your sign, and the North Node into that of your sister, Pisces. You’ll be finding the soul connections you value so much with the North Node spending time in your seventh house. The relationships that grow during this time are the ones you have always been destined to find. If you are in a relationship currently, you might find that marriage becomes a topic of conversation—or if you are single, you might find that you finally meet the one! You will have to let go of that feeling of having to go about living life without the support of others, though. Pay attention to how you can be more willing to commit unconditionally—because that is what Pisces loves: commitment without condition.

Libra

There is no doubt that the next 18 months will help you find balance in your daily life, Libra. You’ll find that you’ll be less worried about what could happen and more focused on what is happening. That’s because the North Node moving into your sixth house illuminates what daily routines, habits, and work-life experiences are most beneficial for you. You might still find moments of being passive and letting life come to you—but remember that the decisions you make about how you spend your time from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep should be guided by your intuition. Let go of the fear of the unknown and embrace moving through life in the present.

Scorpio

Love is in the air, perfect for the sign of intimacy and passion. For you, Scorpio, the next 18 months are going to remind you of what makes you feel good while helping you remove the blinders that might keep you from exploring some of your fantasies. During this transition, there is a disconnect between your desires and what your social circles are doing. This may even cause you to step away from some of the friendships you have built. Remember that everyone grows in their ways, and right now, it is essential for you to prioritize growing to a life that is filled with joy.

Sagittarius

Finding sanctuary will be the key theme of the lunar nodes in Pisces and Virgo for you, Sagittarius. The following 18 months will highlight the need for safety and emotional fulfillment at home and in your daily life. This is when you will probably reflect on how your outward persona might impede your inner peace. Are you trying to please people so much that you forget to live life on your terms? Prioritizing the home and your emotional health right now—and setting up an altar for you to reflect and meditate in your home—will help invite peace of mind and a healthy coping mechanism.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with the lunar nodes moving into the Pisces/Virgo axis, it is time for you to talk the talk as much as you are walking the walk. There’s no doubt that Capricorns know how to keep it accurate and tell it how it is. But right now, there is an even stronger pull toward expressing yourself authentically and without judgment. You may even find that throwing logic out the window and embracing your gut feeling is exactly what you need to be a better communicator. You must reshape how you communicate with others and allow your inner world to be shared with the outer world. Keep sharing what is ruminating in your beautiful brain, but be mindful of the power of your words and how you can be a better listener to those around you.

Aquarius

The following 18 months will be interesting, Aquarius, because you are finding the balance between the material and the spiritual. You will find that the transiting North Node in Pisces helps you to live lavishly—but are money and designer bags really what bring you the most fulfillment? Reflecting on your relationship with cash and material possessions will be essential to help you discern whether you are placing value on what matters. Additionally, you will continue to learn that self-worth is not contingent on external validation. Reminders that you are a bad bitch will be imperative during this transit.

Pisces

The lunar node shifting will be the most significant for you, Pisces. The North Node represents destiny; you are about to follow the stars to who and where you have always meant to be. You will find that this transit changes you internally more than externally. Yes, when someone goes through changes in their view of themself, they may also explore new personal aesthetics, but remember that it has to start from within. You will have to let go of people-pleasing ideals that keep you caught up, giving into what others expect from you when it doesn’t align with who you are and what you want. Consider reintroducing yourself to the world through art and imaginative activities.