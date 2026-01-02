Happy New Year! Twenty-twenty-five has come to a close, leaving with it all the tired tribulations of the last year—which, it turns out, also provides a fabulous reminder of how to persevere through tough times. Twenty-twenty-six as a whole has that fresh-start energy many of us have been seeking. And if you felt like 2025 was a fever dream that dragged on for far too long, don’t worry: this next month will pick up the pace and put a pep in your step.

January comes around about a third of the way through Capricorn season, which promotes lessons of initiation, achievement, and goal-setting. Capricorn season wants us to follow a recipe, but be sure to make it your own. Look back at what has worked, both for you and for others you trust, and make pivots where necessary. This is the quintessential essence of the sea goat—finding ways to navigate the material world with rugged precision, but still allowing for emotional and spiritual guidance during challenging moments.

As you enter the new year, take some time to get specific about what you want to accomplish over the next 12 months. Reflect on which goals are the most important and realistic, then set a clear plan to make your dreams a reality. Just don’t be too stiff with your approach—you might find yourself losing steam (or tempted to quit) before crossing the finish line.

On January 1, Mercury enters Capricorn. After a long retrograde at the end of the year, Mercury, the planet of mental matters and communication, moves into the high-achieving sign of Capricorn. This is your moment to set resolutions early; in the beginning of the year, you’ll be hyper-focused on what you can accomplish. While Mercury in Capricorn is fabulous for keeping the mind sharp, it can also cut like a knife with slashes of unnecessary criticism. Remember that every new year marks the beginning of a new journey. Give yourself grace to go at the pace that is right for you.

On January 3, the Cancer full moon lights up the sky—and our heart’s center. I don’t know about you, but 2025 was a year of endings and hard emotional truths. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of us are feeling like there is something missing in our lives right now. This Cancer full moon should make it glaringly obvious that you need to take care of yourself. And while you can’t always get what you want, you often get what you need. Listen to what your heart is telling you, because Cancer is the sign of emotional intelligence. Take steps to integrate those nurturing qualities into your life. Treat your home like a sanctuary, remember that love stabilizes the mind, and allow love to heal what you may have lost.

On January 6, Venus, Mars, and the sun meet up in Capricorn. This is a rare conjunction that hasn’t happened since 1994. The sun is our conscious state of being, Venus represents creative and romantic desires, and Mars is the motivating force behind your actions. Together, they are shining a light on your soul’s deepest desires and how you can go after them. You might feel a sense of frustration for all the “wasted time” you’ve spent making excuses or prioritizing someone else’s ideals. Rather than letting it beat you down, use the lesson as inspiration to make moves now. Why not allow this transit to help you level up to a more true and confident version of yourself?

On January 17, when Venus enters Aquarius, our hearts are open, ready to become more humanitarian and to receive love from all places. Venus in Aquarius radicalizes the way we hold space for relationships, our passions, and values. This is fabulous news for anyone who may have left some toxic relationships in 2025 and is hoping to connect with new and exciting personalities. Additionally, if you are feeling bored with the humdrum that tends to settle back in around this time of year, Venus in Aquarius will bring sparks of inspiration that should encourage you to try new things and actually commit to those hobbies and habits you set in your intentions for 2026.

On January 18, the Capricorn new moon ushers in the light of initiation, helping us build a new legacy. This is the first new moon of 2026, so by now you should plan on having a clear goal in mind that will help define your year. What is it that you want to accomplish over the next 12 months? (Remember: the more specific, the better!) Is there a reminder you can set for yourself six months from now to check your progress? The message of the Capricorn new moon is to start taking real steps toward planning out how you will achieve your dreams. Think about where you want to be and work backward.

On January 20, Aquarius season starts! The energy shifts from a pragmatic and routined approach to a curious and free-spirited daily life. Aquarius is the rebel, the innovator, the quirky friend who says something out of pocket yet funnily profound. During Aquarius season, the goal is to be yourself, even if that means going against the grain. Once the sun dances in the Uranus-ruled air sign, you’ll be able to start making changes toward achieving your dreams. Stick to the status quo as long as the sun is in Capricorn; this will help you build the necessary discipline. But once the sun moves into Aquarius, you’ll have the freedom to switch it up and try new things.

Also on January 20, Mercury moves into Aquarius, giving our minds a bit of a shock. After the firm and rigid energy of Mercury in Capricorn earlier this month, the shift into Aquarius will give us some room to add a little flair. Expect your curiosity to increase—it’ll be a great time to start falling down rabbit holes in your free time, expanding your intellectual horizons. Allow yourself to get a little weird and don’t be afraid to ask questions that might require unconventional methods to find their answers!

On January 23, Mars enters Aquarius, which will give your inner rebel an extra boost. Now that Aquarius season is in full swing, the addition of Mars in Aquarius will help us carve out our own path. Remember that Capricorn transitions into Aquarius, so before you can put your own spin on things you’ll need discipline, sticking to your routine, and understanding which systems work for you. Mars in Aquarius could feel like you’re moving more erratically, so proceed with caution before you take an impulsive leap of faith. Ultimately, this transit is best for bringing on a resurgence of energy as the month comes to a close.

On January 26, Neptune re-enters Aries. Neptune was in Aries last year, from late March to late October. Neptune is the planet of illusion and spirituality. Neptune dissolves the world around us to peer into the realms that exist outside of the physical. Neptune spent over a decade in Pisces, dissolving the barrier that kept us focusing on our differences and allowing us to see the similarities that bring us together instead. Now that we are floating along, Neptune in Aries is ready to help us rebuild and replace the things you might’ve relinquished.

The astrology of January is fresh, exciting, and ready to whip us into shape. After not just months, but years of letting go, we are finally breathing new life into our world. As you enter the new year, keep in mind that discipline is necessary before you start adding your special sauce to the equation. Get ready to do the work, but don’t rush yourself into making everything happen over night. And when you get stressed, remember that 2026 is the era of new beginnings!

For a more specific look at what is going to happen for you during January, make sure to read your rising sign horoscope!

Aries

With Mars moving between Capricorn and Aquarius in your tenth and eleventh houses, your focus is on long-term goals and using your resources more efficiently. Once you build a solid routine, you can explore ways to make your successes truly your own. This is a great time for career moves and large-scale collaborations with your community. The Cancer full moon in your fourth house shines a light on your need to nurture your inner world and home life. It encourages you to slow down a bit, ensuring you’re not overextending yourself, and to find a balance between inner reflection and outer work. The rare Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your tenth house brings you one step closer to what you’ve been working toward. The path to success may become clearer, or you might find yourself taking another significant step toward your end goal. The Capricorn new moon in your tenth house offers an opportunity to redefine your aspirations if you wish—or simply to check in and celebrate how far you’ve come.

Taurus

Venus travels between Capricorn and Aquarius in your ninth and tenth houses, urging you to commit to learning so you can master your craft. Take the extra step to go above and beyond; challenge yourself creatively and step outside your comfort zone. The Cancer full moon in your third house soothes a worried mind, helping you gain clarity on what supports your daily life. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your ninth house inspires you to take a leap toward something you’ve been eyeing, focusing on what truly matters and taking concrete steps to make it real. The Capricorn new moon in your ninth house is an excellent time to set clear intentions about how you want to level up and expand your horizons. Think of it as establishing a meaningful side quest without derailing all the hard work you’ve done.

Gemini

Mercury moves between Capricorn and Aquarius through your eighth and ninth houses, encouraging inner work that sets you free to explore things more fully. Mercury in Capricorn will help you add routine to your reflections, while its shift into Aquarius ensures you keep growing and avoid tunnel vision. The Cancer full moon in your second house helps you put into perspective what truly matters versus what just fills a void. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your eighth house heightens psychic energy and fires up your subconscious. This is a great time to remotivate yourself and recommit to the support systems that uplift you. The Capricorn new moon in your eighth house signals a new beginning, so commit to your most intimate relationships and renew the “contracts” you want to carry forward into the next chapter of your life.

Cancer

The full moon in your first house feels like a cosmic birthday—a celebration of self. It’s time to let go of anything that doesn’t feel like authentic self-expression and commit to nurturing self-discovery routines. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your seventh house helps you create boundaries and make strategic commitments. You’ll gain clearer awareness of who truly has your back during this time. The new moon in your seventh house is perfect for reaching out to new people while reaffirming your commitment to those who supported you in 2025. After the Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction, you should have clarity on what you expect and deserve from others, so now is the time to make that clear.

Leo

With the sun moving between Capricorn and Aquarius in your sixth and seventh houses, January is about setting strong habits early and opening yourself up to learning from others. Capricorn season grounds you after the holiday period, while Aquarius season brings exciting new connections that add flair to your routine. The Cancer full moon in your twelfth house urges you to release inhibitions: don’t carry emotional, mental, or spiritual baggage into the new year unless it benefits your well-being in some way. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your sixth house gives you the pep to stay on track, helping you build a routine that supports both work and pleasure. Enjoy discovering what works best, even if it takes time. The Capricorn new moon in your sixrth house helps you set clear intentions and a strong plan to achieve your goals, encouraging you to refine your approach and seek inspiration from unexpected places.

Virgo

Mercury moves between Capricorn and Aquarius in your fifth and sixth houses, encouraging you to stick to something that balances work and play. Your natural versatility means you can confidently switch roles regularly without fear. The Cancer full moon in your eleventh house puts into perspective the kind of connections you deserve. You’ll give what you receive, so approach relationships with love and respect for boundaries. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your fifth house marks your renaissance moment; commit to your creative process and enjoy how routine supports your creativity. The Capricorn new moon in your fifth house sparks a new endeavor that will help sustain your passions long-term. Be willing to do the work and trust that you will be satisfied with where you end up.

Libra

Venus travels between Capricorn and Aquarius in your fourth and fifth houses, inviting you to revisit boundaries and explore who you are. Venus in Capricorn helps resolve family drama with honest, pragmatic conversations—and puts you in control of your boundaries. Venus in Aquarius encourages a free and authentic approach to self-expression and creative endeavors, so have fun and claim the respect you deserve. The Cancer full moon in your tenth house puts your ambitions into perspective, helping your intuition clarify which aspirations deserve your nourishment and which may have been neglected. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your fourth house helps you get specific about the internal and home-based work needed to create a sanctuary that supports you on all levels. The Capricorn new moon in your fourth house assists in building new emotional support systems and family relationships, fostering stability of heart and mind.

Scorpio

Mars moves between Capricorn and Aquarius in your third and fourth houses, bringing feisty energy this January. Mars in Capricorn will keep you busy, possibly causing you to focus so intently that you forget to communicate your thoughts. Mars in Aquarius adds a spark of electricity at home, either refreshing the energy or causing tension if people feel boxed in. Pluto’s presence in Aquarius in your fourth house offers a powerful opportunity to facilitate transformation at home by finding common ground among family members. The Cancer full moon in your ninth house offers a fresh perspective on how your beliefs have evolved and which new ideas you want to nurture. Perhaps you’re finishing a school or training journey and can now celebrate your progress. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your third house will speed up your daily life and energize you; use this boost wisely and focus on efficiency. The Capricorn new moon in your third house will change the nature of your conversations, ushering in new ideas and fostering more honest, direct communication.

Sagittarius

Jupiter in Cancer in your sixth house continues helping you establish routines and work connections that nurture both your inner and outer worlds. With the full moon near Jupiter this month, you might feel motivated to quit bad habits cold turkey. The Cancer full moon in your sixth house spotlights the habits and daily routines most beneficial for your well-being. You may notice something at work shifting your priorities or how you spend your time. The Capricorn Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your second house could feel like winning the lottery, if you’re motivated to work for what you want. This transit requires clearing distractions and focusing on what truly matters to live the life you desire. The Capricorn new moon following the conjunction opens the door for new financial and personal journeys, helping you build a stable system aligned with your values.

Capricorn

Saturn in Pisces in your third house is wrapping up its nearly three-year transit, dissolving ideological and communication patterns that built barriers rather than bridges. You’ve been letting go of many thoughts and habitual patterns, creating space to rebuild your mind-set. The Cancer full moon in your seventh house is a perfect time to revisit boundaries in your relationships and ensure symbiosis in your commitments. Be willing to let go of anyone or anything disrupting your peace. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your sign marks a cosmic coming of age, empowering you to put yourself first. The Capricorn new moon in your first house is where you set clear intentions about who you want to become, and the personal goals you’re setting. This is your moment to start exploring ways of turning the person you’ve been itching to become into reality.

Aquarius

Uranus is still retrograding in Taurus in your fourth house, allowing you to revisit changes to your home, family, and emotional regulation over the past few years. Reflect on what stabilizes you versus what destabilizes, and focus on strengthening the stabilizing factors. Saturn in Pisces in your second house encourages you to let go of unnecessary possessions and priorities so you can invest time, energy, and resources into what matters most. The Cancer full moon in your sixth house offers insights on nurturing your deepest desires regularly, giving you a chance to release anything holding you back from finding sanctuary in your life. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your twelfth house might stir up worry if you resist incoming change, so lean into starting fresh. The Capricorn new moon signals a beginning of the end, a chance to let go of restrictive ideas or systems and build something new. Reflect on what is coming to a close and be willing to let that cycle end to create space for growth.

Pisces

Your ruling planet, Neptune, is in your sign, glamorizing your personal growth and sense of self. This month encourages you to invest a little more TLC into your image and personal pleasures. The combination of Neptune in Pisces with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, in Cancer near the full moon helps you take a leap of faith to put yourself first. After years of sacrifice, January is your time to build a new way of living that supports your individual desires. The Venus, Mars, and sun conjunction in your eleventh house urges you to rally the troops and activate your community. This is your chance to step into a leadership role, inspiring yourself and others to work collaboratively toward your goals. The Capricorn New Moon in your eleventh house is an ideal time to create new large-scale relationships and support systems. Consider joining a book or running club to meet like-minded individuals who can aid your long-term success.