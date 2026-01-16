January Horoscope: The 5 Signs Making Passion a Priority With the Capricorn New Moon

On January 18, the Capricorn new moon swings around to give us a midmonth pick-me-up. Around this time of year, people tend to start lamenting their failed resolutions—but that will not be the case if you make the most of this Capricorn new moon.

New moons are the beginning of the new lunar cycle. They happen monthly and they are right around the time when your witchy friends start getting prepared to do some intense manifestation rituals. Simply put, new moons are new beginnings. They allow us to start fresh and make necessary changes to our daily lives, relationships, career, etc. so we can put ourselves back on a desired path. If you find yourself slipping, don’t worry—the Capricorn new moon will set you straight.

The moon struggles in Capricorn, which is not to say this is necessarily bad energy, however the soothing and nurturing effects are often scrutinized by the high-achieving ambitions of a Capricorn transit. That said, this new moon wants us to think about the systems we have in place and whether or not they work for us. Much like those new years resolutions, the Capricorn new moon supports your wish to set new and realistic goals for yourself.

Capricorn gives us tough love, teaching us that discipline and routine are essential to achieving our goals. Unfortunately, this does let our inner critic out more than we might like, letting that voice judge your actions every step of the way. However, what’s often forgotten about Capricorn is: this is the sign that creates the system, and with new moons being a fresh start, you can build your personalized system right now.

This system could look like a new daily routine, a new standard for how you communicate with loved ones, a regular attempt at integrating your hobbies into your daily life—whatever you need to feel more in control and comfortable. While on one hand, Capricorn has the girl boss, career-oriented influence, ultimately this sign is about achievement and realizing one’s potential. So if you don’t want to climb the corporate ladder and would rather create a system that lets you play more frequently, that’s a perfect intention to set for this new moon.

That said, you’re going to want to put the pedal to the metal. During the new moon, the sun is snuggled up with Mercury and Mars, making this an ideal moment for strategizing your plan of attack. Create a clear and concise game plan. Keep in mind that the more specific you are about your goals, the easier time you’ll have sticking with them. Also remember that Capricorn is the sea goat. So while you might lead with a practical and rigid plan, you are allowed to make adjustments when necessary.

This is where your critical thinking skills and self-reflection will come in. Any lunation is a great time to go inward and listen to what your soul is telling you, so how can you let intuition lead the logic? Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater just because one approach to your end goal doesn’t work. While you might want to follow a one-size-fits-all approach, or perhaps a plan you found online, you have permission to make adjustments as you see fit.

Ultimately, the Capricorn new moon is about zeroing in on a goal and creating a system that lets you reach that goal without unnecessary stress or strain. Whatever you are striving toward, your approach should involve building systems that you can actually follow. So take some time before you commit to something to reflect on where your current capabilities intersect with how you want them to grow.

Commit to challenging yourself, but don’t overwhelm yourself with unrealistic standards or systems that are going to diminish your confidence or set you up for failure. And for a more specific look at how to make the most of this new moon, read your rising sign below.

Aries

The Capricorn new moon in your tenth house is helping you step into your power. This gives you the ability to look at your long-term goals and start chasing them at full speed. While this should be exciting news, remember that you have to move forward with intention or else you will overextend yourself. Make sure every step you take gets you closer to the goal, and don’t get caught up with trying to get there too fast. If you cut corners, you are only doing yourself a disservice.

Taurus

The Capricorn new moon is an intention-setting time for you—be willing to open up your horizons. A new journey is starting, and it could look like embarking on an academic endeavor, working with a mentor, or even committing to reading more books this year. Consider this your chance to take a side quest that might not be the most direct route to your final destination, but it’ll be a fabulous one to help refine your knowledge. By stepping off the beaten path, you aren’t derailing progress, you’re opening yourself up to enriching experiences that will give you more mastery down the road.

Gemini

The Capricorn new moon in your eighth house is a fresh start, and a chance to share with intention. Think about what you’ve been scared of allowing someone else to be a part of. It could be a personal project, a professional endeavor, or even a piece of your history that you keep hidden. This is your chance to build a secure foundation around trust by leading with honesty. You might find that, by opening yourself up to these kinds of conversations, you have some luck with inner transformation, shared financial resources, or other intimate investments.

Cancer

The Capricorn new moon in your seventh house is a perfect time to connect with new people while reaffirming your commitments to the supportive relationships in your life. You might notice that you are getting ready to sign papers (literally or figuratively) that give you more responsibility or a duty to others. You should have a clear perspective on what you expect and deserve from others, so use this new moon as your outward expression of that. Remember, you are naturally nurturing and supportive, but a little tough love every now and then never hurt anyone. If anything, it will make the relationship stronger.

Leo

The Capricorn new moon in your sixth house is going to whisk away any dust that has settled since the New Year started. This is a great time to check in on your resolutions and whether or not you’ve committed to them. If you’ve fallen off the wagon, that’s okay—those intentions you set are still able to be supported, you might just need to revise your approach. A strong plan with a consistent time or place to assess your progress will do you well. Routines take time to build before they can become habits, so be patient with yourself and keep moving forward.

Virgo

The Capricorn new moon in your fifth house is going to be the spark that helps you reignite the fires of inspiration and passion within you. Your creative energy and critical nature are going to be working overtime during the new moon to help make your passions a priority. Building a routine that allows you to have outlets of creative expression at your fingertips is imperative. Remember that even the work that rehabilitates your love of life is essential to being a well-rounded person. Start small with your simple pleasures, and allow them to inspire large-scale projects you can work on during the year.

Libra

The Capricorn new moon in your fourth house is aiding your journey to establish new emotional support systems. Focus on the heart center, what you need, and what your intuition is telling you you’re missing. Now think about your most intimate relationships and the quality of life at home. Even if things aren’t perfectly aligned, that’s okay, because Capricorn energy is here to whip things into shape. Be willing to do the hard work in order to create a new standard for taking care of yourself and your loved ones. New emotional and supportive experiences are on the horizon!

Scorpio

The Capricorn new moon in your third house will change the nature of how you think and share information in the world. It could start with an urge to have a bit more structure in your daily life, or having a grasp on how to tap your local community in a productive way. This is your chance to get more clear and direct with your words, even if you have to reveal some of your secrets. Honesty is the best policy moving forward. Ultimately, this new moon is pushing you to build new systems of understanding.

Sagittarius

The Capricorn new moon is unlocking your ability to get your priorities straight and focus on what matters the most. In your second house, this is a great time to start a new budget tracker, and lock in on what you want from the material world. Focusing on spending and how you use your resources is essential, so you can establish a stronger relationship with what you value and how those values are drawn back to where your money is going. Prepare to get committed to following a fierce regimen that will help sustain long-term financial stability.

Capricorn

The New Moon in your sign and first house is your time to shine. While you might not feel like you are stepping out on the red carpet, there is a subtle push for you to get ready for that. Consider this a coming-of-age moment, where you can strategically set yourself up for personal success and high-speed growth. Visualize yourself as the most ideal version of you, and think about the steps you can take today to be that person. There is no time like the present to level up your game and put yourself first without worrying about what others think.

Aquarius

The Capricorn new moon in your twelfth house is going to help you let go, so you can embark on a new journey come Aquarius season. You are the sign of freedom, so consider how the systems you have in place (whether those are routines, relationship dynamics, or ideologies) might restrict that freedom—and what you can do to rebuild them. Take some time to reflect on what is coming to an end, and what you can build in its place. Trust me, this new moon, while tough, will help you reap beautiful rewards if you trust the process and commit to doing the physical and metaphysical work.

Pisces

The Capricorn new moon in your eleventh house is going to help you build a loving and supportive community. Before that, however, you need to get specific about what you strive for, what you can provide others, and how you can effectively bring others together. Consistency is key, so don’t expect everyone to rally together overnight. Be intentional and allow the connections to build over time. Perhaps you want to start your own social club, and through that allow for a diverse group of people to find new support systems in their life.